Tonight’s Xfinity race at Daytona: Start time, lineup and more

The Xfinity Series competes under the lights for the annual summertime classic with the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway.
William Byron beat Elliott Sadler to the line last year in a race extended by four laps when an 11-car accident on the backstretch brought out a yellow on the final lap.
Here’s all the info you need ahead of today’s race on NBCSN.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Winn-Dixie District Manager Greg Sanford will give the command to start engines at 7:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:49 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 100 laps (250 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30 Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at noon. Qualifying is at 2:10 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 3:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Anthem will be performed at 7:31 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 7 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 80 degrees and a 38 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: William Byron took the lead on lap 98 and survived a green-white-checkered finish to beat Elliott Sadler to the line as the caution waved a final time over the field for a five-car accident on the backstretch.
