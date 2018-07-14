Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Success at Kentucky Speedway could hinge on mastering Turn 3

By Daniel McFadinJul 14, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Roaring into Turn 3 at Kentucky Speedway is a bit like “taking a hard left in a parking lot,” Erik Jones described Friday at the 1.5-mile track that hosts tonight’s Cup race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Jones, who won last weekend’s race at Daytona was asked about the challenges of navigating the turn, which boasts 14 degrees of banking.

That’s different from the 17 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, which was elevated as a part of a repave two years ago.

“It’s become more difficult since the repave, so when they reconfigured (Turns) 1 and 2 and made it a lot faster and you’re carrying so much speed into Turn 3,” Jones said. “It’s so flat and so wide and, you know, the tough balance obviously is … getting your heights right through (Turns) 1 and 2 and making sure your car is just as low as it can be in (Turns) 3 and 4, which it’s never really going to be, but if you can get your car handling really well down there and really, really hooking the line well and getting in the corners secure, you’re going to be in a pretty good spot.”

Mastering the flat turn that sits at the end of the 1,600-foot backstretch is an important ingredient to being successful at the 1.5-mile track, according to Kyle Busch.

“It just has its own characteristics and it’s own challenges that are tough to deal with,” said Busch, who won at Kentucky twice before the repave and reconfiguration. “Especially in traffic. Restarts are hectic trying to figure all that out … how you interpret that corner or how you try to decipher is corner is what makes people good here.”

Martin Truex Jr. has figured out his way around the track, leading 198 laps in his last two starts and winning last year’s race.

“Turn 3 is tough for sure, it seems like this year is maybe a little easier with the new (left-side) tires they brought here,” he said. “Since they changed (Turns) 1 and 2 and put more banking there, you’re carrying a lot more speed down the back straightaway. You’re going into a really flat corner, going too fast and the car just doesn’t want to work. It’s a really loose corner and most of it is because the way Turn 2 is set up.”

While much of the field will be making its second start on the reformatted track, Alex Bowman will be making his first.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver hasn’t raced at Kentucky since 2015.

“Luckily for me we have the simulator and a lot of really good tools at Chevy and at Hendrick Motorsports that I can use to watch footage and run the sim and stuff like that to kind of get me an idea of where I need to lift and all that before I get here,” Bowman said. “We spent half a day in the simulator running here. Hopefully, that will help, but if I got out and crash on the first lap, I guess that wouldn’t be good either. It is tough.”

 

Kentucky Xfinity race results, points report

By Dustin LongJul 13, 2018, 11:16 PM EDT
SPARTA, Kentucky – Christopher Bell came from the back of the field to win his second Xfinity race of the season, capturing the Alsco 300 Friday night at Kentucky Speedway.

Bell had to start at the rear of the 40-car field after spinning in qualifying. He worked his way toward the front and led the final 17 laps. Daniel Hemric was second, tying his career-best finish for the third time. Kyle Busch placed third.

Click here for race results

Elliott Sadler and Daniel Hemric are tied for the points lead. Sadler started the season with 12 consecutive top-10 finishes but has placed outside the top 10 in three of the last five races. He finished 12th Friday night. Cole Custer is three points behind Sadler and Hemric.

Click here for points report

 

Christopher Bell wins Kentucky Xfinity race after starting from rear

By Daniel McFadinJul 13, 2018, 10:46 PM EDT
Christopher Bell led the final 17 laps to win Friday’s Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway after starting from the rear of the field.

It is Bell’s second win of his rookie year.

Bell passed Justin Allgaier to take the lead with 17 to go and held off Daniel Hemric all the way to the checkered flag.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver had to start in 40th after changing the tires on his No. 20 Toyota following a spin in qualifying.

“That was pretty special, man,” Bell told NBCSN. “I keep making mistakes and I’ve been feeling really bad for my team. Joe Gibbs Racing has been working really hard to build really fast race cars and I made another mistake there in qualifying, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to get back on this repave. … It was just really working really good on the bottom of (Turns) 3 and 4 there. Hats off to Daniel, I know he’s been trying really hard to get a NASCAR win here for a long time.”

The top five was completed by Kyle Busch, Cole Custer and Allgaier.

The win is the third of Bell’s career and gives him 10 top 10s through 17 races.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Busch

STAGE 2 WINNER: John Hunter Nemechek

MORE: race results and point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: John Hunter Nemechek managed to finish seventh after he lost power during a caution in the final stage, resulting in a battery change that put him a lap down … Tyler Reddick finished sixth, rebounding from two consecutive DNFs … Ryan Reed placed eighth for his second top 10 in nine races.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Blake Jones was spun by Josh Williams on Lap 100 for the first caution for an incident. Jones finished 25th … On the following restart, Brandon Jones spun on the backstretch and hit the inside wall. He finished 36th … Ty Majeski placed 27th after spinning through the infield grass on Lap 132.

NOTABLE: Elliott Sadler finished 12th. He started the season with 12 consecutive top 10s. He has finished outside the top 10 in three of the last five races. He is now tied with Daniel Hemric for the points lead with 608 points.

WHAT’S NEXT: Lakes Region 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway at 4 p.m. ET on July 21 on NBCSN.

Starting lineup for Quaker State 400

By Daniel McFadinJul 13, 2018, 8:28 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones will start from the front row in Saturday’s Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Truex starts from the pole position for the fifth time this season.

The top five is completed by Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tells Kyle Busch to ‘pick and choose your battles wisely’

By Dustin LongJul 13, 2018, 7:57 PM EDT
SPARTA, Kentucky — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said he did not reach out to Kyle Busch after wrecking him last weekend at Daytona International Jr. because Busch “ran his mouth enough on the radio and then after the race.”

Busch said earlier Friday that he was “disappointed” that Stenhouse had not reached out to him about the accident.

Asked if he would race Stenhouse differently, Busch said: “I can’t worry about people that far back in the field.”

Stenhouse walked over to Busch’s car after the second round of qualifying Friday. Stenhouse leaned into the car and had a message for Busch.

“I told him that, I was like, ‘Hey, you’re right, you do run a lot further up front, but pick and choose your battles wisely because you will have to deal with me sometime whether you are lapping me or we get our cars better and we are up there racing with you,’” Stenhouse said. “So I told him if you want to keep running his mouth, he can come over and do it around me and I’ll stop it for him myself.”

Busch’s reaction?

“He said he had things to do,” Stenhouse said. “He plugged his radio back in. I told him he can keep coming over and running his mouth. He kind of stopped after that. I don’t know what his thought is. I just told him what my thought was and the reason why I didn’t reach out to him.”

Busch had to get ready for the final round of qualifying. Busch went on to qualify fifth. Stenhouse will start 14th in Saturday night’s race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Stenhouse said he intended to contact Busch but then heard Busch’s expletive-laden comments on the radio about Stenhouse.

“He’s such a (expletive),” Busch said on his radio after the crash. “What a (expletive) waste of space.”

Stenhouse said he typically reaches out to drivers when he has incidents with them.

“I’ve crashed people, I’ve crashed myself and I’ve always reached out to people that I made contact with,” Stenhouse said. “Jimmie (Johnson), him and I have talked about things. We’ve had a few run-ins this year, not really running into each other but racing each other hard. We talk about it and move on. Austin Dillon and I have raced each other hard and we’ve talked about it. I don’t mind talking to people.

“But people that just run their mouth all their time, I don’t feel like I need to go talk to them.”