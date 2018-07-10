Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at Kentucky Speedway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

All three of NASCAR’s national series head to the Bluegrass State this weekend to race at Kentucky Speedway.

The weekend at the 1.5-mile track is capped off on Saturday by the Cup Series’ Quaker State 400 presented by Wal-Mart.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race.

Cup – Quaker State 400 (7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on NBCSN)

There are 39 entries for the race.

Jesse Little, son of former Cup driver Chad Little will make his series debut driving Premium Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet.

Garrett Smithley is set for his second career start driving StarCom Racing’s No. 99 Chevrolet. His first start last month at Michigan ended after one lap due to a transmission problem.

No driver is attached yet to BK Racing’s No. 23 Toyota.

Last year, Martin Truex Jr. led 152 laps and won over Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.

Xfinity – Alsco 300 (8 p.m. ET on Friday on NBCSN)

There are 39 entries for the race.

Kyle Busch, Ty Dillon and Paul Menard are the only full-time Cup drivers entered.

Spencer Gallagher returns to GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet after missing seven races. He missed six of those due to a suspension for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy.

Kaz Grala and Fury Race Cars are not entered in the race. The team had started the previous six races.

Last year, Tyler Reddick led 66 laps and won over Brennan Poole and Justin Allgaier.

Trucks – Buckle Up In Your Truck 225

There are 33 entries for the race. No full-time Cup drivers are entered.

NBC Sports analyst Parker Kligerman is entered in Henderson Motorsports’ No. 75 Chevrolet.

Last year, Christopher Bell won this race over Brandon Jones and Justin Haley.

