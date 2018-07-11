Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Hendrick Motorsports, PepsiCo/Mountain Dew extend relationship through 2020

By Daniel McFadinJul 11, 2018, 12:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mountain Dew will continue as a sponsor of Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott through 2020, the team announced Wednesday.

The soft drink will be a primary sponsor of Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet in four races each of the next two seasons.

It has sponsored Elliott this year in The Clash at Daytona, at Bristol and Michigan and will return to the No. 9 on Oct. 21 at Kansas Speedway. Elliott enters Saturday’s Cup race at Kentucky Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) 15th in the standings.

PepsiCo, which is behind Mountain Dew, has been a partner of Hendrick Motorsports since 1997 when it began sponsoring Jeff Gordon with Pepsi.

Before Elliott, Mountain Dew sponsored Dale Earnhardt Jr. from 2008-2017.

Truck practice report at Kentucky

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverJul 12, 2018, 10:14 AM EDT
Leave a comment

FIRST PRACTICE

Justin Haley posted the fastest single lap in the first practice session for the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway with a speed of 182.076 mph.

He beat Stewart Friesen (181.788 mph) by .047 seconds.

Myatt Snider (181.616), Brandon Jones (181.336) and Dalton Sargeant (180.947) rounded out the top five.

Noah Gragson had the quickest 10 lap average of 180.112 mph

Justin Fontaine (176.840) posted the most laps with 33.

Click here for the complete practice report.

NASCAR America: Dale Earnhardt Jr. offers advice to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. about Daytona

By Dan BeaverJul 12, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

After bearing most of the blame for multiple accidents at Daytona International Speedway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has some bridges that need repair.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kyle Petty had some advice for Stenhouse Wednesday on NASCAR America.

The first question posed to Earnhardt on Twitter (using the hashtag #WednesDale) in this episode concerned Stenhouse and the proper protocol for reaching out when a driver is involved in an incident.

“If he text messages any of these drivers, that just shows that he’s not truly remorseful.” Earnhardt said.

Before the age of cell phones, drivers would settle their differences at the end of race. Kyle Petty recalled a race in which he intentionally wrecked Dale Earnhardt Sr. after the Intimidator roughed him up at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Afterward, Earnhardt approached Petty and asked what that was all about.

“I just got tired of your (expletive),” Petty said.

“I thought so,” Petty recalls Earnhardt saying. And that was that.

But in today’s age when drivers tend to go their separate ways after a race, technology takes over.

“In today’s world with technology and all that – if you’re gonna call a guy, call him the next day,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said.

“If you wait until the next race weekend, the guy thinks that you’re not going to bring it up,” allowing the incident to fester.

After initiating an accident in 2009 by spinning Brian Vickers at Daytona, Earnhardt knew that it would take a while to rebuild trust among the other drivers.

“For Ricky, going forward, he needs to try to eliminate this from his next plate race,” Earnhardt said. “When he goes to Talladega later in the season, try not to continue this trend. Put a little space between this race and the next time you want to do something stupid. That’s what I always tried to do. If I screwed up, I’d lay low for a while.”

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter.

NASCAR’s Thursday schedule at Kentucky Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 12, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Today marks the start of NASCAR’s race weekend at Kentucky Speedway.

Both the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series are in action, with the Trucks holding their 12th race of the season.

Here’s the full schedule for today with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

7 a.m. – Truck garage opens

9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

1 – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

4:05 – 4:50 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

5:10 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single truck/two rounds (Fox Sports 1)

6 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

7 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

6:05 – 6:50 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

7:30 p.m. – Truck Series Buckle Up in Your Truck 225; 150 laps/225 miles (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Erik Jones rocks the flow

By Dan BeaverJul 11, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Erik Jones hails from Byron, Michigan – a three-hour, fifteen-minute drive from Mullett Township on the state’s northern shore.

As he stood on the frontstretch of Daytona International Speedway at the conclusion of the Coke Zero 400 with his mullet flowing in the breeze, Dale Earnhardt Jr. proclaimed it to be a victory for the hairstyle nationwide.

“It sure was,” Jones responded. “I was glad to get the mullet into Victory Lane. It was a long hard road to grow this thing back.”

That led the NASCAR America analysts to discuss how Jones’ flow stacks up against some other classic mullets from the past couple of years.

NASCAR America presented its Flow Chart – a comparison of Jones to Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney.

“Chase – let’s be honest – when he puts that hat on and it goes crazy back there, that’s typically when his fans go crazy,” Rutledge Wood said.

Regarding Blaney’s hairstyle from 2017, Wood added: “I don’t know where in Ryan Blaney’s hair adventure last year that was, because let’s be honest it was monumental.”

But Blaney’s mullet fell to Roger Penske’s corporate image at the beginning of 2018.

Mullet heads worldwide don’t have to worry the same thing will happen to Jones.

“(Joe Gibbs) accepts it,” Jones said. “He just kind of lets it go for the most part.”

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter.