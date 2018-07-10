Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: No Hendrick Motorsports drivers comfortable in playoff hunt

By Daniel McFadinJul 10, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
Hendrick Motorsports is in a bad place following a dismal outing Saturday at Daytona.

Alex Bowman was the only one of the team’s four drivers to finish the race, placing 10th for his third consecutive top 10.

Through 18 races, none of the four drivers have secured playoff spots. Sixteen teams will make the playoffs. Seven have secured spots via wins.

Jimmie Johnson is 14th (+54 points of the cutline), Chase Elliott is 15th (+37), Bowman 16th (+19) and William Byron is 21st (-108).

On NASCAR America, Dale Jarrett and Parker Kligerman discussed the team’s predicament

“There’s nobody that you would consider safe when you look at the playoff standings,” Jarrett said. “They still have a lot of work to do. I look at Kentucky. Looking ahead this weekend, it’s another night race. … We saw them back at Charlotte have a better performance under the lights with cooler race track that the new Chevrolets, the Camaros, ran a lot better. In particular, Hendrick Motorsports did. Let’s see if they can pick it up again and get themselves a little further ahead of that 16th spot.”

In the Coke 600, Byron failed to finished the race while his three teammates all finished in the top 11, with Johnson finishing fifth.

Hendrick hasn’t won since Kasey Kahne visited Victory Lane in last July’s Brickyard 400.

Their winless streak is 34 races, the second longest stretch in team history. Their longest winless streak is 40 races.

Photo: Charlotte Motor Speedway
By Dustin LongJul 10, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Eighteen drivers are expected to test today on Charlotte’s road course, the first time many will run on the 2.28-mile, 17-turn course that will host a playoff race in September.

Scheduled to test are: Martin Truex Jr., Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suarez, Brad Keselowski, Paul Menard, Trevor Bayne, Jamie McMurray, Austin Dillon, Chris Buescher, Kasey Kahne, Michael McDowell, Gray Gaulding, Landon Cassill  and BJ McLeod.

The session goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to the public.

NASCAR anticipates lap times of around 78 seconds. Lap times are expected to be about 80 seconds in race conditions. The Sept. 30 race will be 400 kilometers. 

Denny Hamlin will be making his first appearance on the course that incorporates most of the track’s oval, along with an infield section.

“It’s kind of quirky,” Hamlin said of the track Charlotte Motor Speedway is calling a roval. “It’s not your normal cup-of-tea road course. I’m going to try to survive first through the test. That will be the object … and then try to get competitive when we come back for the race.”

Brad Keselowski, who also has not been on the course yet, has a simple goal for the test.

“I’m going to try to go there and not wreck,” he said.

There will be a test July 17 for the other teams not at Tuesday’s session. 

NASCAR America: Was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. too aggressive at Daytona?

By Daniel McFadinJul 9, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took a lot of heat over the weekend for his involvement in two wrecks during the second stage of Saturday’s Cup race at Daytona International Speedway.

Some put the blame at his feet for a 26-car crash on Lap 54 that began when the second-place car of Brad Keselowski had to slow due to a block from race leader William Byron and was turned by Stennouse, causing a chain reaction.

Ten laps later, Stenhouse was attempting to side draft Kyle Busch‘s left-rear quarter panel, but contact between the two sent Busch into the wall. The incident collected Byron and five other drivers.

On NASCAR America, Parker Kligerman and Dale Jarrett discussed the wrecks and whether the Roush Fenway Racing driver was too aggressive.

“The first one, I’ll give him a pass,” Jarrett said. “That’s happening at high speeds and things are happening very quickly there. Certainly, getting over to Kyle Busch when they’re sitting there running second and third, most of the field and a lot of the competitors you were going to have to outrun have been eliminated in a huge wreck previous to this. There’s no reason to be pushing the issue. You can be aggressive, just be a little bit smart along the way.”

Said Kligerman: “Think about where he’s at, in his career and with that organization, Roush Fenway Racing. This is a once very prominent, very well-respected organization that’s struggled for the last couple of years. Their best chance of making the playoffs, the postseason, everything that matters for these organizations and what they sell to sponsors is this one race, right?

“He has the weight of that entire organization on his shoulders. He’s won there before, his confidence is high. He’s going to go in there with aggression. I just feel like there was a lot of fans out there that were falsely accusing him, one, of the first wreck, which I agree with DJ. I don’t think that’s entirely on him at all. The second one, yes. That was overly aggressive, was an odd place to be side drafting.”

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Daytona recap, controversial Xfinity finish

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinJul 9, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks at the big storylines from over the weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut. Dale Jarrett joins them from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s show:

· We’ll break down the events from this past weekend at Daytona International Speedway, including Erik Jones’ first Cup Series win on Saturday night.

· We’ll check out the reaction from the NASCAR garage on Jones’ big victory and discuss how his win impacts the playoff landscape.

· Plus, we’ll re-visit the several big wrecks from Saturday night and get reaction from those involved.

· We’ll also look back at Friday’s exciting Xfinity Series race and its controversial ending.

Chaos Theory: Vehicles in Daytona incidents reach highest total since 2012

By Dustin LongJul 9, 2018, 4:09 PM EDT
More than 300 vehicles have been damaged in NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series races the past two years at Daytona International Speedway, a staggering total that tops two-year totals there in recent years.

This year’s races at Daytona for Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck teams damaged the most vehicles at that track since 2012.

Based on race reports and replays, Cup, Xfinity and Truck teams had 160 vehicles involved in incidents at Daytona this season. Last year’s races had 158 in altercations. Those are the highest totals since 170 vehicles were damaged in the races at Daytona in 2012.

The 318 vehicles in incidents the past two years tops the previous two-year total by 45 vehicles.

Races examined were the non-points Clash, the Duels, the Daytona 500 and the July Daytona Cup races, along with the February and July Xfinity races and the February Camping World Truck Series race.

Denny Hamlin predicted a day before last weekend’s race that the event would be a “crashfest.”

“I think it’s going to be so close competition that we’re going to leave each other no room for error and more than likely it’s going to lead to big crashes,” Hamlin said.

Saturday’s Cup race at Daytona damaged 36 of 40 cars based on NASCAR’s race report and NBC replays.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, said NASCAR does not plan to change the package for the Talladega playoff race, the final restrictor-plate race of the season.

“Certainly never want to see that many cars torn up, but we don’t control what goes on behind the wheel,” O’Donnell said Monday at a media event announcing the distance for the Charlotte road course  playoff race. “But in talking with drivers, they feel that was a good package in being able to maneuver the car.”

Twenty of the 40 cars were eliminated by accidents in Saturday’s race. Eleven of those 20 cars eliminated by wrecks were gone before the race’s halfway mark.

“I think it’s a little bit typical plate racing,’’ reigning Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon told NBC Sports after Saturday’s Cup race. “But it’s just stupid because guys have got to focus a little bit. It doesn’t mean anything to lead these laps in the middle of the race.

“The stage pays, obviously, but wrecking half the field before we’re even in the final stage, it’s frustrating. Percentages show ride in the back and you’ll probably make it to the end. I raced up front as long as I could.

“Fastest plate car we’ve had in a long time. It’s discouraging because even if you’re fast and you get up there and race, there’s a good shot you’re still going to get in a wreck.”

Dillon, who was involved in one incident, finished ninth Saturday.

Martin Truex Jr. also was discouraged by the way some raced Saturday night.

“I thought it felt typical as far as the way the cars were driving,” he said after finishing second and being involved in one incident. “They were definitely a little bit more draggy, so you could get bigger runs, you could get to a guy’s bumper easier in the pack than normal.

“That’s what causes problems. Guys just don’t know when to drag the break or lift off the gas just enough and they just start running into each other. You’re not going to do anything with the cars unless you separate them to keep some of these guys from just making bonehead moves. It’s just the way they drive. You get them tight in a pack and they don’t know when to lift.”

Kevin Harvick, eliminated in a crash, wasn’t shocked at the carnage Saturday night.

“These restrictor plate races, when you get to this time of year, they turn into a mess every time,” he said.

Nate Ryan contributed to this report

