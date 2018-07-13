Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Starting lineup for Quaker State 400

By Daniel McFadinJul 13, 2018, 8:28 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones will start from the front row in Saturday’s Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Truex starts from the pole position for the fifth time this season.

The top five is completed by Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tells Kyle Busch to ‘pick and choose your battles wisely’

By Dustin LongJul 13, 2018, 7:57 PM EDT
SPARTA, Kentucky — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said he did not reach out to Kyle Busch after wrecking him last weekend at Daytona International Jr. because Busch “ran his mouth enough on the radio and then after the race.”

Busch said earlier Friday that he was “disappointed” that Stenhouse had not reached out to him about the accident.

Asked if he would race Stenhouse differently, Busch said: “I can’t worry about people that far back in the field.”

Stenhouse walked over to Busch’s car after the second round of qualifying Friday. Stenhouse leaned into the car and had a message for Busch.

“I told him that, I was like, ‘Hey, you’re right, you do run a lot further up front, but pick and choose your battles wisely because you will have to deal with me sometime whether you are lapping me or we get our cars better and we are up there racing with you,’” Stenhouse said. “So I told him if you want to keep running his mouth, he can come over and do it around me and I’ll stop it for him myself.”

Busch’s reaction?

“He said he had things to do,” Stenhouse said. “He plugged his radio back in. I told him he can keep coming over and running his mouth. He kind of stopped after that. I don’t know what his thought is. I just told him what my thought was and the reason why I didn’t reach out to him.”

Busch had to get ready for the final round of qualifying. Busch went on to qualify fifth. Stenhouse will start 14th in Saturday night’s race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Stenhouse said he intended to contact Busch but then heard Busch’s expletive-laden comments on the radio about Stenhouse.

“He’s such a (expletive),” Busch said on his radio after the crash. “What a (expletive) waste of space.”

Stenhouse said he typically reaches out to drivers when he has incidents with them.

“I’ve crashed people, I’ve crashed myself and I’ve always reached out to people that I made contact with,” Stenhouse said. “Jimmie (Johnson), him and I have talked about things. We’ve had a few run-ins this year, not really running into each other but racing each other hard. We talk about it and move on. Austin Dillon and I have raced each other hard and we’ve talked about it. I don’t mind talking to people.

“But people that just run their mouth all their time, I don’t feel like I need to go talk to them.”

Martin Truex Jr. wins pole for Quaker State 400

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 13, 2018, 7:35 PM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. won the pole for Saturday’s Cup race at Kentucky Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN), claiming his series-best fourth pole of the season.

Truex, the defending winner of the Quaker State 400, posted a top speed of 188.890 mph. It’s his 19th career pole.

He is joined on the front row by Erik Jones (188.739 mph), who is coming off his first career Cup win last week.

The top five is completed by Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch.

“It’s Turn 3, man. That sucker will get you every time,” Truex told NBCSN. “If you want to go fast you’ve got to put it on the edge. I’m talkin’ a half a MPH going into (Turn) 3 from over rolling the speed and just missing the bottom. It’s a treacherous corner but it’s a lot of fun when you get it right.”

Austin Dillon qualified 13th and was followed by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Matt Kenseth and Kyle Larson.

Larson has started 11th or worse in seven of the last nine races.

Bubba Wallace qualified 25th followed by AJ Allmendinger and Jimmie Johnson.

Johnson has started 27th or worse four times this season.

Four drivers, including Denny Hamlin, Jesse Little, Timmy Hill and Matt DiBenedetto, did not make qualifying attempts after their cars failed to pass inspection in time.

Cole Custer wins pole for Kentucky Xfinity race

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 13, 2018, 6:04 PM EDT
Cole Custer will start first in tonight’s Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway (8 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

He qualified on the pole, his fourth of the year, with a top speed of 181.458 mph.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver is followed by Justin Allgaier (181.038 mph), Kyle Busch (181.026), Austin Cindric (180.880) and Daniel Hemric (180.578).

“It’s just getting the little things right, honestly,” Custer told NBCSN. “I was pretty down on myself yesterday when we were 15th in practice. We just made some adjustments and made good changes. I tried to look at some Dartfish for how Kyle (Busch) gets through Turn 3 and 4 and that helped me a lot.”

Christopher Bell finished the final round in 12th after he spun exiting Turn 4 while preparing to start his qualifying run.

Ryan Truex will start 13th and Paul Menard starts 14th.

Martin Truex Jr. focused more on leading laps, wins than next contract

Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 13, 2018, 5:04 PM EDT
SPARTA, Kentucky — Reigning Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. said “I don’t plan on doing anything different” but added that details with Furniture Row Racing have to be worked out to extend his contract.

Truex’s contract ends after this season. The team announced in August 2016 an extension for Truex through this season. With that timetable approaching, where is Truex with a new contract?

“We’ve got some stuff to figure out, for sure,” Truex said Friday at Kentucky Speedway. “I don’t plan on doing anything different. Just give the team some time to figure things out. We’re all kind of trying to figure it all out together so we can make it happen.”

So what does a driver and team need to figure out after having won last year’s title and 11 of the last 54 races?

“Just sponsorship commitments and all the stuff that goes along with that,” Truex said. “Figuring out how much money we have to spend, when do we get it, how much are we getting and where can we spend it. Just trying to figure out all the details honestly. There’s a lot of puzzle pieces to be put together that we haven’t finished yet. Honestly, we haven’t been in a big hurry to get it done. In due time.”

Truex’s main concern is scoring more playoff points. With his three wins and three stage victories, Truex has 18 playoff points. He trails Kyle Busch (30 playoff points) and Kevin Harvick (27) in that category.

“I think it goes without saying that everybody knows that you want as many as you can get,” Truex said. “In our case last year, we got a lot of points and won a lot of stages because we were fast and were leading a lot of laps. Everybody is still trying to win as many stages as they can. We’re doing the same things we did last year, we just haven’t won as many.

“It’s just the playoffs, with the format the way it is, the elimination races, it just scares everybody to death. I’ll be honest, you want as many playoff points as you can just in case you have something bad happen.

“In 2016, we blew up early in the race at Talladega and got knocked out of the second round when we felt like we were one of the strongest teams out there. Nobody is immune to a catastrophic failure and the possibility of being knocked out of the playoffs.”

Truex said another goal is to lead more laps. He’s led 390 laps to rank fourth in the series behind Harvick (1,040 laps led), Busch (948) and Ryan Blaney (463).

“For our team individually, I feel we need to be leading more laps, we need to be winning more stages,’’ Truex said. “I would like to have more bonus points going into the playoffs than we have right now, so that is the main focus for our team. A couple more wins along the way would be good. You want to keep the momentum going.”

