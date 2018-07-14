Tonight’s Cup race at Kentucky: Start time, lineup and more

The Cup Series is once again under the lights tonight as it competes at Kentucky Speedway.
Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. will try to continue their dominance at 1.5-mile tracks. The three drivers have combined to win the last 12 races on 1.5-mile tracks.
In seven Kentucky races, no Cup driver has ever earned their first win of the season.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Carlos Maurer, president of Shell Lubricants Americas, will give the command to start engines at 7:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:45 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile track
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 2 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: The Thoroughbred Chorus from Louisville, Kentucky, will perform the anthem at 7:31 p.m. (Fly-by: 4 F-16s from the 187th Fighter Wing, Montgomery, Alabama)
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6 p.m on NBCSN with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 7 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 88 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. led 152 laps and won over Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.