NASCAR using new left-side tire at Kentucky

All three of NASCAR’s national series will be in action this week at Kentucky Speedway and each will be using the same tire setup.
That includes a new left-side tire. The tire has a construction update and a compound change to give the cars and trucks more grip.
The tire was confirmed by a test in May with Clint Bowyer, William Byron, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Martin Truex Jr.
Teams will have the same right-side tire they used last year at Kentucky.
Here’s the tire info for this weekend.
Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and seven sets for the race
Xfinity: Seven sets for the event
Truck: Six sets for the event
Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4798; Right-side — D-4750
Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,224 mm (87.56 in.); Right-side — 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)
Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front – 22 psi; Left Rear – 22 psi; Right Front – 52 psi; Right Rear — 50 psi
Like on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run liners in all four tire positions at Kentucky. Air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.