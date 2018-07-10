Bubba Wallace wrecks during Charlotte road course test

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Bubba Wallace’s test day on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course ended early when his No. 43 Chevrolet spun and plowed in a Turn 1 tire barrier during the second hour of the test.

The team left the test due to not having a backup car.

Wallace declined to talk to media after his release from the infield medical center.

It was the second caution of the test following a mechanical issue for Chase Elliott that put fluid on the track.

Wallace’s wreck follows his 29th-place finish at Sonoma Raceway last month.