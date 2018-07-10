iRacing to sponsor Brett Moffitt for truck race at Eldora

Brett Moffitt hopes of pursuing a Camping World Truck Series championship got a little bit better Tuesday.

Hattori Racing Enterprises announced iRacing, the popular online racing simulator, will sponsor Moffitt’s No. 16 Toyota in the July 18 race at Eldora Speedway.

The race on the dirt track was one of three – including Bristol (Aug. 15) and the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway – the team said two weeks ago it was still seeking sponsorship for.

NASCAR rules dictate that Moffitt, who has three wins this season, must attempt to qualify for every regular season race to keep his playoff berth.

“To have this support from iRacing to step up and partner with this race team is really special,” Moffitt said in a press release. “I have some dirt experience running modifieds back in Iowa, but have never run a truck on dirt, so racing at Eldora on iRacing is definitely going to be a benefit. It’s pretty cool to be part of iRacing’s 10-year anniversary. I was just a teenager when iRacing first went live to the public and I joined right away. I raced online a ton for a few years and really enjoyed the racing and community aspects of iRacing. It will be fun to get back in it again with the fans to see how far they have come and to experience running the Toyota Tundra at Eldora before we race there later this month.”