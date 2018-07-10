Who’s hot, who’s not in Cup Series heading to Kentucky

A look at some of the drivers who are streaking or reeling heading into Saturday’s Cup race at Kentucky Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
HOT
- In 18 races in 2018, 14 finishes of 7th or better (including 5 wins) & 4 finishes of 19th or worse
- Finished in the Top 5 in 18 of the last 25 races, dating back to last season
- 5 straight Top 10s at Kentucky
- Never finished worse than 16th in 7 Kentucky starts
- Won 4 of last 8 races on 1.5-mile tracks
- Won 5 of the last 12 races
- Finished in the Top 10 in 6 of the last 7 races
- Finished in the Top 5 in 12 of 18 races this season
- Finished in Top 10 in 6 of 7 starts at Kentucky, including 2 wins
- Never finished worse than 12th in 7 Kentucky starts
- Won 3 of last 4 races on 1.5-mile tracks
- Won at Daytona
- Finished 7th or better in 3 straight races
- First first-time winner since Ryan Blaney at Pocono in June 2017
- Led only 2 laps and scored 1 stage point in last 3 races, despite 3 straight Top 10s
- Top 10 in 4 of last 5 races on 1.5-mile tracks
- Finished 2nd at Daytona
- Finished 4th or better in 3 straight races
- Finished in the Top 5 in 7 of the last 8 races
- Won 2 of the last 5 races
- 4 Top 10s in 7 starts at Kentucky, including win in 2017
- Won 7 of last 16 races on 1.5-mile tracks (none in 2018)
- Finished 8th or better in 16 of last 17 races on 1.5-mile tracks
- Finished 10th at Daytona
- Finished in the Top 10 in 3 straight races and 4 of the last 6
- Top-10 finishes in the last two races on 1.5 mile tracks
NOT
- Finished 30th at Daytona
- Finished 15th or worse in 14 of 18 races this season
- 2 straight finishes of 7th at Kentucky
- 3 Top 10s in 7 starts at Kentucky, including the last two races
- Top 10 two of the last four races on 1.5 mile tracks
- Finished 17th at Daytona
- Finished outside the top-10 in 7 of the last 8 races
- Finished 14th or worse in 14 of 18 races in 2018
- Finished 40th at Daytona
- Finished 18th or worse in last 3 races, including 2 of 34th or worse
- Finished 35th (2016) and 10th (2017) in 2 career Kentucky starts
- Finished 34th at Daytona
- Finished 19th or worse in last 2 races
- Finished outside the top-10 in 5 of last 8 races
- Finished 11th or worse in 5 straight races on 1.5-mile tracks
- Finished 8th or better in 6 of 7 starts at Kentucky, including win in 2013
- Finished 13th or worse in 4 starts in 2018 (last start – 33rd at Michigan)
- Never finished worse than 17th in 7 starts at Kentucky
- Average finish of 26.5 in 2 starts on 1.5-mile tracks for Roush in 2018