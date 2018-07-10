Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Ryan Newman pairs with Jordan Anderson for Eldora Truck race

By Daniel McFadinJul 10, 2018, 1:53 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Ryan Newman will return to the Camping World Truck Series next week to compete for Jordan Anderson Racing in the July 18 race at Eldora Speedway.

Anderson and Newman made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during the Cup Series test at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, where they unveiled the No. 3 Chevrolet Newman will drive.

Newman will be sponsored by VRX Simulators.

Newman will make his seventh career Truck Series start and his second at the dirt track in Rossburg, Ohio.

Newman competed in the inaugural Eldora race in 2013 and finished third.

The Richard Childress Racing driver has finished in the top five of every one of his Truck starts, including a win in his series debut in 2008 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“It’s kind of going back home, it’s going back to dirt racing. I enjoy all of that,” Newman said. “Ultimately, it’s just a good experience, it’s a lot of fun. I’m glad NASCAR has put a Truck race on the dirt. Still look forward to a Cup race on dirt at some point. I don’t know if it will be next year or 10 years down the road, but I might come out of retirement at some point for that one.”

Newman and Anderson, who has 68 series starts since 2014, were connected through a mutual friend.

“There’s a lot of things that have happened in this sport since (his last Truck start) with the spec motor deal and all that stuff,” Newman said, “It kind of commonizes some of the sport, which is good for some people, like Jordan who doesn’t have a huge budget, but it gives us the opportunity to work together. Him to gain some experience. … He’s got a lot of respect for me and my past, him being a college graduate and all that stuff says a lot.”

Anderson has competed full-time this season prior to Eldora. Through 11 races his best finish is ninth at Daytona.

The 27-year-old driver has made one Eldora start. He finished 32nd in 2016 due to engine problems.

 

 

With 10-year-old car set to be retired, Kaz Grala earns first top five for Fury Race Cars

By Daniel McFadinJul 10, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Before going to Daytona International Speedway last week, Kaz Grala and Fury Race Cars made Stewart-Haas Racing with Biagi-DenBeste a promise.

They promised to return a decade-old car with minimal racing history to the team unscratched.

They did this not knowing Friday’s Xfinity race at the restrictor-plate track would include multi-car incidents involving 17 and nine vehicles respectively.

Fury Race Cars, a team only five races old and racing week-to-week, had secured sponsorship for Daytona. But among the fleet of cars given to it by Grala’s former team JGL Racing, there wasn’t a superspeedway car.

“About two weeks ago we started making phone calls and putting feelers out saying, ‘Hey, this is the last race these steel-bodied cars could even be legal to run on a restrictor-plate track, does anyone have some extra ones, backup cars?” Grala told NBC Sports two days after he finished fifth at Daytona. “We weren’t thinking show cars at the time, but just any spare car they didn’t plan on running that weekend that would be obsolete after this weekend.”

Enter Stewart-Haas Racing with Biagi-DenBeste.

They had a car. One that traced its origins back to Evernham Motorsports, a team that ceased to exist after 2008. From there it was owned by Richard Petty Motorsports. Then it went to Biagi-DenBeste Racing and finally Stewart-Haas Racing, who entered a partnership with Biagi-DenBeste in the Xfinity Series this season.

The car had never run a lap for SHR and with steel bodied cars in Xfinity going extinct after Saturday’s race, the team was prepping to turn it into a show car.

“I was excited about it because it was a car,” Grala said. “It might have been a show car, but Biagi and obviously Stewart-Haas always have good plate track cars so I knew it had potential. … As long we stayed out of the carnage … It’s just a lot easier to think about it beforehand than to actually get it done.”

After starting 38th due to qualifying being cancelled, Grala finished 13th in Stage 1. He then dodged his first bullet on Lap 82 when he managed to navigate his No. 61 Ford through a 17-car wreck that took “5 years off my life.”

After a Lap 88 restart, the caution returned a lap later for a three-car incident. Grala was ninth. But the 19-year-old driver felt something wrong with his car, which was loose under caution. Determining his right-rear tire was done and so was his race, he slowed to pit road speed as the rest of the field returned to racing speed.

Grala returned to the track in 24th with the field bearing down on him.

“That pack was getting a lot larger in my mirror and I was just praying that something was going to happen and there’d be a caution,” Grala said. “Sure enough my spotter said, ‘Oh, they’re wrecking behind you.’ I look in my mirror and I see smoke and sparks and a caution’s out.”

A nine-car wreck with three laps left in regulation led to Grala restarting 15th in overtime. On the last lap, he moved from the bottom to the high lane, which “panned out really good” for Grala, as momentum allowed him to push Christopher Bell and Justin Haley to the front and him to a fifth-place finish in a spotless car.

It was his second top five of the season and the first for Fury Race Cars.

“Looking at it from our organization and what we were able to do with that old show car, fifth is good no matter what,” Grala said. “We didn’t have a single scratch on our car. We didn’t even have so much as a donut. (The flat tire) must have been a stroke of bad luck, but you say that, but it’s hard to say whether it was a blessing in a disguise or not. Because obviously there was that big wreck. Whose to say whether we would have been ahead of it, behind it, in the middle of it had we been where we should have been. It’s easy to look back on it and say ‘I think we would have been better off.’ Who knows?

“All I know is that the way it did work out, it worked out for us.”

iRacing to sponsor Brett Moffitt for truck race at Eldora

By Daniel McFadinJul 10, 2018, 12:47 PM EDT
Brett Moffitt hopes of pursuing a Camping World Truck Series championship got a little bit better Tuesday.

Hattori Racing Enterprises announced iRacing, the popular online racing simulator, will sponsor Moffitt’s No. 16 Toyota in the July 18 race at Eldora Speedway.

The race on the dirt track was one of three – including Bristol (Aug. 15) and the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway – the team said two weeks ago it was still seeking sponsorship for.

NASCAR rules dictate that Moffitt, who has three wins this season, must attempt to qualify for every regular season race to keep his playoff berth.

“To have this support from iRacing to step up and partner with this race team is really special,” Moffitt said in a press release. “I have some dirt experience running modifieds back in Iowa, but have never run a truck on dirt, so racing at Eldora on iRacing is definitely going to be a benefit. It’s pretty cool to be part of iRacing’s 10-year anniversary. I was just a teenager when iRacing first went live to the public and I joined right away. I raced online a ton for a few years and really enjoyed the racing and community aspects of iRacing. It will be fun to get back in it again with the fans to see how far they have come and to experience running the Toyota Tundra at Eldora before we race there later this month.”

 

Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at Kentucky Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 10, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
All three of NASCAR’s national series head to the Bluegrass State this weekend to race at Kentucky Speedway.

The weekend at the 1.5-mile track is capped off on Saturday by the Cup Series’ Quaker State 400 presented by Wal-Mart.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race.

Cup – Quaker State 400 (7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on NBCSN)

There are 39 entries for the race.

Jesse Little, son of former Cup driver Chad Little will make his series debut driving Premium Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet.

Garrett Smithley is set for his second career start driving StarCom Racing’s No. 99 Chevrolet. His first start last month at Michigan ended after one lap due to a transmission problem.

No driver is attached yet to BK Racing’s No. 23 Toyota.

Last year, Martin Truex Jr. led 152 laps and won over Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.

Click here for the Cup entry list.

Xfinity – Alsco 300 (8 p.m. ET on Friday on NBCSN)

There are 39 entries for the race.

Kyle Busch, Ty Dillon and Paul Menard are the only full-time Cup drivers entered.

Spencer Gallagher returns to GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet after missing seven races. He missed six of those due to a suspension for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy.

Kaz Grala and Fury Race Cars are not entered in the race. The team had started the previous six races.

Last year, Tyler Reddick led 66 laps and won over Brennan Poole and Justin Allgaier.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – Buckle Up In Your Truck 225

There are 33 entries for the race. No full-time Cup drivers are entered.

NBC Sports analyst Parker Kligerman is entered in Henderson Motorsports’ No. 75 Chevrolet.

Last year, Christopher Bell won this race over Brandon Jones and Justin Haley.

Click here for entry list.

Bubba Wallace wrecks during Charlotte road course test

By Daniel McFadinJul 10, 2018, 10:56 AM EDT
Bubba Wallace’s test day on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course ended early when his No. 43 Chevrolet spun and plowed in a Turn 1 tire barrier during the second hour of the test.

The team left the test due to not having a backup car.

Wallace declined to talk to media after his release from the infield medical center.

It was the second caution of the test following a mechanical issue for Chase Elliott that put fluid on the track.

Wallace’s wreck follows his 29th-place finish at Sonoma Raceway last month.