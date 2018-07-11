NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Kentucky preview, Chase Elliott’s Darlington scheme

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to preview this weekend’s racing at Kentucky Speedway.
Rutledge Wood hosts with Kyle Petty and Dale Earnhardt Jr. from the Big Oak Table in Charlotte.
On today’s show:
- It’s Wednesdays with Dale Jr. live from the Big Oak Table in Charlotte. We’ll discuss the upcoming weekend at Kentucky Speedway. Will anyone be able to challenge NASCAR’s Big Three of Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick & Martin Truex Jr?
- Chase Elliott revealed his throwback paint scheme for this year’s race at Darlington. We’ll find out why this year’s car has such a special meaning to Chase and the entire Elliott family.
- Erik Jones scored an emotion-filled win Saturday night at Daytona, but will his victorious mullet make our list of most memorable hairdos in NASCAR history?
- Plus, if you have a question for Dale Jr., please use #WednesDale on Twitter. Dale Jr. will answer them on today’s show.
