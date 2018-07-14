Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Martin Truex Jr. wins Kentucky Cup race for second straight year

By Daniel McFadinJul 14, 2018, 10:28 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. led the final 44 laps to win Saturday’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway and claim his fourth Cup victory of the season.

Truex, who started on the pole, repeated his performance from this race last year, sweeping the first two stages before earning the win. He led 174 laps.

The Furniture Row Racing driver passed Kurt Busch with 44 laps to go and went unchallenged, beating Ryan Blaney by just under two seconds.

The top five was completed by Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

“We made it look easy last year but it certainly wasn’t,” Truex told NBCSN. “Hats off to my guys for stickin’ with me all year. We’ve really been working hard on these race cars, trying to figure them out.”

It is the seventh time Truex has swept the first two stages and the fourth time he has gone on to win. He last did it at Auto Club Speedway in March.

Truex’s win is the 13th combined consecutive victory on a 1.5-mile track for Truex, Harvick and Busch.

Despite winning a series record seven times on mile-and-a-half tracks last year in his title campaign, this is Truex’s first this season.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Martin Truex Jr.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Martin Truex Jr.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Despite a speeding penalty early, Brad Keselowski finished third after he took just two tires on his last pit stop. It’s his third top five since March. … Ryan Blaney earned his best finish of the season and his best result since earning his first Cup win in June 2017 .. Kevin Harvick earned his first career top five at Kentucky in eight starts. It is his 14th top five through 19 races this season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished 26th after pitting twice early in Stage 1, the first time for a cut tire … Alex Bowman brought out the first caution for an incident when he lost a tire and hit the outside wall on Lap 110. He finished last … JJ Yeley brought out the final caution Lap 208 when the engine on his No. 23 Toyota expired.

NOTABLE: Jesse Little finished 35th in his Cup debut.

WHAT’S NEXT: Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway at 2 p.m. ET on July 22 on NBCSN.

Points after Quaker State 400 at Kentucky

By Dan BeaverJul 14, 2018, 11:13 PM EDT
Kyle Busch finished fourth in the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway and maintained his lead in the Cup points standings.

He picked up two points on second place Kevin Harvick, who finished fifth in the race.

Truex gained 10 points and remains in third.

More importantly, Truex earned seven playoff bonus points to cut Busch’s lead to five. Busch currently has 30 bonus points, Harvick has 27 and Truex has 25.

Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski round out the top five.

Results, stats for Quaker State 400 at Kentucky

By Dan BeaverJul 14, 2018, 11:04 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. swept both stages of the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway and the race to record his fourth  victory of the season. With this win, he is the first driver to beat Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch on a 1.5-mile track in 2018.

Ryan Blaney finished second. He had one of the quickest cars in practice in terms of average speeds. Blaney challenged Truex in the closing laps, but crossed under the checkered flag two seconds behind Truex.

Brad Keselowski overcame a pit road penalty for speeding in Stage 1 to finish third.

Busch in fourth and Harvick in fifth rounded out the top five.

Alex Bowman out of Kentucky race after Stage 2 incident

By Daniel McFadinJul 14, 2018, 9:11 PM EDT
Alex Bowman was eliminated from the Quaker State 400 following a one-car incident in Stage 2 of the race at Kentucky Speedway.

Bowman hit the wall on Lap 110 after losing his right-front tire.

He will finish the race last in 39th.

“My Hendrick carbon seat held up well, everything is good,” Bowman said. “Unfortunate we blew a tire.  Kind of looked like it might have broken a brake rotor before that, but it’s hard to say because you break the brake rotor when you hit the wall anyway, so part of it.  We will move on and evaluate what happened. Pretty early to blow a tire.”

Bowman had taken four tires on his first pit stop on Lap 63 and two tires at the end of Stage 1.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver had entered the race 15th in the point standings but 16th in the playoffs standings. Sixteen drivers will make the playoffs.

He left Kentucky just six points ahead of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for the final spot.

It is Bowman’s first DNF of the season. He was coming off three consecutive top 10s.

“Absolutely we are right in the thick of the points stuff, so we can’t afford this, this will hurt us quite a bit,” Bowman said. “Really unfortunate, but it’s not something that we could prevent. It’s nothing that we caused and there is not much you can do about it.  You pop a right front and have a long time to stare at the wall and then you hit it and then you’ve got to move on.”

NBC Sports to debut ‘NBC Race Team Broadcast’ at New Hampshire

NBCSN
By Dustin LongJul 14, 2018, 7:29 PM EDT
As part of its way of reinventing how it presents NASCAR races to fans, NBC Sports will present an analyst-only broadcast for the July 22 Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton and Dale Earnhardt Jr. will call the race from the booth. Called from NASCAR on NBC’s traditional broadcast booth above the start-finish line, the “NBC Race Team Broadcast” will bring fans closer to their favorite drivers and teams as pre-playoff competition heats up at “The Magic Mile.”

Lead broadcaster Rick Allen will report from pit road to give fans a different view of the Cup race. Allen will call the Xfinity race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this Saturday, July 21 at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN alongside Earnhardt and Burton. Letarte will contribute from the Peacock Pit Box.

Allen will return to the broadcast booth for NBCSN’s broadcast of the Cup race at Pocono Raceway on July 29.

The broadcast lineup at New Hampshire is one of many NBC Sports has used and will use to broadcast Cup races this season. Already, NBC Sports has put its broadcasters in two separate booths and had Steve Letarte on the Peacock Pit Box. Additional variations are planned later this year.

“We have a multi-option offense, and are again excited to try a different booth setup for our NASCAR Cup Series race broadcast in New Hampshire,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer & President, Production, NBC & NBCSN. “We’re putting people in positions to make it fun for the audience, and the ‘NBC Race Team Broadcast’ will bring a unique and different perspective to the race.”

 