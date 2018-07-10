Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

Who’s hot, who’s not in Cup Series heading to Kentucky

By Dustin LongJul 10, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
A look at some of the drivers who are streaking or reeling heading into Saturday’s Cup race at Kentucky Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

HOT

Kevin Harvick

  • In 18 races in 2018, 14 finishes of 7th or better (including 5 wins) & 4 finishes of 19th or worse
  • Finished in the Top 5 in 18 of the last 25 races, dating back to last season
  • 5 straight Top 10s at Kentucky
  • Never finished worse than 16th in 7 Kentucky starts
  • Won 4 of last 8 races on 1.5-mile tracks

Kyle Busch

  • Won 5 of the last 12 races
  • Finished in the Top 10 in 6 of the last 7 races
  • Finished in the Top 5 in 12 of 18 races this season
  • Finished in Top 10 in 6 of 7 starts at Kentucky, including 2 wins
  • Never finished worse than 12th in 7 Kentucky starts
  • Won 3 of last 4 races on 1.5-mile tracks

Erik Jones

  • Won at Daytona
  • Finished 7th or better in 3 straight races
  • First first-time winner since Ryan Blaney at Pocono in June 2017
  • Led only 2 laps and scored 1 stage point in last 3 races, despite 3 straight Top 10s
  • Top 10 in 4 of last 5 races on 1.5-mile tracks

Martin Truex Jr.

  • Finished 2nd at Daytona
  • Finished 4th or better in 3 straight races
  • Finished in the Top 5 in 7 of the last 8 races
  • Won 2 of the last 5 races
  • 4 Top 10s in 7 starts at Kentucky, including win in 2017
  • Won 7 of last 16 races on 1.5-mile tracks (none in 2018)
  • Finished 8th or better in 16 of last 17 races on 1.5-mile tracks

Alex Bowman

  • Finished 10th at Daytona
  • Finished in the Top 10 in 3 straight races and 4 of the last 6
  • Top-10 finishes in the last two races on 1.5 mile tracks

 

NOT

Jamie McMurray

  • Finished 30th at Daytona
  • Finished 15th or worse in 14 of 18 races this season
  • 2 straight finishes of 7th at Kentucky
  • 3 Top 10s in 7 starts at Kentucky, including the last two races
  • Top 10 two of the last four races on 1.5 mile tracks

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

  • Finished 17th at Daytona
  • Finished outside the top-10 in 7 of the last 8 races
  • Finished 14th or worse in 14 of 18 races in 2018
Ryan Blaney
  • Finished 40th at Daytona
  • Finished 18th or worse in last 3 races, including 2 of 34th or worse
  • Finished 35th (2016) and 10th (2017) in 2 career Kentucky starts

Chase Elliott

  • Finished 34th at Daytona
  • Finished 19th or worse in last 2 races
  • Finished outside the top-10 in 5 of last 8 races
  • Finished 11th or worse in 5 straight races on 1.5-mile tracks

Matt Kenseth

  • Finished 8th or better in 6 of 7 starts at Kentucky, including win in 2013
  • Finished 13th or worse in 4 starts in 2018 (last start – 33rd at Michigan)
  • Never finished worse than 17th in 7 starts at Kentucky
  • Average finish of 26.5 in 2 starts on 1.5-mile tracks for Roush in 2018

 

 

Several teams to test Charlotte Roval today

Photo: Charlotte Motor Speedway
By Dustin LongJul 10, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Eighteen drivers are expected to test today on Charlotte’s road course, the first time many will run on the 2.28-mile, 17-turn course that will host a playoff race in September.

Scheduled to test are: Martin Truex Jr., Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suarez, Brad Keselowski, Paul Menard, Trevor Bayne, Jamie McMurray, Austin Dillon, Chris Buescher, Kasey Kahne, Michael McDowell, Gray Gaulding, Landon Cassill  and BJ McLeod.

The session goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to the public.

NASCAR anticipates lap times of around 78 seconds. Lap times are expected to be about 80 seconds in race conditions. The Sept. 30 race will be 400 kilometers. 

Denny Hamlin will be making his first appearance on the course that incorporates most of the track’s oval, along with an infield section.

“It’s kind of quirky,” Hamlin said of the track Charlotte Motor Speedway is calling a roval. “It’s not your normal cup-of-tea road course. I’m going to try to survive first through the test. That will be the object … and then try to get competitive when we come back for the race.”

Brad Keselowski, who also has not been on the course yet, has a simple goal for the test.

“I’m going to try to go there and not wreck,” he said.

There will be a test July 17 for the other teams not at Tuesday’s session. 

NASCAR America: No Hendrick Motorsports drivers comfortable in playoff hunt

By Daniel McFadinJul 10, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Hendrick Motorsports is in a bad place following a dismal outing Saturday at Daytona.

Alex Bowman was the only one of the team’s four drivers to finish the race, placing 10th for his third consecutive top 10.

Through 18 races, none of the four drivers have secured playoff spots. Sixteen teams will make the playoffs. Seven have secured spots via wins.

Jimmie Johnson is 14th (+54 points of the cutline), Chase Elliott is 15th (+37), Bowman 16th (+19) and William Byron is 21st (-108).

On NASCAR America, Dale Jarrett and Parker Kligerman discussed the team’s predicament

“There’s nobody that you would consider safe when you look at the playoff standings,” Jarrett said. “They still have a lot of work to do. I look at Kentucky. Looking ahead this weekend, it’s another night race. … We saw them back at Charlotte have a better performance under the lights with cooler race track that the new Chevrolets, the Camaros, ran a lot better. In particular, Hendrick Motorsports did. Let’s see if they can pick it up again and get themselves a little further ahead of that 16th spot.”

In the Coke 600, Byron failed to finished the race while his three teammates all finished in the top 11, with Johnson finishing fifth.

Hendrick hasn’t won since Kasey Kahne visited Victory Lane in last July’s Brickyard 400.

Their winless streak is 34 races, the second longest stretch in team history. Their longest winless streak is 40 races.

Watch the above video for more.

NASCAR America: Was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. too aggressive at Daytona?

By Daniel McFadinJul 9, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took a lot of heat over the weekend for his involvement in two wrecks during the second stage of Saturday’s Cup race at Daytona International Speedway.

Some put the blame at his feet for a 26-car crash on Lap 54 that began when the second-place car of Brad Keselowski had to slow due to a block from race leader William Byron and was turned by Stennouse, causing a chain reaction.

Ten laps later, Stenhouse was attempting to side draft Kyle Busch‘s left-rear quarter panel, but contact between the two sent Busch into the wall. The incident collected Byron and five other drivers.

On NASCAR America, Parker Kligerman and Dale Jarrett discussed the wrecks and whether the Roush Fenway Racing driver was too aggressive.

“The first one, I’ll give him a pass,” Jarrett said. “That’s happening at high speeds and things are happening very quickly there. Certainly, getting over to Kyle Busch when they’re sitting there running second and third, most of the field and a lot of the competitors you were going to have to outrun have been eliminated in a huge wreck previous to this. There’s no reason to be pushing the issue. You can be aggressive, just be a little bit smart along the way.”

Said Kligerman: “Think about where he’s at, in his career and with that organization, Roush Fenway Racing. This is a once very prominent, very well-respected organization that’s struggled for the last couple of years. Their best chance of making the playoffs, the postseason, everything that matters for these organizations and what they sell to sponsors is this one race, right?

“He has the weight of that entire organization on his shoulders. He’s won there before, his confidence is high. He’s going to go in there with aggression. I just feel like there was a lot of fans out there that were falsely accusing him, one, of the first wreck, which I agree with DJ. I don’t think that’s entirely on him at all. The second one, yes. That was overly aggressive, was an odd place to be side drafting.”

Watch the above video for more.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Daytona recap, controversial Xfinity finish

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinJul 9, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks at the big storylines from over the weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut. Dale Jarrett joins them from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s show:

· We’ll break down the events from this past weekend at Daytona International Speedway, including Erik Jones’ first Cup Series win on Saturday night.

· We’ll check out the reaction from the NASCAR garage on Jones’ big victory and discuss how his win impacts the playoff landscape.

· Plus, we’ll re-visit the several big wrecks from Saturday night and get reaction from those involved.

· We’ll also look back at Friday’s exciting Xfinity Series race and its controversial ending.

