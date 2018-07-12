NASCAR Truck results, points report

Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Ben Rhodes scores Truck win at Kentucky Speedway

By Dustin LongJul 12, 2018, 9:23 PM EDT
SPARTA, Kentucky —  Ben Rhodes, who grew up in nearby Louisville, held off Stewart Friesen in the final laps to win Thursday’s Camping World Truck Series race at his home track, Kentucky Speedway.

“This is sweeter than my first win,” Rhodes said. “This is sweeter because of the people that are here.

“(Kentucky Speedway) doesn’t have the history that Daytona does but it has the history for me,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes had one of the strongest trucks in the 150-lap race (he won the opening stage) but was aided by fuel-only pit stop with 25 laps to go. The other leaders took two tires.

MORE: Race results, points report 

The victory was the second of Rhodes’ career. His other win came Sept. 2017 at Las Vegas. The win is Rhodes’ first of the season and earns him a spot in the playoffs.

Friesen, who started at the rear because of an engine change before the race, finished second. Matt Crafton was third and followed by Brandon Jones and John Hunter Nemechek.

Stage 1 winner: Ben Rhodes

Stage 2 winner: Noah Gragson

How Ben Rhodes won: Runner-up Stewart Friesen said he felt that he lost time to Rhodes coming on to pit road when they made their final pit stops. After that, Friesen struggled with his truck’s handling the closer he got to Rhodes before fading in the final laps.

Who had a good race: Stewart Friesen’s second-place finish marked the fourth time in the last five races on 1.5-mile tracks he’s placed sixth or better. … Matt Crafton started 30th (after nearly crashing in qualifying) and finished third for his best result since placing second at Dover in May. … Dalton Sargeant’s ninth-place result snapped a streak of eight consecutive finishes outside the top 10.

Who had a bad race: Rookie Myatt Snider had to start at the rear after crashing in qualifying and had to go to a backup. He was never a factor, finishing 26th. … Points leader Johnny Sauter was penalized for speeding on pit road and then for a commitment line violation while serving the speeding penalty. He finished 15th, two laps off the leaders.

Notable: Ben Rhodes’ win marks the fourth consecutive series victory for a driver age 25 or under. Rhodes is 21 years old.

Quote of the night: ThorSport Racing General Manager David Pepper after Ben Rhodes’ win: “With 5 races to go in the regular season, leading into the playoffs, the rest of these teams need to look out for ThorSport. We’re going to be a factor.”

Next: The series races at Eldora at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 18.

Noah Gragson wins Truck pole at Kentucky

By Dan BeaverJul 12, 2018, 6:12 PM EDT
Noah Gragson beat teammate Todd Gilliland by .119 seconds and will lead the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 field to green tonight at Kentucky Speedway.

His lap of 183.955 mph set a track record, bettering the mark set by William Byron in 2016. Three drivers posted a speed above the old record.

Gilliland’s lap of 183.212 mph was good enough for second on the grid, followed by Ben Rhodes (183.200 mph) in third.

Chris Eggleston (182.914) and Grant Enfinger (182.568) rounded out the top five.

Gragson also had the fastest lap in round one with a speed of 183.655 mph.

Myatt Snider got loose in Turn 4 and slammed the wall hard. He rolled out a backup truck and will have to start shotgun on the field.

Joe Nemechek and Timmy Hill were the two drivers who failed to qualify.

Click here for the complete lineup.

Clint Bowyer to honor Ned Jarrett with Darlington throwback scheme

By Dan BeaverJul 12, 2018, 5:18 PM EDT
Clint Bowyer will honor Hall of Fame driver Ned Jarrett with his paint scheme for the Sept. 2 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Fifty-three years ago Jarrett won the 1965 Southern 500 by 14 laps – and it is fitting that victory will be honored by the No. 14 car.

“Stewart-Haas Racing and the Carolina Ford Dealers got together and decided to honor someone who’s had such a huge influence in the sport, and we immediately thought of Ned Jarrett,” Bowyer said in a press release.

Bowyer will not have the same dominant performance as Jarrett did when he won his 49th and next-to-last Cup race. But just like in 1965, Bowyer knows that winning the Southern 500 is about conserving equipment.

“We ran well during the race and led some laps and then things began to turn our way in the last 100 miles or so,” Jarrett recalled of that hot summer day.

Battling an overheating problem, the crew tried to call Jarrett into the pits.

“I knew we didn’t need to pit, but they knew the car was overheating, so I kept going because something told me stronger than the officials of Ford and my own pit crew that I needed to stay out there and keep going.”

Jarrett was correct and he went into the record books that afternoon with the biggest margin of victory in the history of NASCAR.

Xfinity practice report at Kentucky

By Dan BeaverJul 12, 2018, 4:56 PM EDT
SPARTA, Kentucky – Ty Majeski posted the fastest lap in Thursday’s final practice for the Xfinity Series at Kentucky Speedway.

Majeski ran a lap of 181.714  mph to pace the field. He was followed by Christopher Bell (181.616 mph), Daniel Hemric (180.162), Kyle Busch (179.970) and Matt Tifft (179.856).

Click here for final practice report

Ross Chastain had minimal damage after slight contact with the wall. There were no other incidents in the session.

The series races at 8 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN.

FIRST PRACTICE

With a speed of 180.886 mph John Hunter Nemechek posted the fastest single lap in Thursday’s practice for the Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway (Friday, 8 pm, NBCSN).

He beat Brandon Jones (180.493 mph) by .065 seconds.

Daniel Hemric (179.910), Matt Tifft (179.211) and Cup regular Kyle Busch (178.577) rounded out the top five.

Ryan Reed brought out the only caution of the session when he spun harmlessly in turn four with less than 10 minutes remaining. Reed was just outside the top five with the sixth fastest speed of 178.524 mph.

Tyler Reddick ran the most laps in the first practice at 36. His top speed of 177.725 mph was 14th best.

Click here for practice report