Erik Jones’ will say goodbye to his mullet

The hair styles of NASCAR drivers don’t always get talked about.

Unless of course you’re Erik Jones and you boast a mullet.

Jones’ hair style has been in the spotlight this week since he captured his first Cup win last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.

“I’ve gotten a lot of comments on that, apparently it’s a fan favorite,” Jones told NBCSN’s Marty Snider during final Cup practice Friday at Kentucky Speedway. “I feel like it’s kind of a staple at this point.”

But the “party in the back” hair won’t be around for much longer Jones revealed.

“I think it’s going to have to go, unfortunately,” Jones said. “It’s not my choosing. I’ve got some pictures I’ve got to take coming up. I don’t know if I can be rockin’ the mullet in that. I’m going to have to trim it up at least.”

