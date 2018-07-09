Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Daytona recap, controversial Xfinity finish

By Daniel McFadinJul 9, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks at the big storylines from over the weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut. Dale Jarrett joins them from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s show:

· We’ll break down the events from this past weekend at Daytona International Speedway, including Erik Jones’ first Cup Series win on Saturday night.

· We’ll check out the reaction from the NASCAR garage on Jones’ big victory and discuss how his win impacts the playoff landscape.

· Plus, we’ll re-visit the several big wrecks from Saturday night and get reaction from those involved.

· We’ll also look back at Friday’s exciting Xfinity Series race and its controversial ending.

Chaos Theory: Vehicles in Daytona incidents reach highest total since 2012

By Dustin LongJul 9, 2018, 4:09 PM EDT
More than 300 vehicles have been damaged in NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series races the past two years at Daytona International Speedway, a staggering total that tops two-year totals there in recent years.

This year’s races at Daytona for Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck teams damaged the most vehicles at that track since 2012.

Based on race reports and replays, Cup, Xfinity and Truck teams had 160 vehicles involved in incidents at Daytona this season. Last year’s races had 158 in altercations. Those are the highest totals since 170 vehicles were damaged in the races at Daytona in 2012.

The 318 vehicles in incidents the past two years tops the previous two-year total by 45 vehicles.

Races examined were the non-points Clash, the Duels, the Daytona 500 and the July Daytona Cup races, along with the February and July Xfinity races and the February Camping World Truck Series race.

Denny Hamlin predicted a day before last weekend’s race that the event would be a “crashfest.”

“I think it’s going to be so close competition that we’re going to leave each other no room for error and more than likely it’s going to lead to big crashes,” Hamlin said.

Saturday’s Cup race at Daytona damaged 36 of 40 cars based on NASCAR’s race report and NBC replays.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, said NASCAR does not plan to change the package for the Talladega playoff race, the final restrictor-plate race of the season.

“Certainly never want to see that many cars torn up, but we don’t control what goes on behind the wheel,” O’Donnell said Monday at a media event announcing the distance for the Charlotte road course  playoff race. “But in talking with drivers, they feel that was a good package in being able to maneuver the car.”

Twenty of the 40 cars were eliminated by accidents in Saturday’s race. Eleven of those 20 cars eliminated by wrecks were gone before the race’s halfway mark.

“I think it’s a little bit typical plate racing,’’ reigning Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon told NBC Sports after Saturday’s Cup race. “But it’s just stupid because guys have got to focus a little bit. It doesn’t mean anything to lead these laps in the middle of the race.

“The stage pays, obviously, but wrecking half the field before we’re even in the final stage, it’s frustrating. Percentages show ride in the back and you’ll probably make it to the end. I raced up front as long as I could.

“Fastest plate car we’ve had in a long time. It’s discouraging because even if you’re fast and you get up there and race, there’s a good shot you’re still going to get in a wreck.”

Dillon, who was involved in one incident, finished ninth Saturday.

Martin Truex Jr. also was discouraged by the way some raced Saturday night.

“I thought it felt typical as far as the way the cars were driving,” he said after finishing second and being involved in one incident. “They were definitely a little bit more draggy, so you could get bigger runs, you could get to a guy’s bumper easier in the pack than normal.

“That’s what causes problems. Guys just don’t know when to drag the break or lift off the gas just enough and they just start running into each other. You’re not going to do anything with the cars unless you separate them to keep some of these guys from just making bonehead moves. It’s just the way they drive. You get them tight in a pack and they don’t know when to lift.”

Kevin Harvick, eliminated in a crash, wasn’t shocked at the carnage Saturday night.

“These restrictor plate races, when you get to this time of year, they turn into a mess every time,” he said.

Nate Ryan contributed to this report

Charlotte road course race to be called Bank of America Roval 400

By Daniel McFadinJul 9, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
The Sept. 30 Cup race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course will be 400 kilometers and called the Bank of America Roval 400, the track announced Monday.

The race, the longest road course event in NASCAR, will be held on a 2.28-mile, 17-turn circuit and is the last race in the opening round of the playoffs. The race is scheduled to air on NBC.

The race will be 109 laps. Stage 1 will end at Lap 25. Stage 2 will end at Lap 50.

The circuit, which includes most of the 1.5-mile oval, is the second longest of the three road courses the Cup Series visits. Watkins Glen International is 2.45-miles and Sonoma Raceway is 1.99-miles.

The Sept. 29 Xfinity race will be the Drive for the Cure 200 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina. The race will be 55 laps. Stage 1 will end at Lap 15. Stage 2 will end at Lap 30.

The announcement came the day before the first of two open tests for Cup teams on the road course.

Sixteen teams will take part in Tuesday’s test from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET.

The teams scheduled to test will be those of: Martin Truex Jr.; Jimmie Johnson; Kurt Busch; Chase Elliott; Kevin Harvick; Denny Hamlin; Daniel Suarez; Brad Keselowski; Paul Menard; Kyle Larson; Ricky Stenhouse Jr.; Ryan Newman; Chris Buescher; Bubba Wallace; Kasey Kahne; Michael McDowell.

A second test will be held July 17.

NASCAR held a test on the road course with its original 2.4-mile, 13-turn layout in October. Busch, Truex, Daniel Hemric and Jamie McMurray took part in it.

 

 

NASCAR Heat 3 available in September

By Dan BeaverJul 8, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
Prior to the Coke Zero Sugar 400, 704Games announced that NASCAR Heat 3 will be available September 7, 2018.

The announcement was made with Hendrick Motorsports drivers Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman and William Byron in attendance. Those four drivers, along with their cars, will be featured on the cover art for the game.

The sequel to last year’s NASCAR Heat 2 features a deeper career mode, additional race tracks, expanded online multiplayer features and a dirt racing experience named the Xtreme Dirt Tour.

The dirt tour adds an additional rung to NASCAR’s ladder system along with the Camping World Truck, Xfinity and Monster Energy Cup series. NASCAR sanctioned a dirt tour from 1985 through 2001 named the All-Star Series.

With the addition of eight dirt tracks, the game now has 35 total courses – including a dirt road course and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

NASCAR Heat 3 is available for pre-order with a price tag of $49.99.

Erik Jones’ first Cup win fueled by father’s Corvette

By Dan BeaverJul 8, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
At the age of 20, Erik Jones lost his father to cancer. At the age of 53, Dave Jones lost his life. More tragically, he lost the opportunity to watch his son race full time in the Cup series. He was not present to watch the sophomore driver win his first Cup race in his 57th start Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway – two years and one month to the day of his father’s passing.

Dave was diagnosed with lung cancer early in 2016 and an aggressive form of the disease took him three months later on June 7.

A piece of Dave lives on with his son’s career – a career that would not have happened without sacrifices to give Erik the best equipment possible during his formative days as a late model racer.

One of these sacrifices was a blue 1965 Corvette.

After winning the Coke Zero Sugar 400, Jones recalled the day his dad first sold the car.

“I was, I don’t know, maybe 12 or 13. We were just trying to get into late model racing around that time, whenever it was, and my dad was in the car business, specifically Corvettes at the time or selling reproduction parts and doing restoration, and he had bought a Corvette of his own when I was maybe five or six years old.

“One day he came home, and he had sold the car, and I was like, ‘man, why did you do that,’ and he’s like, ‘well, we’ve got to fund the racing somehow.’”

MORE: Erik Jones wins in overtime at Daytona

The relationship between Dave and Erik is an integral part of what makes Erik so special to his car owner Joe Gibbs and Toyota.

“I asked (Dave) one time if he raced,” Gibbs said following the race. “He said, ‘no, Erik just said, I want to do this.’”

That was enough for Dave to commit to his son’s dream.

“He was so supportive, and (his death) was just a horrible thing,” Gibbs continued. “It was just terrible. So that’s a part of Erik, I think, winning tonight. I think obviously it’s an emotional thing for him because his dad would have absolutely loved it.”

The early sacrifice paid dividends almost immediately. While Dave did not get chance to see Erik’s first Cup win, there was plenty that he did get a chance to witness.

A couple of years after the sale of the Corvette, Jones grabbed Kyle Busch‘s attention by beating him in the 2012 Snowball Derby, along with Chase Elliott and David Ragan. The next year, Busch hired Jones to race in his No. 51 late model. Jones won back-to-back Snowball Derbies as well as several other high-profile late model races that year.

Dave was there to see his son race for Busch in the Truck series. The pair won in their first season together in 2013. Jones went on to win six more Truck races and the 2015 championship. Dave saw Erik win four of his nine Xfinity races for Gibbs.

Six months after his father’s death, Jones tracked down the Corvette and repurchased it.

“That wasn’t the only thing that was sold along the way, and things that were – chances that were taken financially to get me to this point,” Jones continued. “But I was able to buy that car back actually about a year and a half ago, and that was pretty cool, same car, so that was pretty neat to get that back. I always wanted to give it back to him, but it sure feels good to have it in my hands now. … I definitely wish he could have been here to see this one.”

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter.