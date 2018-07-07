Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Tonight’s Cup race at Daytona: Start time, lineup and more

By Daniel McFadinJul 7, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Five months after the start of its season, the Cup Series returns to Daytona International Speedway for tonight’s Cup Zero Sugar 400.

Here’s all the info you need ahead of the race, which will air on NBC.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Retired U.S. Army Col. Gregory Gadson will give the command to start engines at 7:31 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:44 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 40. Stage 2 ends on Lap 80.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 3:30 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 5:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 6:50 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM:The 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus perform the anthem at 7:21 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race beginning at 7 p.m. Coverage begins at 5 p.m on NBCSN with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 6:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 6 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 79 degrees and a 30 percent chance of rain and storms at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won this race last year Clint Bowyer and Paul Menard. Austin Dillon won the Daytona 500 in February over Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Denny Hamlin predicting another Daytona crashfest tonight

By Nate RyanJul 7, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The 2018 Daytona 500 featured four multicar crashes that affected 28 drivers.

Denny Hamlin says to expect more of the same Saturday in NASCAR’s return to Daytona International Speedway nearly five months later – just with different circumstances producing a similar outcome in Coke Zero Sugar 400.

In the lone practice Friday afternoon on the 2.5-mile oval, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said the pack was much tighter and clearances much smaller.

“You could actually get to someone’s bumper in a four-car pack,” Hamlin said Friday morning. “I think it’s going to be a crashfest, which will be exciting. Hopefully, we’re not a part of it, but I think it’s going to be so close competition that we’re going to leave each other no room for error and more than likely it’s going to lead to big crashes.”

NASCAR has widened the Daytona spoilers by five inches for this weekend, adding sideforce that Hamlin said should enhance side-by-side drafting.

“It just creates a little bit bigger hole in the air,” he said. “Guys just are not going to leave each other any room.”

The 2016 Daytona 500 winner, who is considered among the best restrictor-plate racers in Cup, said it’ll be critical to get to the front early and stay there.

“All the same techniques to get to the front are going to be the same, making sure you put your chess pieces in the right place, but I think holding the lead probably will be a little bit harder than it was in the past,” he said. “I think the leader will punch a little bit bigger hole for the cars that are behind.”

“Anywhere from outside the top six or seven, you’re going to be blocked in, (and) you won’t be able to go anywhere. I think that it’s important to get up front early. The old strategy of laying back for the last 30, 40 laps like Dale Jarrett used to do, those days are done because everyone tries to go to the front at the same time and they’ve learned well you just get in the wreck anyway. I think earlier and earlier in the race, you have to put yourself in position.”

Contributing: Dustin Long

Dale Jr. Download: Kyle Busch’s antics are good for NASCAR

By Dan BeaverJul 7, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
There is an old adage that says there is no such thing as bad press so long as they spell your name correctly. Kyle Busch would seem to adhere to that saying – and as it turns out, apparently so does Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“Whether you like Kyle Busch or not, it doesn’t really matter,” Earnhardt said on this week’s Dale Jr. Download podcast. “If we can get that every week, it’s what we need – no matter who’s in the mix and creating that drama.”

Busch taunted fans by wiping imaginary tears from his eyes on the frontstretch his rough-and-tumble, last-lap duel with Kyle Larson for the win last weekend at Chicagoland Speedway.

“I’m not saying that made me a huge Kyle Busch fan or a bigger fan of Kyle Busch” Earnhardt said. “I’m saying that what he did is necessary in sports and entertainment. Even though he stirs that pot and aggravates more fans, that’s better than nothing happening and us going home bored to death.”

And it was the immediacy of the frontstretch interview that allowed for added drama.

“All the theatrics don’t happen if we interview him in Victory Lane. … People complain about the double interview – some fans do not like the winner getting interviewed twice, but you don’t get what we got … without that happening. We need that interview on the front straightaway because it’s instantaneous.”

For more, watch the video above.

Justin Haley says it was ‘BS call’ by NASCAR to nullify win

By Dustin LongJul 6, 2018, 11:48 PM EDT
3 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Justin Haley called it a “pretty BS call,” but NASCAR said he clearly violated the yellow line rule, and that’s why he was not declared the winner of Friday night’s Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway.

Haley, in his second career Xfinity start, rocketed underneath Kyle Larson and Elliott Sadler to cross the finish line first and seemingly win.

However, Haley’s path caused his left-side tires to go below both yellow lines that separate the apron from the racing surface. NASCAR warned competitors in the drivers meeting before the race – as series officials do before every restrictor-plate race – not to go below the yellow lines to pass or they will be penalized.

NASCAR penalized Haley for the move. Instead of winning, he was dropped to the last car on the lead lap. He finished 18th. Larson was declared the winner.

Haley was unclear of the rule and expressed his frustration after the race.

“I just wish NASCAR would be a little more, tell us how much of the car we could have under the yellow line,” Haley said. 

Section 10.8.3.c of the Xfinity Rule book states: “NASCAR defines beneath the double yellow lines as follows: when the vehicle’s left-side tires are beneath the left line of the inside double yellow lines that separate the apron from the racing surface while passing another vehicle.”

Said Haley: “There’s room for me to go up, so I don’t know why they’re calling me like that.”

Wayne Auton, managing director of the Xfinity Series, said video showed that Haley violated the rule.

“The 24 car’s left sides were clearly inside the lines, so we had to make the call,” Auton said of Haley.

Auton was asked about Haley’s position on the track, and if he was leading at the time, thus his position would have already been advanced.

“The rule states if you advance your position,” Auton said. “He clearly advanced his position at that time. It doesn’t matter if his nose is an inch out front or a foot out front, he’s still clearly inside the inside lane, and it’s a violation of the rule.”

Said Sadler on the ruling:  “It’s a rule, and I’m glad to see NASCAR stay behind their rules on restrictor-plate racing, because if not, I think you’re going to see people take advantage of it. So I think they set a precedent again tonight making sure we all know we race above the yellow line. They tell us every single time restrictor-plate racing. A lot of times we get runs, especially down the backstretch here where it’s one of those things where you’ve got to put your lefts right on the line or over it, and you just can’t do it. Because you don’t want to put it in their hands.”

GMS Racing officials met with NASCAR after the race and remained displeased with the result. Spencer Gallagher, who will return to driving for the team next weekend at Kentucky, expressed his anger on Twitter:

Results, Xfinity points after Coca-Cola Firecracker 250

By Daniel McFadinJul 6, 2018, 11:21 PM EDT
Kyle Larson was ruled the winner of a photo finish between him and Elliott Sadler in Friday’s Xfinity race at Daytona after Justin Haley‘s three-wide pass coming to the finish line was declared illegal.

The win is Larson’s third in four starts this season.

Sadler has placed second in the last three Daytona races.

The top five was completed by Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney and Kaz Grala.

After his illegal pass, Haley was credited with an 18th-place finish.

Click here for the results.

Points

After his 10th top five of the season, Elliott Sadler has 12-point lead over Daniel Hemric through 16 races.

The top five is completed by Cole Custer (-26 points), Christopher Bell (-35) and Justin Allgaier (-54).

Click here for the full standings.

 