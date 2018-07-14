Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Chad Knaus signs extension with Hendrick Motorsports through 2020 season

By Dustin LongJul 14, 2018, 3:11 PM EDT
SPARTA, Kentucky – Champion crew chief Chad Knaus has signed a contract extension to remain at Hendrick Motorsports through the 2020 season, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

Knaus’ contract was to have expired after this season. Knaus said he signed the contract extension in the last couple of weeks. JImmie Johnson is signed through the 2020 season.

Johnson and Knaus have been together since Johnson’s rookie year in 2002, the longest current tenure in the sport. They’ve combined to win seven championships.

“I think I’ve got a lot of opportunities to do a lot of things in the future, but right now we are focused on trying to get the ship righted at Hendrick Motorsports and get our cars qualifying and racing a little bit better,” Knaus said in comments distributed by Hendrick Motorsports. “And that is my primary goal.”

Johnson enters Saturday night’s race at Kentucky Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) on a 41-race winless streak, the longest drought of his career.

“Obviously, I’m a very competitive person and if we go three weeks without winning I’m frustrated,” Knaus said. “It’s just a matter of going out there and competing. I love to compete. The winless streak right now, yeah although it’s not where we want to be by any stretch of the imagination it is where we are. It’s our reality right now and we’ve got to fight through it.”

Johnson starts 27th tonight.

Even with the struggles this season, the carrot of a record eighth championship remains.

“I would say that in years past it was maybe more just focusing on the next week,” Knaus said. “But I think I would be foolish and lying to not admit the fact that to get eight championships and to put Jimmie on a pedestal by himself at the top of the standings with championships is not a huge desire of mine and something I definitely want to try to achieve.”

Richard Petty Motorsports continues to seek sponsorship for Bubba Wallace

Photo: Dustin Long
By Dustin LongJul 14, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
SPARTA, Kentucky – Richard Petty Motorsports states it is seeking sponsorship for some races the rest of the season for Bubba Wallace.

He is being sponsored in tonight’s Cup race at Kentucky Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) by Petty’s Garage and Medallion Bank. Those companies are tied to team owners Richard Petty and Andrew Murstein.

“Our ownership of Andrew Murstein and Richard Petty are fully behind our plan with Bubba Wallace this year and into the future,” said Brian Moffitt, chief executive officer at Richard Petty Motorsports, in a statement. “They are going to step up and support RPM with their two great companies at various races this summer, but at the same time, they want everyone to know that there are sponsorship opportunities with the Petty brand and Wallace this season. we have a unique opportunity for companies to be a part of this season, and it’s important that people know.”

This is the second race that Petty’s Garage and Medallion Bank have been Wallace’s primary sponsor. Both companies were on his car at Talladega in the April. The team has had 14 different primary sponsors in the first 19 races. Click n’ Close and World Wide Technology each have been the primary sponsor the most on the car at three races each.

Wallace starts 25th in tonight’s race. He finished 14th last weekend at Daytona, his best finish since placing eight at Texas in April.

Tonight’s Cup race at Kentucky: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 14, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
The Cup Series is once again under the lights tonight as it competes at Kentucky Speedway.

Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. will try to continue their dominance at 1.5-mile tracks. The three drivers have combined to win the last 12 races on 1.5-mile tracks.

In seven Kentucky races, no Cup driver has ever earned their first win of the season.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Carlos Maurer, president of Shell Lubricants Americas, will give the command to start engines at 7:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:45 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile track

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 2 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The Thoroughbred Chorus from Louisville, Kentucky, will perform the anthem at 7:31 p.m. (Fly-by: 4 F-16s from the 187th Fighter Wing, Montgomery, Alabama)

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6 p.m on NBCSN with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 7 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 6:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 88 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. led 152 laps and won over Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Success at Kentucky Speedway could hinge on mastering Turn 3

By Daniel McFadinJul 14, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Roaring into Turn 3 at Kentucky Speedway is a bit like “taking a hard left in a parking lot,” Erik Jones described Friday at the 1.5-mile track that hosts tonight’s Cup race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Jones, who won last weekend’s race at Daytona was asked about the challenges of navigating the turn, which boasts 14 degrees of banking.

That’s different from the 17 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, which was elevated as a part of a repave two years ago.

“It’s become more difficult since the repave, so when they reconfigured (Turns) 1 and 2 and made it a lot faster and you’re carrying so much speed into Turn 3,” Jones said. “It’s so flat and so wide and, you know, the tough balance obviously is … getting your heights right through (Turns) 1 and 2 and making sure your car is just as low as it can be in (Turns) 3 and 4, which it’s never really going to be, but if you can get your car handling really well down there and really, really hooking the line well and getting in the corners secure, you’re going to be in a pretty good spot.”

Mastering the flat turn that sits at the end of the 1,600-foot backstretch is an important ingredient to being successful at the 1.5-mile track, according to Kyle Busch.

“It just has its own characteristics and it’s own challenges that are tough to deal with,” said Busch, who won at Kentucky twice before the repave and reconfiguration. “Especially in traffic. Restarts are hectic trying to figure all that out … how you interpret that corner or how you try to decipher is corner is what makes people good here.”

Martin Truex Jr. has figured out his way around the track, leading 198 laps in his last two starts and winning last year’s race.

“Turn 3 is tough for sure, it seems like this year is maybe a little easier with the new (left-side) tires they brought here,” he said. “Since they changed (Turns) 1 and 2 and put more banking there, you’re carrying a lot more speed down the back straightaway. You’re going into a really flat corner, going too fast and the car just doesn’t want to work. It’s a really loose corner and most of it is because the way Turn 2 is set up.”

While much of the field will be making its second start on the reformatted track, Alex Bowman will be making his first.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver hasn’t raced at Kentucky since 2015.

“Luckily for me we have the simulator and a lot of really good tools at Chevy and at Hendrick Motorsports that I can use to watch footage and run the sim and stuff like that to kind of get me an idea of where I need to lift and all that before I get here,” Bowman said. “We spent half a day in the simulator running here. Hopefully, that will help, but if I got out and crash on the first lap, I guess that wouldn’t be good either. It is tough.”

 

Kentucky Xfinity race results, points report

By Dustin LongJul 13, 2018, 11:16 PM EDT
SPARTA, Kentucky – Christopher Bell came from the back of the field to win his second Xfinity race of the season, capturing the Alsco 300 Friday night at Kentucky Speedway.

Bell had to start at the rear of the 40-car field after spinning in qualifying. He worked his way toward the front and led the final 17 laps. Daniel Hemric was second, tying his career-best finish for the third time. Kyle Busch placed third.

Click here for race results

Elliott Sadler and Daniel Hemric are tied for the points lead. Sadler started the season with 12 consecutive top-10 finishes but has placed outside the top 10 in three of the last five races. He finished 12th Friday night. Cole Custer is three points behind Sadler and Hemric.

Click here for points report

 