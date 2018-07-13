Two Cup cars to be docked 15 minutes of practice

SPARTA, Kentucky – Chase Elliott and Garrett Smithley each will miss 15 minutes of opening Cup practice Friday at Kentucky Speedway.
Both will be penalized for being late to pre-race inspection last weekend at Daytona.
Cup practice is from noon – 12:50 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
The hair styles of NASCAR drivers don’t always get talked about.
Unless of course you’re Erik Jones and you boast a mullet.
Jones’ hair style has been in the spotlight this week since he captured his first Cup win last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.
“I’ve gotten a lot of comments on that, apparently it’s a fan favorite,” Jones told NBCSN’s Marty Snider during final Cup practice Friday at Kentucky Speedway. “I feel like it’s kind of a staple at this point.”
But the “party in the back” hair won’t be around for much longer Jones revealed.
“I think it’s going to have to go, unfortunately,” Jones said. “It’s not my choosing. I’ve got some pictures I’ve got to take coming up. I don’t know if I can be rockin’ the mullet in that. I’m going to have to trim it up at least.”
SPARTA, Kentucky — Kyle Busch had harsh words for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. a week after Stenhouse’s contact wrecked Busch at Daytona International Speedway.
Busch said Friday at Kentucky Speedway he was “disappointed” that Stenhouse did not reach out to him.
Asked why, Busch said: “He wiped out half the field. Pretty sure there would be a pretty busy Monday for him but there wasn’t. So, apparently he just doesn’t care.”
Asked if he this would change how he raced Stenhouse, Busch said: “I can’t worry about people that far back in the field.”
NBCSN’s Marty Snider reached out to Stenhouse before Friday’s final practice but Stenhouse said he didn’t have anything to add at the moment.
Busch crashed after Stenhouse came up to side draft him but hit him and sent Busch into the wall. Busch was eliminated in the crash that collected six other cars. Busch finished 33rd.
Stenhouse took the blame for the incident with Busch.
“I was just really aggressive, trying to keep my track position,” Stenhouse said after the race.
SPARTA, Kentucky – Kyle Larson posted the fastest lap in Friday’s opening Cup practice at Kentucky Speedway.
Larson went 185.867 mph. He was followed by Ryan Blaney (184.653 mph), Joey Logano (184.300), Kyle Busch (183.955) and Martin Truex Jr. (183.892).
Daytona winner Erik Jones was eighth on the speed chart at 183.455 mph. He ran 36 laps, more than any other driver.
Final Cup practice will be from 2 – 2:50 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series will be on track Friday at Kentucky Speedway. Cup teams will have two practices before qualifying in the evening. Xfinity teams will qualify and race in the evening.
Here is Friday’s schedule:
(All times are Eastern)
9 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Cup garage open
Noon – Xfinity garage opens
Noon – 12:50 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)
2 – 2:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)
5:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN)
6:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
6:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
7:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
8 p.m. – Xfinity Alsco 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)