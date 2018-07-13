Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Erik Jones tops final Cup practice at Kentucky Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 13, 2018, 3:05 PM EDT
Erik Jones, who earned his first Cup win last weekend at Daytona, was fastest in the final practice session at Kentucky Speedway on Friday.

Jones posted a top speed of187.748 mph around the 1.5-mile speedway. He only recorded five laps in the session.

Jones was followed by Ryan Blaney (187.311 mph), Kyle Busch (186.503), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (185.982) and Austin Dillon (185.714).

Kyle Larson, who was fastest in the first practice, was 25th on the speed chart (181.616) and recorded the most laps with 48.

Denny Hamlin had the best 10-lap average at 180.939 mph.

Click here for the speed chart.

Cole Custer wins pole for Kentucky Xfinity race

By Daniel McFadinJul 13, 2018, 6:04 PM EDT
Cole Custer will start first in tonight’s Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway (8 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

He qualified on the pole, his fourth of the year, with a top speed of 181.458 mph.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver is followed by Justin Allgaier (181.038 mph), Kyle Busch (181.026), Austin Cindric (180.880) and Daniel Hemric (180.578).

“It’s just getting the little things right, honestly,” Custer told NBCSN. “I was pretty down on myself yesterday when we were 15th in practice. We just made some adjustments and made good changes. I tried to look at some Dartfish for how Kyle (Busch) gets through Turn 3 and 4 and that helped me a lot.”

Christopher Bell finished the final round in 12th after he spun exiting Turn 4 while preparing to start his qualifying run.

Ryan Truex will start 13th and Paul Menard starts 14th.

Click here for the qualifying results.

 

Martin Truex Jr. focused more on leading laps, wins than next contract

By Dustin LongJul 13, 2018, 5:04 PM EDT
SPARTA, Kentucky — Reigning Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. said “I don’t plan on doing anything different” but added that details with Furniture Row Racing have to be worked out to extend his contract.

Truex’s contract ends after this season. The team announced in August 2016 an extension for Truex through this season. With that timetable approaching, where is Truex with a new contract?

“We’ve got some stuff to figure out, for sure,” Truex said Friday at Kentucky Speedway. “I don’t plan on doing anything different. Just give the team some time to figure things out. We’re all kind of trying to figure it all out together so we can make it happen.”

So what does a driver and team need to figure out after having won last year’s title and 11 of the last 54 races?

“Just sponsorship commitments and all the stuff that goes along with that,” Truex said. “Figuring out how much money we have to spend, when do we get it, how much are we getting and where can we spend it. Just trying to figure out all the details honestly. There’s a lot of puzzle pieces to be put together that we haven’t finished yet. Honestly, we haven’t been in a big hurry to get it done. In due time.”

Truex’s main concern is scoring more playoff points. With his three wins and three stage victories, Truex has 18 playoff points. He trails Kyle Busch (30 playoff points) and Kevin Harvick (27) in that category.

“I think it goes without saying that everybody knows that you want as many as you can get,” Truex said. “In our case last year, we got a lot of points and won a lot of stages because we were fast and were leading a lot of laps. Everybody is still trying to win as many stages as they can. We’re doing the same things we did last year, we just haven’t won as many.

“It’s just the playoffs, with the format the way it is, the elimination races, it just scares everybody to death. I’ll be honest, you want as many playoff points as you can just in case you have something bad happen.

“In 2016, we blew up early in the race at Talladega and got knocked out of the second round when we felt like we were one of the strongest teams out there. Nobody is immune to a catastrophic failure and the possibility of being knocked out of the playoffs.”

Truex said another goal is to lead more laps. He’s led 390 laps to rank fourth in the series behind Harvick (1,040 laps led), Busch (948) and Ryan Blaney (463).

“For our team individually, I feel we need to be leading more laps, we need to be winning more stages,’’ Truex said. “I would like to have more bonus points going into the playoffs than we have right now, so that is the main focus for our team. A couple more wins along the way would be good. You want to keep the momentum going.”

Tonight’s Xfinity race at Kentucky: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongJul 13, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
The last time the Xfinity Series raced at Kentucky Speedway, Tyler Reddick won to earn his first career series victory. Could the same thing happen in tonight’s Alsco 300? Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones are among those hoping that is the case.

Here’s all the info for tonight’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Larry Bailey, Chairman, Bowling Green Area Convention Visitors Bureau, will give the command to start engines at 8:17 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:25 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at noon. Qualifying is at 5:05 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 6:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7:45 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: County music recording artist Andy Velo will perform the anthem at 8:11 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 8 p.m. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBCSN. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 86 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Tyler Reddick won by 14.5 seconds in September, finishing ahead of Brennan Poole and Justin Allgaier. Kyle Busch won at Kentucky last July, finishing ahead of Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 5:05 p.m.

Erik Jones will say goodbye to his mullet

By Daniel McFadinJul 13, 2018, 2:45 PM EDT
The hair styles of NASCAR drivers don’t always get talked about.

Unless of course you’re Erik Jones and you boast a mullet.

Jones’ hair style has been in the spotlight this week since he captured his first Cup win last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway.

“I’ve gotten a lot of comments on that, apparently it’s a fan favorite,” Jones told NBCSN’s Marty Snider during final Cup practice Friday at Kentucky Speedway. “I feel like it’s kind of a staple at this point.”

But the “party in the back” hair won’t be around for much longer Jones revealed.

“I think it’s going to have to go, unfortunately,” Jones said. “It’s not my choosing. I’ve got some pictures I’ve got to take coming up. I don’t know if I can be rockin’ the mullet in that. I’m going to have to trim it up at least.”