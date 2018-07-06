Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Results, Xfinity points after Coca-Cola Firecracker 250

By Daniel McFadinJul 6, 2018, 11:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Larson was ruled the winner of a photo finish between him and Elliott Sadler in Friday’s Xfinity race at Daytona after Justin Haley‘s three-wide pass coming to the finish line was declared illegal.

The win is Larson’s third in four starts this season.

Sadler has placed second in the last three Daytona races.

The top five was completed by Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney and Kaz Grala.

After his illegal pass, Haley was credited with an 18th-place finish.

Click here for the results.

Points

After his 10th top five of the season, Elliott Sadler has 12-point lead over Daniel Hemric through 16 races.

The top five is completed by Cole Custer (-26 points), Christopher Bell (-35) and Justin Allgaier (-54).

Click here for the full standings.

 

Justin Haley says it was ‘BS call’ by NASCAR to nullify win

By Dustin LongJul 6, 2018, 11:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Justin Haley called it a “pretty BS call,” but NASCAR said he clearly violated the yellow line rule, and that’s why he was not declared the winner of Friday night’s Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway.

Haley, in his second career Xfinity start, rocketed underneath Kyle Larson and Elliott Sadler to cross the finish line first and seemingly win.

However, Haley’s path caused his left-side tires to go below both yellow lines that separate the apron from the racing surface. NASCAR warned competitors in the drivers meeting before the race – as series officials do before every restrictor-plate race – not to go below the yellow lines to pass or they will be penalized.

NASCAR penalized Haley for the move. Instead of winning, he was dropped to the last car on the lead lap. He finished 18th. Larson was declared the winner.

Haley was unclear of the rule and expressed his frustration after the race.

“I just wish NASCAR would be a little more, tell us how much of the car we could have under the yellow line,” Haley said. 

Section 10.8.3.c of the Xfinity Rule book states: “NASCAR defines beneath the double yellow lines as follows: when the vehicle’s left-side tires are beneath the left line of the inside double yellow lines that separate the apron from the racing surface while passing another vehicle.”

Said Haley: “There’s room for me to go up, so I don’t know why they’re calling me like that.”

Wayne Auton, managing director of the Xfinity Series, said video showed that Haley violated the rule.

“The 24 car’s left sides were clearly inside the lines, so we had to make the call,” Auton said of Haley.

Auton was asked about Haley’s position on the track, and if he was leading at the time, thus his position would have already been advanced.

“The rule states if you advance your position,” Auton said. “He clearly advanced his position at that time. It doesn’t matter if his nose is an inch out front or a foot out front, he’s still clearly inside the inside lane, and it’s a violation of the rule.”

Said Sadler on the ruling:  “It’s a rule, and I’m glad to see NASCAR stay behind their rules on restrictor-plate racing, because if not, I think you’re going to see people take advantage of it. So I think they set a precedent again tonight making sure we all know we race above the yellow line. They tell us every single time restrictor-plate racing. A lot of times we get runs, especially down the backstretch here where it’s one of those things where you’ve got to put your lefts right on the line or over it, and you just can’t do it. Because you don’t want to put it in their hands.”

GMS Racing officials met with NASCAR after the race and remained displeased with the result. Spencer Gallagher, who will return to driving for the team next weekend at Kentucky, expressed his anger on Twitter:

Kyle Larson wins Xfinity race at Daytona in overtime

By Daniel McFadinJul 6, 2018, 10:11 PM EDT
2 Comments

Kyle Larson won the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 in a narrow finish over Elliott Sadler in overtime.

Larson was declared the winner after Justin Haley made a three-wide pass of Larson and Sadler coming to the line and beat them to the checkered flag. But Haley crossed the yellow line at the bottom of the track in the attempt, which is illegal.

Larson swept all three stages of the race and led 39 laps.

“I honestly didn’t even think I had a shot to win that until I pulled over here to the lug nut check and I could see (on) the big screen where he kind of went below the yellow line,” Larson told NBCSN. “A little bit of a shock for me.”

Haley, driving the No. 24 Chevrolet for GMS Racing, was making his second Xfinity start. He was credited with an 18th-place finish.

NASCAR ruled Larson the winner while Haley was celebrating on the frontstretch.

“I just wish NASCAR would … tell us how much of the car we can have below the yellow line,” Haley told NBCSN. “I don’t get this opportunity enough … Seeing the replay there was room for me to go up so I don’t know why they’re calling me like that.”

Haley competes full-time for GMS Racing in the Camping World Truck Series.

MORE: Haley says “BS call”

Sadler earned his fourth runner-up finish at Daytona and his third in a row.

Without Haley’s bold move, the finish looked nearly identical to February’s race at Daytona when Sadler finished second to Tyler Reddick in the closest finish in national NASCAR history.

“I just didn’t know (Haley) was coming,” Sadler told NBCSN. “Just miscommunication between my spotter and myself. I was just trying to really key in on (Larson) on when to side draft. I felt like it was Daytona in February all over again. I hate it for my guys. They work way too hard for me to keep finishing second here at Daytona.”

The final stretch of the race was set up by a 16-car wreck with 19 laps to go that eliminated February Daytona winner Tyler Reddick. Austin Cindric walked away after his No. 60 Ford flipped multiple times.

That wreck resulted in a 12 minute and 18 second red flag period.

The overtime finish was setup by a nine-car crash with three laps left in the original 100-lap distance.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Larson

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Larson

MORE: Race results, point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Kaz Grala finished fifth for his second top five of the year despite having to pit right before a restart with seven laps to go in the original distance for a tire going down … Christopher Bell placed third after spinning on pit road in Stage 1 and being called for a pit penalty … Shane Lee finish a career-best sixth in his fifth start … Timmy Hill placed seventh, matching his career-best finish (Daytona, February 2012).

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Pole-sitter Ryan Preece finished 39th after suffering a radiator problem on Lap 52 … Ryan Reed finished 26th after being involved in three accidents, including the 16-car wreck … Chase Elliott placed 29th after going to the garage for a bad oil pump belt.

NOTABLE: Elliott Sadler is now tied with Michael Waltrip for most runner-up finishes at Daytona without a win (four).

WHAT’S NEXT: Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway at 8 p.m. ET on July 13 on NBCSN.

 

Austin Cindric’s car rolls over in Daytona Xfinity crash

By Dustin LongJul 6, 2018, 9:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Austin Cindric was uninjured after his car rolled over twice in a 16-car accident that brought out the red flag with 18 laps left in Friday night’s Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway.

Cindric was running in the top 10 in the bottom line when he was hit by Matt Tifft, turning him and triggering a crash that collected several cars.

“I was trying to go under and he came back down again,” Tifft said on the radio about the contact.

Cindric was sliding sideways in Turn 1 when he came up the track and hit Tyler Reddick‘s before rolling over twice.

Cindric radioed his team and said: “I’m OK” before exiting the car.

Cindric was cleared and released from the infield care center.

“I’ve got no injuries,” Cindric told NBCSN. “I feel fine.I just wish we could have better races.”

The red flag was displayed for 12 minutes, 18 seconds.

Among those also involved in the crash were Ryan Truex, Ryan Sieg, Jeremy Clements, Brandon Jones and Joey Gase, along with Cindric, Tifft and Reddick.

A second large wreck broke out on the front stretch with four laps to go that involved Ryan Reed, Jeff Green, Ryan Sieg and Cole Custer.

 

Starting lineup for the Coke Zero Sugar 400

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 6, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hendrick Motorsports will lead the field to the green flag Saturday night in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7 p.m. ET on NBC) with Chase Elliott on the pole and Alex Bowman starting second.

The top five is completed by Brad Keselowski, Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick.

Defending race winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. starts sixth and Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon starts 10th.

Click here for the starting lineup.