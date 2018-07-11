NASCAR’s weekend schedule for Kentucky Speedway

NASCAR heads to Kentucky Speedway this weekend with all three of its national series.
The weekend is capped off by the Cup Series’ Quaker State 400 on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
It is preceded by the Xfinity Series on Friday night (8 p.m. ET on NBCSN) and the Camping World Truck Series on Thursday.
Here’s the full schedule with TV and radio info.
All times are Eastern.
Thursday, July 12
7 a.m. – Truck garage opens
9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – First Truck practice (No TV)
11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)
1 – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
4:05 – 4:50 p.m. – First Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
5:10 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single truck/two rounds (Fox Sports 1)
6 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting
7 p.m. – Truck driver introductions
6:05 – 6:50 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
7:30 p.m. – Truck Series Buckle Up in Your Truck 225; 150 laps/225 miles (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Friday, July 13
9 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Cup garage open
Noon – Xfinity garage opens
Noon – 12:50 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)
2 – 2:50 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)
5:05 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN)
6:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
6:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
7:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
8 p.m. – Xfinity Alsco 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday, July 14
2 p.m. – Cup garage opens
5:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting
6:50 p.m. – Driver introductions
7:30 p.m. – Quaker State 400; 267 laps/400.5 mils (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)