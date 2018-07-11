Christopher Bell wins USAC race in Oklahoma; Ty Majeski wins Slinger Nationals

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Xfinity Series driver Christopher Bell won his 22nd USAC National Midget race Tuesday night in a 30-lap feature at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Oklahoma.

Bell, a native of Norman, Oklahoma, won for Keith Kunz, giving him his 100th victory as an owner in the series. It was Bell’s first race at the track despite having grown up roughly 60 minutes southwest of the facility.

“It’s just really cool to see how many people were here,” Bell told USACracing.com. “USAC hasn’t been here for a long time. Honestly, Oklahoma’s dying for professional motorsports, so it’s nice for USAC to be able to come in here.”

In the series’ first race in Oklahoma since 1975, Bell moved into 25th on the all-time wins list, tying Bobby East and Shorty Templeman.

Meanwhile, fellow Xfinity Series driver Ty Majeski claimed victory in the 39th Slinger Nationals at Slinger Super Speedway in Slinger, Wisconsin.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver started 12th and beat Dennis Prunty by 2.8 seconds.

Majeski is a native of Seymour, Wisconsin.

“This one’s up there just because it’s home,” Majeski said according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “It’s our turf.

“These guys come from the South, and we’re able to defend our turf. Obviously it feels good to go down south and beat those guys down on their turf too. But to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best all around the country.”

Erik Jones, who won his first Cup race last weekend at Daytona, left the race after 66 laps due to engine failure.

Bell and Majeski will return to NASCAR action this Friday at Kentucky Speedway (8 p.m ET on NBCSN). Jones will compete in Saturday’s Cup race (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

🍒🍒🍒 too easy 😜 — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) July 11, 2018