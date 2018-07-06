Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kyle Larson wins Xfinity race at Daytona in overtime

By Daniel McFadinJul 6, 2018, 10:11 PM EDT
2 Comments

Kyle Larson won the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 in a narrow finish over Elliott Sadler in overtime.

Larson was declared the winner after Justin Haley made a three-wide pass of Larson and Sadler coming to the line and beat them to the checkered flag. But Haley crossed the yellow line at the bottom of the track in the attempt, which is illegal.

Larson swept all three stages of the race and led 39 laps.

“I honestly didn’t even think I had a shot to win that until I pulled over here to the lug nut check and I could see (on) the big screen where he kind of went below the yellow line,” Larson told NBCSN. “A little bit of a shock for me.”

Haley, driving the No. 24 Chevrolet for GMS Racing, was making his second Xfinity start. He was credited with an 18th-place finish.

“I just wish NASCAR would … tell us how much of the car we can have below the yellow line,” Haley told NBCSN. “I don’t get this opportunity enough … Seeing the replay there was room for me to go up so I don’t know why they’re calling me like that.”

Haley competes full-time for GMS Racing in the Camping World Truck Series.

Sadler earned his fourth runner-up finish at Daytona and his third in a row.

Without Haley’s bold move, the finish looked nearly identical to February’s race at Daytona when Sadler finished second to Tyler Reddick in the closest finish in national NASCAR history.

“I just didn’t know (Haley) was coming,” Sadler told NBCSN. “Just miscommunication between my spotter and myself. I was just trying to really key in on (Larson) on when to side draft. I felt like it was Daytona in February all over again. I hate it for my guys. They work way too hard for me to keep finishing second here at Daytona.”

The final stretch of the race was set up by a 16-car wreck with 19 laps to go that eliminated February Daytona winner Tyler Reddick. Austin Cindric walked away after his No. 60 Ford flipped multiple times.

That wreck resulted in a 12 minute and 18 second red flag period.

The overtime finish was setup by a 10-car crash with three laps left in the original 100-lap distance.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Larson

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Larson

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Kaz Grala finished fifth for his second top five of the year despite having to pit right before a restart with seven laps to go in the original distance for a tire going down … Christopher Bell placed third after spinning on pit road in Stage 1 and being called for a pit penalty … Shane Lee finish a career-best sixth in his fifth start … Timmy Hill placed seventh, matching his career-best finish (Daytona, February 2012).

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Pole-sitter Ryan Preece finished 39th after suffering a radiator problem on Lap 52 … Ryan Reed finished 26th after being involved in three accidents, including the 16-car wreck … Chase Elliott placed 29th after going to the garage for a bad oil pump belt.

NOTABLE: Elliott Sadler is now tied with Michael Waltrip for most runner-up finishes at Daytona without a win (four).

WHAT’S NEXT: Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway at 8 p.m. ET on July 13 on NBCSN.

Austin Cindric’s car rolls over in Daytona Xfinity crash

By Dustin LongJul 6, 2018, 9:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Austin Cindric was uninjured after his car rolled over twice in a 16-car accident that brought out the red flag with 18 laps left in Friday night’s Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway.

Cindric was running in the top 10 in the bottom line when he was hit by Matt Tifft, turning him and triggering a crash that collected several cars.

“I was trying to go under and he came back down again,” Tifft said on the radio about the contact.

Cindric was sliding sideways in Turn 1 when he came up the track and hit Tyler Reddick‘s before rolling over twice.

Cindric radioed his team and said: “I’m OK” before exiting the car.

Cindric was cleared and released from the infield care center.

“I’ve got no injuries,” Cindric told NBCSN. “I feel fine.I just wish we could have better races.”

The red flag was displayed for 12 minutes, 18 seconds.

Among those also involved in the crash were Ryan Truex, Ryan Sieg, Jeremy Clements, Brandon Jones and Joey Gase, along with Cindric, Tifft and Reddick.

A second large wreck broke out on the front stretch with four laps to go that involved Ryan Reed, Jeff Green, Ryan Sieg and Cole Custer.

 

Starting lineup for the Coke Zero Sugar 400

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 6, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hendrick Motorsports will lead the field to the green flag Saturday night in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7 p.m. ET on NBC) with Chase Elliott on the pole and Alex Bowman starting second.

The top five is completed by Brad Keselowski, Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick.

Defending race winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. starts sixth and Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon starts 10th.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Chase Elliott wins pole for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

By Daniel McFadinJul 6, 2018, 6:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chase Elliott will start first in Saturday night’s Cup race at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC).

The Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed his fourth career pole (all on restrictor-plate tracks) with a lap at 194.045 mph.

Three of Elliott’s poles have been at Daytona. He is the first driver to score his first four career poles on restrictor-plate tracks.

Elliott is joined on the front row by teammate Alex Bowman (193.046 mph), who had the pole for February’s Daytona 500.

The top five was rounded out by Brad Keselowski, Jimmie Johnson and Kevin Harvick. Johnson’s starting spot is his best of the season.

“Our Hooters Chevy has been nice all weekend, we made a couple of changes at the end of that last practice before the rain and made it go a little faster,” Elliott told NBCSN. “I hope that translates to a good driving car tomorrow night. Obviously a lot of speed in our Chevrolets. I’ve said this before, but we put a lot of effort into our speedway program at Hendrick Motorsports. … We take a lot of pride in coming to these races. They pay the same amount of points as the rest of them, so it matters.”

Elliott has started in the first two rows in five of his six Daytona starts.

Elliott’s pole is Hendrick Motorsports’ 10th at a restrictor-plate track since 2015. Six have come at Daytona and four at Talladega.

Michael McDowell qualified eighth for his best starting position this season and his second start inside the top 10.

No Toyota drivers qualified in top 12 for the first time since last fall’s Talladega race.

Timothy Peters is the only driver who failed to qualify.

Click here for qualifying results.

Tony Stewart among 7 elected to Motorsports Hall of Fame of America

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 6, 2018, 4:34 PM EDT
2 Comments

Three-time Cup champion Tony Stewart is one of seven people who have been selected for induction into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2019.

Stewart, who won 49 races in NASCAR’s premier series from 1999-2016, will be inducted March 12, 2019, in the Hall of Fame’s 31st induction ceremony.

Now a co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, Stewart follows Jeff Gordon‘s induction in March.

Stewart will be eligible for the NASCAR Hall of Fame beginning next year, three years after his retirement from full-time racing.

The MSHFA is the only hall of fame that encompasses the full spectrum of American motorsports: cars, motorcycles, off-road, powerboats and airplanes

Here’s a look at the 2019 induction class.

Augie Duesenberg (Historic) – August Samuel Duesenberg, with inductee brother Frederick Duesenberg (MSHFA Class of 1997), built some of the greatest racing cars of their generation. With Fred as the designer and Augie handling the manufacturing, they built some of the last “hand-made” race cars that dominated the Indianapolis 500 in the mid-1920s. Augie also served as crew chief for the brothers’ Duesenberg racing team. As engine builders for cars, boats and aircraft, their motors appeared in many race-winning vehicles including those driven by three Indianapolis 500 champions (1924, ’25, ’27).
 
Dario Franchitti (Open Wheel) – From 2007-2012, Dario Franchitti was as good as any driver in open wheel racing history, winning four championships and three Indianapolis 500s – 2007, 2010 and 2012 – in six seasons, which includes the year he took off (2008) to try his hand at NASCAR. Born in Scotland, Franchitti came to the U.S. in 1997 and the following year he won three races and a season-best five poles with Team Green. He began his string of Indy 500 victories and championships in his final year with Andretti Autosport (2007) and continued the run to two more Brickyard victories with Chip Ganassi (MSHFA Class of 2016).
 
Phil Remington (Sports Cars) – Wherever Phil Remington went, wins and championships followed. The WWII flight engineer was one of the most successful chief engineers in sports car racing history. As chief engineer at Shelby-American, they captured the 1965 World Manufacturers Championship and built the Ford GTs that became in 1966 and 1967 the first American cars to win Le Mans. Next, “Rem” helped Holman and Moody win the 1968 Daytona 500. Later that year he joined Dan Gurney’s All American Racers, where over the next 40-plus years he was central to the team’s success in everything from the Indianapolis 500 to sports car racing.
 
Don Schumacher (Drag Racing) – Don Schumacher’s first career in drag racing was impressive but his second has made him one of the all-time greats. As a Funny Car pilot, “The Shoe” won the 1972 Coca-Cola Cavalcade of Stars, 1973 AHRA World Championship, five NHRA national events and about 70 percent of his 560 match races. He retired from driving to devote more time to his business and family. Since his return more than a decade later, Don Schumacher Racing has amassed 16 NHRA world championships through 2017, including son Tony’s eight titles, and more than 300 wins. DSR was the first team to win Top Fuel and Funny Car titles in the same year, which it has done four times. 
 
Kevin Schwantz (Motorcycles) – Kevin Schwantz started riding at four, became a top motocross rider in his teens, then switched to road racing, where he became a Daytona 200 winner, 500cc World Champion and 25-time victor on the international Grand Prix circuit. He finished second to Eddie Lawson (MSHFA Class of 2002) in the 1986 Daytona 200, and the following year began his epic rivalry with Wayne Rainey (MSHFA Class of 2008). Rainey took the 1987 title, but runner-up Schwantz won five of the six last races, then followed with a victory in the 1988 Daytona 200. His world championship came in 1993 and in 125 GP starts, Schwantz prevailed 25 times, the second American all-time behind Lawson. The FIM later retired his No. 34.
 
Tony Stewart (Stock Cars) – Where there’s Smoke, there are victories and championships for Tony Stewart, both as a driver and more recently as a team owner. Few modern drivers come close to his versatility, speed and quiet assistance to racers in need. The only person to win championships in IndyCar (1997) and NASCAR (2002, ‘05, ‘11), Stewart also won the 1994 USAC National Midget Series, 1995 USAC Triple Crown and 2006 IROC titles. His 2011 Cup crown was the first by an owner-driver since Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Inductee Alan Kulwicki (MSHFA Class of 2010). As an owner, he has won an additional Monster Energy Series championship with Kevin Harvick (2014), the 2017 Daytona 500 with Kurt Busch, and his four-car team has been a dominant force so far in the 2018 Monster Energy Series.
 
Linda Vaughn (At Large) – The “First Lady of Motorsports” transformed the role of beauty queen into an enduring ambassadorship. It’s hard to imagine anyone more beloved by fans and racers alike in the history of the sport. The Dalton, Georgia, native carved her own niche after winning the Miss Atlanta Raceway title in 1961 and Miss Pure Firebird immediately thereafter. Best known for her long association with Hurst Industries, where she became “Miss Hurst Golden Shifter” after besting 200 contestants for the title. Vaughn appeared in the motorsports-oriented films Gumball Rally (1976), Burnout (1979) and Stroker Ace (1983). Already recognized by the MSHFA, she was presented with the Bob Russo Heritage Award in 2004. Her eponymous autobiography was published in 2016.