Bump & Run: Time to change the yellow line rule at Daytona, Talladega?

By NBC SportsJul 11, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Should NASCAR eliminate the rule prohibiting drivers from going below the double yellow lines to advance their position on the last lap of a race at Daytona and Talladega?

Nate Ryan: Ideally, yes, but everyone knows what that would produce. Still, Ryan Newman‘s point is well taken that a racetrack with an out-of-bounds marker seems less legitimate. Would it be too much to ask (or too difficult to incorporate) for an inside wall with a SAFER barrier where the lines are at Daytona and Talladega? 

Dustin Long: No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. No. 

Daniel McFadin: While tempting, the rule is there for a reason, spelled out through this exhaustive Twitter thread. It’s out of bounds and drivers need to be mindful of boundaries. 

Dan Beaver: It doesn’t seem right to have a different set of rules for the final lap. If NASCAR is going to enforce the double-yellow line at all, they should be consistent throughout the race. But, perhaps the line doesn’t need to be a perfect arc through the corner and could give a little more room in the middle of the frontstretch.

Several drivers had season- or career-best finishes at Daytona. What was the best feel-good story for you among such drivers?

Nate Ryan: The scene around Jeffrey Earnhardt‘s car was unforgettable as the driver took selfies with an endless parade of family, friends and sponsor reps. With no definitive future plans for Earnhardt’s next Cup race, it’s natural to wonder if his 11th-place finish might have been the end of an era, too. 

Dustin Long: Ty Dillon’s sixth-place finish. It has been a rough year for Dillon and the Germain team. He had not been credited with a top-10 finish in 71 career starts before last weekend. He had an average finish of 25.4 this season before his Daytona run.

Daniel McFadin: I’m going to go with Matt DiBenedetto. The No. 32 Ford was in the top five very late in the Daytona 500 before getting taken out in a wreck. So seeing DiBenedetto surviving until the end this time around and finish seventh was a pleasant sight. With GoFas Racing, you never know if you’re going to get another shot at the front of the field.

Dan Beaver: It’s difficult to not go with the winner of the race since Erik Jones was such a dramatic story. Other than Jones, Jeffrey Earnhardt’s 11th-place finish is a great story because it almost put an Earnhardt back inside the top 10 on a track that has meant so much to the family.

After Erik Jones’ win at Daytona, how soon before the next win by a driver under age 30?

Nate Ryan: Kyle Larson always is a threat at Michigan and Bristol, and he possibly could factor into Saturday night’s race at Kentucky Speedway. But with the way this season has unfolded, it feels as if it could be a while if he doesn’t break through.

Dustin Long: Kyle Larson will win in the next month. Joey Logano might win even sooner.

Daniel McFadin: Either at Michigan or Bristol and it’ll probably be Kyle Larson. I just can’t imagine him going winless through the entire regular season.

Dan Beaver: Within the month, the new guard is going to start to chip away at the dominance of the Big 3. After Kentucky is in the books, look for youth to be served on the flat tracks of New Hampshire and Pocono.

Truck practice report at Kentucky

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverJul 12, 2018, 10:14 AM EDT
FIRST PRACTICE

Justin Haley posted the fastest single lap in the first practice session for the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway with a speed of 182.076 mph.

He beat Stewart Friesen (181.788 mph) by .047 seconds.

Myatt Snider (181.616), Brandon Jones (181.336) and Dalton Sargeant (180.947) rounded out the top five.

Noah Gragson had the quickest 10 lap average of 180.112 mph

Justin Fontaine (176.840) posted the most laps with 33.

Click here for the complete practice report.

NASCAR America: Dale Earnhardt Jr. offers advice to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. about Daytona

By Dan BeaverJul 12, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
After bearing most of the blame for multiple accidents at Daytona International Speedway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has some bridges that need repair.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kyle Petty had some advice for Stenhouse Wednesday on NASCAR America.

The first question posed to Earnhardt on Twitter (using the hashtag #WednesDale) in this episode concerned Stenhouse and the proper protocol for reaching out when a driver is involved in an incident.

“If he text messages any of these drivers, that just shows that he’s not truly remorseful.” Earnhardt said.

Before the age of cell phones, drivers would settle their differences at the end of race. Kyle Petty recalled a race in which he intentionally wrecked Dale Earnhardt Sr. after the Intimidator roughed him up at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Afterward, Earnhardt approached Petty and asked what that was all about.

“I just got tired of your (expletive),” Petty said.

“I thought so,” Petty recalls Earnhardt saying. And that was that.

But in today’s age when drivers tend to go their separate ways after a race, technology takes over.

“In today’s world with technology and all that – if you’re gonna call a guy, call him the next day,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said.

“If you wait until the next race weekend, the guy thinks that you’re not going to bring it up,” allowing the incident to fester.

After initiating an accident in 2009 by spinning Brian Vickers at Daytona, Earnhardt knew that it would take a while to rebuild trust among the other drivers.

“For Ricky, going forward, he needs to try to eliminate this from his next plate race,” Earnhardt said. “When he goes to Talladega later in the season, try not to continue this trend. Put a little space between this race and the next time you want to do something stupid. That’s what I always tried to do. If I screwed up, I’d lay low for a while.”

NASCAR’s Thursday schedule at Kentucky Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 12, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Today marks the start of NASCAR’s race weekend at Kentucky Speedway.

Both the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series are in action, with the Trucks holding their 12th race of the season.

Here’s the full schedule for today with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

7 a.m. – Truck garage opens

9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Truck practice (No TV)

1 – 9 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

4:05 – 4:50 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

5:10 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single truck/two rounds (Fox Sports 1)

6 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

7 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

6:05 – 6:50 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

7:30 p.m. – Truck Series Buckle Up in Your Truck 225; 150 laps/225 miles (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Erik Jones rocks the flow

By Dan BeaverJul 11, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
Erik Jones hails from Byron, Michigan – a three-hour, fifteen-minute drive from Mullett Township on the state’s northern shore.

As he stood on the frontstretch of Daytona International Speedway at the conclusion of the Coke Zero 400 with his mullet flowing in the breeze, Dale Earnhardt Jr. proclaimed it to be a victory for the hairstyle nationwide.

“It sure was,” Jones responded. “I was glad to get the mullet into Victory Lane. It was a long hard road to grow this thing back.”

That led the NASCAR America analysts to discuss how Jones’ flow stacks up against some other classic mullets from the past couple of years.

NASCAR America presented its Flow Chart – a comparison of Jones to Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney.

“Chase – let’s be honest – when he puts that hat on and it goes crazy back there, that’s typically when his fans go crazy,” Rutledge Wood said.

Regarding Blaney’s hairstyle from 2017, Wood added: “I don’t know where in Ryan Blaney’s hair adventure last year that was, because let’s be honest it was monumental.”

But Blaney’s mullet fell to Roger Penske’s corporate image at the beginning of 2018.

Mullet heads worldwide don’t have to worry the same thing will happen to Jones.

“(Joe Gibbs) accepts it,” Jones said. “He just kind of lets it go for the most part.”

