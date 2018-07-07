Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski out after 24-car crash on Lap 54 at Daytona

By Daniel McFadinJul 7, 2018, 8:52 PM EDT
Pole-sitter Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and many other contenders were involved in a 24-car crash on Lap 54 and eliminated from the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

The wreck occurred at the end of the backstretch when Keselowski, who was running behind race leader William Byron in the bottom lane, was turned while getting a push from Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Keselowski shot up the track and into Kurt Busch, sending the field scrambling.

Also involved were Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Ty Dillon, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon, Kasey Kahne, Jamie McMurray, Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez, Paul Menard, Jimmie Johnson, Matt DiBenedetto, Jeffrey Earnahrdt, Corey LaJoie, Michael McDowell, Ross Chastain and Aric Almirola.

Kurt Busch and Logano were eliminated.

Keselowski was upset with how Byron was racing him.

“It was just a bad block,” Keselowski told NBC Sports and ESPN. “There are times you can make a block, there are times you can’t. When you got a guy with a big enough run and you can’t throw a block. I made the mistake of lifted instead of wrecking him  and that’s my fault. I take the blame

“You got a list of drivers that are making moves that are unqualified to make and it causes big wrecks. That was one of those. It was my fault because I lifted. I should have wrecked him and sent a message to the whole field. So we’ll wait until Talladega and every one of those rookie drivers or guys that don’t know what the hell they are doing we’ll drive through them and wreck them until they stop blocking us and we don’t have this problem no more.”

Said Hamlin: “I’m not sure but somebody probably wrecked somebody. Usually the person that starts it doesn’t get wrecked. (Keselowski) was sideways in front. Yeah, the 2 got wrecked and so did everybody else.”

Said Logano: “Felt like the longest crash ever.”

Check back for more.

Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr wreck on lap 125

By Dan BeaverJul 7, 2018, 10:05 PM EDT
Kyle Larson apparently cut a right rear tire on lap 125 and collected Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as he came down the track.

Stenhouse won the first two stages of the race. He led 51 laps of the race. He was able to get out of his pits without losing a lap and met the minimum speed.

This was the sixth caution of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Brad Keselowski issues warning after wreck

By Dustin LongJul 7, 2018, 9:37 PM EDT
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Brad Keselowski said he won’t lift next time when blocked, upset with the move William Byron made just before Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hit Keselowski and triggered a 25-car crash Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.

“It was just a bad block,” Keselowski said after exiting the infield care center. “There are times you can make a block, there are times you can’t. When you got a guy with a big enough run and you can’t throw a block. I made the mistake of lifting instead of wrecking (Byron) and that’s my fault. I take the blame.”

Asked if it was just inexperience on Byron’s part, Keselowski said;

“You got a list of drivers that are making moves that are unqualified to make and it causes big wrecks. That was one of those. It was my fault because I lifted. I should have wrecked him and sent a message to the whole field.

“So we’ll wait until Talladega and every one of those rookie drivers or guys that don’t know what the hell they are doing we’ll drive through them and wreck them until they stop blocking us and we don’t have this problem no more.”

Byron was involved in an accident later and said of what Keselowski stated: “He got hit from behind. I didn’t get hit from anywhere. If he would have hit me I would have tried to move or save it, but I never got hit.”

In an in-car interview with NBC after winning the second stage, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took the blame for that crash and another one in the race.

“It’s been crazy partially due to a few of my issues,” Stenhouse said. “That first one I thought us and (Keselowski) were going to have a run on (Byron) to the inside, then (Keselowski) had to check up really late into 3 there.

“Then the other one I just tried to sidedraft (Kyle Busch) at the wrong place, got sucked into him and turned him around. It’s crazy here, trying to get into the playoffs, gaining points, trying to get ourselves into position for the win. … Hate that we tore up all our Ford teammates, that didn’t go as planned. We’re going to have to do it with the teammates we have left out here.”

Second Big One crash erupts 10 laps after first

By Dan BeaverJul 7, 2018, 9:09 PM EDT
On a restart following the lap 54 Big One crash In the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway, a second multi-car accident erupted.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got into the left rear quarterpanel of Kyle Busch while racing for the lead and turned him into William Byron. As with the first accident, the trailing field was unable to slow.

“Disappointing to get crashed out by the guy who caused the first the crash,” Busch said outside of the infield care center – placing the blame on Stenhouse.

“The 17 car hooked the 18 into me. Seemed like he was being really aggressive,” Byron added on NBC.

“It’s been crazy partially due to a few of my issues,” Stenhouse said from the cockpit after winning the second stage. “That first one I though us and (Keselowski) were going to have a run on the 24 to the inside, then the 2 had to check up really late into 3 there. Then the other one I just tried to side draft the 18 at the wrong place, got sucked into him and turned him around.”

Jamie McMurray was also involved in the accident.

Two female pit crew members making history in Daytona Cup race

By Daniel McFadinJul 7, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
Two close friends will make history tonight as the first two women to serve as pit crew members in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in the modern era.

Brehanna Daniels and Breanna O’Leary will help service Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Chevrolet driven by Ray Black Jr. in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC).

Daniels and O’Leary, both roommates in Charlotte, North Carolina, are the fifth and sixth female NASCAR Drive for Diversity crew members to reach the Cup Series.

They are among more than 50 graduates of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Pit Crew Development program currently working in the NASCAR industry. Twenty-five are pitting in the Cup Series.

Daniels, making her series debut, is a former Norfolk State University women’s basketball player and is believed to be the first female African-American crew member to compete in a NASCAR national series event.

“It’s hard to believe I’ve only been changing tires for two years and now I’m here at the Monster Energy Series level,” Daniels said in a press release. “What I’m doing in NASCAR is so much bigger than me. It’s been so rewarding to be part of history while at the same time inspiring others to take on challenges they thought might not be possible.”

O’Leary, who used to work in the strength and conditioning department at Alcorn State University, will be making her third appearance in the Cup Series and second in 2018. She also changed tires for the No. 51 last month at Michigan International Speedway.

“The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is unlike any other series,” O’Leary said in a press release. “There’s a certain energy and hustle and bustle – both in the garage and on pit road. But as a tire changer, the mindset is still the same. Five lug nuts on and five off.”