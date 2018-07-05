Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Toyota Racing Development

Toyota unveils Supra for Xfinity Series in 2019

By Nate RyanJul 5, 2018, 7:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Toyota will field the Supra in the Xfinity Series next season.

The manufacturer announced the new model Thursday night at Daytona International Speedway. Toyota will continue to field the Camry, its best-selling sedan, in NASCAR’s premier series as it has since entering Cup in 2007.

The Supra, a two-door coupe recently revived as a production car by Toyota, will provide a sportier look in Xfinity.

“When you talk Toyota and cool cars, Supra is the first thing that comes to mind for many auto enthusiasts,” Ed Laukes, group vice president of Toyota Division Marketing said in a release. “Supra’s return in production form is huge news, but now we’re also going to see this iconic sports car return to American motorsport. From a marketing perspective, it’s important to have a race car that evokes the dynamism and character of its showroom counterpart. We’re confident we’ve accomplished that with Supra, and we hope racing fans the world over will proudly cheer its success on track.”

The race car is a joint effort of Toyota Racing Development and Calty Design Research, a Newport Beach, California-based studio that has worked on production and race cars for Toyota. TRD and Calty also collaborated on the 2018 Camry in Cup, the ’15 model in Xfinity and the Tundra in the Camping World Truck Series.

“We’ve had tremendous success working with Calty to develop race cars that match the look, feel and excitement of their showroom counterparts,” David Wilson, president of TRD, said in a release. “We’re confident Calty and TRD have developed another race car, Supra, that is capable of winning races and championships. For Supra to be racing in NASCAR just speaks to how important this vehicle is to us, and that we believe Supra can be a bona fide championship winner.”

The Supra was raced in the IMSA Camel GT Series in the 1980s and twice in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 1990s.

“When Ed (Laukes) told me they were bringing Supra back, I almost didn’t believe him. I figured he was messing with me, but Toyota did it and this is a big deal for the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” Toyota driver Kyle Busch said in a release. “Supra is an iconic cool car, and to have it racing in NASCAR to highlight Supra’s return speaks to how important this is.”

Dale Jr. Download: In praise of Ryan Joseph Newman

By Dan BeaverJul 5, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The final lap of the Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway has been replayed, discussed, and dissected, but “let’s not lose focus of the true hero of this moment,” Mike Davis, co-host of the Dale Jr. Download podcast said on Thursday. “Because none of this happens without Ryan Joseph Newman being Ryan Joseph Newman.”

The question of how hard lapped cars are supposed the race the leader hasn’t been answered by a long shot. Drivers and experts have weighed in, but one thing is certain, if Newman is behind the wheel of the car the leaders are coming around to lap – the conversation is going to continue.

“I was trying to explain to people how Ryan races people really hard,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “He carries that as a badge of honor. Kyle Busch is pissed – I’m sure. Anybody would be. I would be pissed if Ryan Newman did that to me. But that’s Ryan. Immediately you’re like freakin’ mad and then like a lap later, you’re like ‘Well, that’s Ryan.’

“He’s there thinking, ‘these are all positions for me man. I don’t care that that’s the leader.’”

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter.

10 drivers top 200 mph in opening Cup practice at Daytona

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 5, 2018, 2:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Clint Bowyer paced the opening Cup practice Thursday at Daytona International Speedway with a lap of 200.799 mph.

Bowyer was one of 10 drivers to top 200 mph in the session. Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola was second on the speed chart with a lap of 200.691 mph. He was followed by Brad Keselowski (200.553 mph), Joey Logano (200.539) and Ryan Blaney ((200.530).

Kurt Busch was next at 200.521 mph and Kevin Harvick was seventh at 200.503 mph, as Fords took the top seven spots.

Click here for practice report

There were no incidents in the 50-minute session.

Alex Bowman ran the most laps in the session at 36.

Final practice was canceled because of rain. No cars turned a lap at speed.

 

Xfinity practice report at Daytona

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 5, 2018, 1:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. —  Only 10 cars were on track for the final Xfinity practice Thursday at Daytona International Speedway.

Chad Finchum posted the fastest lap at 185.567 mph. He was followed by Timmy Hill (185.540 mph), Jeremy Clements (184.896), Alex Labbe (183.135) and Ray Black Jr. (193.016).

There were no incidents in the session.

Click here for practice report.

First practice

Ryan Reed led opening Xfinity practice Friday at Daytona International Speedway with a lap of 196.143 mph. He was followed by Justin Haley (195.869 mph), Ryan Truex (195.831), Austin Cindric (195.520) and Shane Lee (195.312).

Chase Elliott, driving in the No. 23 car for Spencer Gallagher, was sixth on the speed chart with a top lap of 194.801 mph. NASCAR announced Wednesday that it has reinstated Gallagher after he completed the sanctioning body’s Road to Recover program. NASCAR indefinitely suspended Gallagher on May 2 for violating its Substance Abuse Policy .

There were no incidents in the session.

Click here for practice report

Christopher Bell ran the most laps in the session at 25. Tyler Reddick, who won at Daytona in February, was next with 23 laps run.

 

 

 

 

Chase Elliott says he is ready to go after spraining ankle

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 5, 2018, 1:13 PM EDT
2 Comments

Chase Elliott tweeted Thursday that he’s been treated for a sprained ankle that he suffered Wednesday and that “I’m good to go” this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

Elliott has had a top-10 finish in four of the last five races entering Saturday night’s race (7 p.m. ET, NBC). Elliott finished third at Talladega in April in the most recent restrictor-plate points race.