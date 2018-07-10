Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Hattori Racing Enterprises

iRacing to sponsor Brett Moffitt for truck race at Eldora

By Daniel McFadinJul 10, 2018, 12:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brett Moffitt hopes of pursuing a Camping World Truck Series championship got a little bit better Tuesday.

Hattori Racing Enterprises announced iRacing, the popular online racing simulator, will sponsor Moffitt’s No. 16 Toyota in the July 18 race at Eldora Speedway.

The race on the dirt track was one of three – including Bristol (Aug. 15) and the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway – the team said two weeks ago it was still seeking sponsorship for.

NASCAR rules dictate that Moffitt, who has three wins this season, must attempt to qualify for every regular season race to keep his playoff berth.

“To have this support from iRacing to step up and partner with this race team is really special,” Moffitt said in a press release. “I have some dirt experience running modifieds back in Iowa, but have never run a truck on dirt, so racing at Eldora on iRacing is definitely going to be a benefit. It’s pretty cool to be part of iRacing’s 10-year anniversary. I was just a teenager when iRacing first went live to the public and I joined right away. I raced online a ton for a few years and really enjoyed the racing and community aspects of iRacing. It will be fun to get back in it again with the fans to see how far they have come and to experience running the Toyota Tundra at Eldora before we race there later this month.”

 

Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at Kentucky Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 10, 2018, 12:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

All three of NASCAR’s national series head to the Bluegrass State this weekend to race at Kentucky Speedway.

The weekend at the 1.5-mile track is capped off on Saturday by the Cup Series’ Quaker State 400 presented by Wal-Mart.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race.

Cup – Quaker State 400 (7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on NBCSN)

There are 39 entries for the race.

Jesse Little, son of former Cup driver Chad Little will make his series debut driving Premium Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet.

Garrett Smithley is set for his second career start driving StarCom Racing’s No. 99 Chevrolet. His first start last month at Michigan ended after one lap due to a transmission problem.

No driver is attached yet to BK Racing’s No. 23 Toyota.

Last year, Martin Truex Jr. led 152 laps and won over Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.

Click here for the Cup entry list.

Xfinity – Alsco 300 (8 p.m. ET on Friday on NBCSN)

There are 39 entries for the race.

Kyle Busch, Ty Dillon and Paul Menard are the only full-time Cup drivers entered.

Spencer Gallagher returns to GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet after missing seven races. He missed six of those due to a suspension for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy.

Kaz Grala and Fury Race Cars are not entered in the race. The team had started the previous six races.

Last year, Tyler Reddick led 66 laps and won over Brennan Poole and Justin Allgaier.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – Buckle Up In Your Truck 225

There are 33 entries for the race. No full-time Cup drivers are entered.

NBC Sports analyst Parker Kligerman is entered in Henderson Motorsports’ No. 75 Chevrolet.

Last year, Christopher Bell won this race over Brandon Jones and Justin Haley.

Click here for entry list.

Bubba Wallace wrecks during Charlotte road course test

Daniel McFadin
By Daniel McFadinJul 10, 2018, 10:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Bubba Wallace’s test day on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course ended early when his No. 43 Chevrolet spun and plowed in a Turn 1 tire barrier during the second hour of the test.

The team left the test due to not having a backup car.

Wallace declined to talk to media after his release from the infield medical center.

It was the second caution of the test following a mechanical issue for Chase Elliott that put fluid on the track.

Wallace’s wreck follows his 29th-place finish at Sonoma Raceway last month.

Who’s hot, who’s not in Cup Series heading to Kentucky

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 10, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A look at some of the drivers who are streaking or reeling heading into Saturday’s Cup race at Kentucky Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

HOT

Kevin Harvick

  • In 18 races in 2018, 14 finishes of 7th or better (including 5 wins) & 4 finishes of 19th or worse
  • Finished in the Top 5 in 18 of the last 25 races, dating back to last season
  • 5 straight Top 10s at Kentucky
  • Never finished worse than 16th in 7 Kentucky starts
  • Won 4 of last 8 races on 1.5-mile tracks

Kyle Busch

  • Won 5 of the last 12 races
  • Finished in the Top 10 in 6 of the last 7 races
  • Finished in the Top 5 in 12 of 18 races this season
  • Finished in Top 10 in 6 of 7 starts at Kentucky, including 2 wins
  • Never finished worse than 12th in 7 Kentucky starts
  • Won 3 of last 4 races on 1.5-mile tracks

Erik Jones

  • Won at Daytona
  • Finished 7th or better in 3 straight races
  • First first-time winner since Ryan Blaney at Pocono in June 2017
  • Led only 2 laps and scored 1 stage point in last 3 races, despite 3 straight Top 10s
  • Top 10 in 4 of last 5 races on 1.5-mile tracks

Martin Truex Jr.

  • Finished 2nd at Daytona
  • Finished 4th or better in 3 straight races
  • Finished in the Top 5 in 7 of the last 8 races
  • Won 2 of the last 5 races
  • 4 Top 10s in 7 starts at Kentucky, including win in 2017
  • Won 7 of last 16 races on 1.5-mile tracks (none in 2018)
  • Finished 8th or better in 16 of last 17 races on 1.5-mile tracks

Alex Bowman

  • Finished 10th at Daytona
  • Finished in the Top 10 in 3 straight races and 4 of the last 6
  • Top-10 finishes in the last two races on 1.5 mile tracks

 

NOT

Jamie McMurray

  • Finished 30th at Daytona
  • Finished 15th or worse in 14 of 18 races this season
  • 2 straight finishes of 7th at Kentucky
  • 3 Top 10s in 7 starts at Kentucky, including the last two races
  • Top 10 two of the last four races on 1.5 mile tracks

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

  • Finished 17th at Daytona
  • Finished outside the top-10 in 7 of the last 8 races
  • Finished 14th or worse in 14 of 18 races in 2018
Ryan Blaney
  • Finished 40th at Daytona
  • Finished 18th or worse in last 3 races, including 2 of 34th or worse
  • Finished 35th (2016) and 10th (2017) in 2 career Kentucky starts

Chase Elliott

  • Finished 34th at Daytona
  • Finished 19th or worse in last 2 races
  • Finished outside the top-10 in 5 of last 8 races
  • Finished 11th or worse in 5 straight races on 1.5-mile tracks

Matt Kenseth

  • Finished 8th or better in 6 of 7 starts at Kentucky, including win in 2013
  • Finished 13th or worse in 4 starts in 2018 (last start – 33rd at Michigan)
  • Never finished worse than 17th in 7 starts at Kentucky
  • Average finish of 26.5 in 2 starts on 1.5-mile tracks for Roush in 2018

 

 

Several teams to test Charlotte Roval today

Photo: Charlotte Motor Speedway
By Dustin LongJul 10, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Eighteen drivers are expected to test today on Charlotte’s road course, the first time many will run on the 2.28-mile, 17-turn course that will host a playoff race in September.

Scheduled to test are: Martin Truex Jr., Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suarez, Brad Keselowski, Paul Menard, Trevor Bayne, Jamie McMurray, Austin Dillon, Chris Buescher, Kasey Kahne, Michael McDowell, Gray Gaulding, Landon Cassill  and BJ McLeod.

The session goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to the public.

NASCAR anticipates lap times of around 78 seconds. Lap times are expected to be about 80 seconds in race conditions. The Sept. 30 race will be 400 kilometers. 

Denny Hamlin will be making his first appearance on the course that incorporates most of the track’s oval, along with an infield section.

“It’s kind of quirky,” Hamlin said of the track Charlotte Motor Speedway is calling a roval. “It’s not your normal cup-of-tea road course. I’m going to try to survive first through the test. That will be the object … and then try to get competitive when we come back for the race.”

Brad Keselowski, who also has not been on the course yet, has a simple goal for the test.

“I’m going to try to go there and not wreck,” he said.

There will be a test July 17 for the other teams not at Tuesday’s session. 

 and on Facebook

 