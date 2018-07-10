Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Jesse Little set for Cup debut at Kentucky with Premium Motorsports

By Daniel McFadinJul 10, 2018, 3:30 PM EDT
Jesse Little, son of former Cup driver Chad Little, will make his Cup Series debut Saturday at Kentucky Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN), driving Premium Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet.

Little, 21, has 18 starts in the Camping World Truck Series since 2015. His best result is sixth earlier this season at Iowa Speedway.

“I’m very humbled by this opportunity to make my Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend at Kentucky,” Little said in a press release. “There’s no expectations for Saturday night’s race other than to take the green flag and see the checkered flag. I would like to thank (owner) Jay Robinson for giving me the opportunity to gain valuable experience behind the wheel.”

Little will be the sixth driver to pilot the No. 7 this season, joining Danica Patrick, Reed Sorenson, J.J. Yeley, DJ Kennington and Jeffrey Earnhardt. Earnhardt delivered the team its best result last weekend at Daytona, finishing 11th.

Chad Little made 217 Cup starts between 1986 and 2002. He is NASCAR’s managing director for technical inspection and officiating.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Charlotte Roval test, Scan All: Daytona

By Daniel McFadinJul 10, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to look back at last weekend’s races at Daytona.

Marty Snider hosts with Kyle Petty and Steve Letarte from the Big Oak Table at NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

  • We’ll revisit Erik Jones’ first career Monster Energy Series Cup win, as well as all the mayhem and chaos from Saturday night’s thrilling race with Scan All: Daytona.
  • Plus, we’ll have a conversation with Erik Jones’ mother, Carol, and get her thoughts on her son’s big night.
  • And Dave Burns will have a report from today’s Roval test, which kicked off today at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We’ll also hear from past Cup Series champions Jimmie Johnson & Kevin Harvick, who participated in today’s test.
If can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Ryan Newman pairs with Jordan Anderson for Eldora Truck race

Daniel McFadin
By Daniel McFadinJul 10, 2018, 1:53 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — Ryan Newman will return to the Camping World Truck Series next week to compete for Jordan Anderson Racing in the July 18 race at Eldora Speedway.

Anderson and Newman made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during the Cup Series test at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, where they unveiled the No. 3 Chevrolet Newman will drive.

Newman will be sponsored by VRX Simulators.

Newman will make his seventh career Truck Series start and his second at the dirt track in Rossburg, Ohio.

Newman competed in the inaugural Eldora race in 2013 and finished third.

The Richard Childress Racing driver has finished in the top five of every one of his Truck starts, including a win in his series debut in 2008 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“It’s kind of going back home, it’s going back to dirt racing. I enjoy all of that,” Newman said. “Ultimately, it’s just a good experience, it’s a lot of fun. I’m glad NASCAR has put a Truck race on the dirt. Still look forward to a Cup race on dirt at some point. I don’t know if it will be next year or 10 years down the road, but I might come out of retirement at some point for that one.”

Newman and Anderson, who has 68 series starts since 2014, were connected through a mutual friend.

“There’s a lot of things that have happened in this sport since (his last Truck start) with the spec motor deal and all that stuff,” Newman said, “It kind of commonizes some of the sport, which is good for some people, like Jordan who doesn’t have a huge budget, but it gives us the opportunity to work together. Him to gain some experience. … He’s got a lot of respect for me and my past, him being a college graduate and all that stuff says a lot.”

Anderson has competed full-time this season prior to Eldora. Through 11 races his best finish is ninth at Daytona.

The 27-year-old driver has made one Eldora start. He finished 32nd in 2016 due to engine problems.

 

 

With 10-year-old car set to be retired, Kaz Grala earns first top five for Fury Race Cars

By Daniel McFadinJul 10, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Before going to Daytona International Speedway last week, Kaz Grala and Fury Race Cars made Stewart-Haas Racing with Biagi-DenBeste a promise.

They promised to return a decade-old car with minimal racing history to the team unscratched.

They did this not knowing Friday’s Xfinity race at the restrictor-plate track would include multi-car incidents involving 17 and nine vehicles respectively.

Fury Race Cars, a team only five races old and racing week-to-week, had secured sponsorship for Daytona. But among the fleet of cars given to it by Grala’s former team JGL Racing, there wasn’t a superspeedway car.

“About two weeks ago we started making phone calls and putting feelers out saying, ‘Hey, this is the last race these steel-bodied cars could even be legal to run on a restrictor-plate track, does anyone have some extra ones, backup cars?” Grala told NBC Sports two days after he finished fifth at Daytona. “We weren’t thinking show cars at the time, but just any spare car they didn’t plan on running that weekend that would be obsolete after this weekend.”

Enter Stewart-Haas Racing with Biagi-DenBeste.

They had a car. One that traced its origins back to Evernham Motorsports, a team that ceased to exist after 2008. From there it was owned by Richard Petty Motorsports. Then it went to Biagi-DenBeste Racing and finally Stewart-Haas Racing, who entered a partnership with Biagi-DenBeste in the Xfinity Series this season.

The car had never run a lap for SHR and with steel bodied cars in Xfinity going extinct after Saturday’s race, the team was prepping to turn it into a show car.

“I was excited about it because it was a car,” Grala said. “It might have been a show car, but Biagi and obviously Stewart-Haas always have good plate track cars so I knew it had potential. … As long we stayed out of the carnage … It’s just a lot easier to think about it beforehand than to actually get it done.”

After starting 38th due to qualifying being cancelled, Grala finished 13th in Stage 1. He then dodged his first bullet on Lap 82 when he managed to navigate his No. 61 Ford through a 17-car wreck that took “5 years off my life.”

After a Lap 88 restart, the caution returned a lap later for a three-car incident. Grala was ninth. But the 19-year-old driver felt something wrong with his car, which was loose under caution. Determining his right-rear tire was done and so was his race, he slowed to pit road speed as the rest of the field returned to racing speed.

Grala returned to the track in 24th with the field bearing down on him.

“That pack was getting a lot larger in my mirror and I was just praying that something was going to happen and there’d be a caution,” Grala said. “Sure enough my spotter said, ‘Oh, they’re wrecking behind you.’ I look in my mirror and I see smoke and sparks and a caution’s out.”

A nine-car wreck with three laps left in regulation led to Grala restarting 15th in overtime. On the last lap, he moved from the bottom to the high lane, which “panned out really good” for Grala, as momentum allowed him to push Christopher Bell and Justin Haley to the front and him to a fifth-place finish in a spotless car.

It was his second top five of the season and the first for Fury Race Cars.

“Looking at it from our organization and what we were able to do with that old show car, fifth is good no matter what,” Grala said. “We didn’t have a single scratch on our car. We didn’t even have so much as a donut. (The flat tire) must have been a stroke of bad luck, but you say that, but it’s hard to say whether it was a blessing in a disguise or not. Because obviously there was that big wreck. Whose to say whether we would have been ahead of it, behind it, in the middle of it had we been where we should have been. It’s easy to look back on it and say ‘I think we would have been better off.’ Who knows?

“All I know is that the way it did work out, it worked out for us.”

Grala announced on Twitter Tuesday his team was unable to secure sponsorship for this weekend’s race at Kentucky Speedway, but that Fury has sponsorship for the July 21 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Without attempting to qualifying for every race this season, Grala will be ineligible for the payoffs were he to be inside the cutoff line at the end of the regular season. He left Daytona 14th in the standings. Twelve drivers make the playoffs.

iRacing to sponsor Brett Moffitt for truck race at Eldora

By Daniel McFadinJul 10, 2018, 12:47 PM EDT
Brett Moffitt hopes of pursuing a Camping World Truck Series championship got a little bit better Tuesday.

Hattori Racing Enterprises announced iRacing, the popular online racing simulator, will sponsor Moffitt’s No. 16 Toyota in the July 18 race at Eldora Speedway.

The race on the dirt track was one of three – including Bristol (Aug. 15) and the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway – the team said two weeks ago it was still seeking sponsorship for.

NASCAR rules dictate that Moffitt, who has three wins this season, must attempt to qualify for every regular season race to keep his playoff berth.

“To have this support from iRacing to step up and partner with this race team is really special,” Moffitt said in a press release. “I have some dirt experience running modifieds back in Iowa, but have never run a truck on dirt, so racing at Eldora on iRacing is definitely going to be a benefit. It’s pretty cool to be part of iRacing’s 10-year anniversary. I was just a teenager when iRacing first went live to the public and I joined right away. I raced online a ton for a few years and really enjoyed the racing and community aspects of iRacing. It will be fun to get back in it again with the fans to see how far they have come and to experience running the Toyota Tundra at Eldora before we race there later this month.”

 