Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images

NASCAR America Fantasy League: 10 Best at Daytona in last three seasons

By Dan BeaverJul 5, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Handicapping a restrictor-plate NASCAR race is one of the most difficult things to do. The ever-present threat of the “’Big One” crash is only one of the problems faced. The capriciousness of the draft can play havoc with a fantasy roster just as readily because a driver who makes a move at the wrong time can drop from the top five to outside the top 20.

Still, there are a few drivers who manage to find the front with greater regularity than others, so setting this week’s NASCAR America Fantasy Live roster does not have to be an exercise in frustration.

The biggest thing to note before the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC) is the absence of the Big 3 among the top 10.

Kyle Busch has not scored a top 15 on this track in his last three starts. Martin Truex Jr. has not finished that well in four starts. Kevin Harvick hasn’t cracked the top 20 in four races. The odds are good that at least one of them will be able to reverse that trend, but fantasy owners who like to play the odds, will find some great dark horses in this week’s top-10 list

1. Bubba Wallace (three-season average: 8.50 in two races)
Before fantasy players discount Wallace’s second place in this year’s Daytona 500, they should note that he finished 15th in this race last year driving in relief for Aric Almirola. Occasionally a driver develops an immediate affinity for a course.

2. Aric Almirola (three-season average: 10.50 in four races)
Streaks are hard to maintain on a restrictor-plate track because of the finicky nature of the draft and the prevalence of “Big One” crashes, so when someone has four consecutive top-15 finishes, fantasy players need to pay close attention.

3. Michael McDowell (three-season average: 10.50 in four races)
Ultimately, it is the finish that matters. The majority of points are paid out when the checkered flag waves, so a driver like McDowell – who may spend a large portion of the race in the back half of the lead pack – is often more valuable to the roster than one who spends most of the race in the middle of a volatile pack.

4. Joey Logano (three-season average: 11.00 in four races)
There are not a lot of marquee drivers in the top 10 this week. None of the Big 3 make the list, so Logano stands out. Anyone can get swept into an accident at Daytona – which is what happened to Logano in this race last year – but otherwise, he’s finished sixth or better since the start of 2016.

4. AJ Allmendinger (three-season average: 11.00 in four races)
Allmendinger tends to be crash-prone at Talladega Superspeedway, but he has been able to stay out of trouble at Daytona. One doesn’t need to know the reason behind this, but if the trend continues, he will be one of the greatest difference-makers in the field.

6. Denny Hamlin (three-season average: 12.40 in four races)
Hamlin makes the list this week based on two stellar finishes in the last three seasons. He won the 2016 Daytona 500 and finished third in this year’s 500. He deserves a spot on one’s roster, however, because of top-10 sweeps in 2014 and 2015.

7. Ryan Newman (three-season average: 12.60 in four races)
Newman has three top 15s in the past five Daytona races. Two of these came in back-to-back races last summer and this spring. The best news regarding the No. 31 is that Newman has been able to stay out of trouble recently and that allows him to be in a position to make late-race moves to maximize his finish.

8. Paul Menard (three-season average: 13.60 in four races)
Menard gained some momentum last week with his Chicagoland pole. That might actually carry over to Daytona this week if it adds to his confidence. Of course, a sweep of the top five last year on this track and a sixth in the 2018 Daytona 500 won’t hurt either.

8. Ryan Blaney (three-season average: 13.60 in four races)
Blaney is capable of scoring strong results when he is able to stay out of trouble. Unfortunately, that has not been all that easy for him because he has been involved in at least 11 accidents in his last eight races. He managed to keep his car running on several occasions and score decent results, but starting him is a lot like playing Russian Roulette.

10. Austin Dillon (three-season average: 14.40 in four races)
Dillon’s victory in this year’s Daytona 500 was only his second top five there, but he has been one of the most consistent drivers during his career. Seven of his 10 starts on this track have ended in top 15s and that is about as good as anyone gets on a plate track.

Bonus Picks

Pole Winner: Hendrick Motorsports has always been solid in qualification at Daytona. Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. were perennial threats. Chase Elliott has carried on the tradition.

Segment Winners: Kurt Busch and Blaney won the stages in this year’s Daytona 500, Brad Keselowski and Logano won them in last year’s Coke Zero 400, while Kyle Busch and Harvick won them in last year’s 500. A pattern has failed to emerge about who might repeat, but it seems likely that the stage winner will be a driver with a big name and marquee team.

For more Fantasy NASCAR coverage, check out Rotoworld.com and follow Dan Beaver (@FantasyRace) on Twitter.

Thursday’s schedule at Daytona for Cup, Xfinity

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 5, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR’s race weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida, begins today for both Cup and Xfinity teams.

Each series will have two practice sessions ahead their respective races on Friday (Xfinity at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) and Saturday (Cup at 7 p.m. ET on NBC).

Here’s today’s schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. — Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

Xfinity teams to honor military units, installations at Daytona with car decals

By Daniel McFadinJul 4, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the third consecutive year Xfinity Series teams will honor military units and installations in their July race at Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on Friday on NBCSN) with decals on their windshields.

The effort is part of the NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola program.

Xfinity teams were given the opportunity to identify a unit or installation to honor, while NASCAR worked with Comcast’s Military and Veteran Affairs team to match units with remaining teams for the tribute.

Among the units and installations being honored are the USS Arizona Ship-14, the 701st Military Police Battalion and Nellis Air Force Base.

“The tradition of honoring the U.S. Armed Forces on Independence Day Weekend is something our fans have always taken pride in,” said Jill Gregory, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer in a press release. “All across the world, U.S. military units and bases are working around the clock to protect our country’s freedom and this is the NASCAR industry’s way of showing appreciation for that commitment and sacrifice.”

Members from the military bases and installations honored on the cars will be hosted throughout the race weekend through the NASCAR Troops to the Track presented by Coca-Cola program. In attendance will be service members from U.S. Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral in Cape Canaveral, Florida; U.S. Coast Guard Station Mayport in Atlantic Beach, Florida; the USS Georgia and the USS Maryland.

Additionally, Comcast will host 25 service members and their families from Fort Stewart USO, Central Florida USO and Jacksonville USO. Coca-Cola will host USO guests from Joint Base Lewis-McChord inTacoma, Washington and Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Other military tributes this weekend include:

  • Joe Gibbs Racing’s Brandon Jones driving the No. 19 Comcast NBCUniversal Salute to Service Toyota.
  • Fans will “Rise to Honor” service members during the pace laps Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7 p.m. ET on NBC).

Spencer Gallagher reinstated by NASCAR

By Nate RyanJul 4, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

Two months after he was indefinitely suspended for violating the substance abuse policy, Spencer Gallagher was reinstated Wednesday by NASCAR.

A notice posted to NASCAR’s media website at 2 p.m. on a national holiday announced that the GMS Racing driver had completed NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program that is necessary to be considered for reinstatement.

Gallagher had been suspended since May 2 when NASCAR announced the driver was found to have violated its substance abuse policy a day earlier, three days after he won at Talladega Superspeedway for the first Xfinity Series win of his career.

GMS Racing announced Gallagher will return to the No. 23 Chevrolet next weekend at Kentucky Speedway.

“The whole GMS organization is very proud of Spencer (Gallagher) for getting reinstated after completing NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program after the results we received post-Talladega,” GMS Racing president Mike Beam said in a release. “Spencer will return to the No. 23 at Kentucky Speedway and then again after our agreed contracts are fulfilled.”

Chase Elliott will be driving the No. 23 in Friday’s Coca-Cola 250 Xfinity race at Daytona.

Elliott, Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Alex Bowman have split driving the No. 23 in the six races since Gallagher was sidelined.

Despite his victory, Gallagher is ineligible for the Xfinity Series playoffs because he hasn’t attempted to start every race this season.

In announcing substance abuse violations, NASCAR doesn’t disclose details, and Gallagher hasn’t revealed what caused his positive test.

In his only public comments about the violation, Gallagher said in a May 2 statement that “I recently have had a positive result in a NASCAR drug screen which has violated NASCAR’s substance abuse policy.

“I want to assure everyone in the NASCAR community this one-time error in judgment will never happen again. … I would like to say that I am sorry to all of the GMS organization for my actions, especially my team and team owner, who have worked so hard this year and have put faith in me. I also want to apologize to NASCAR, Chevrolet and my fans for letting them down. I have not upheld the behavior that is expected of me. I promise you all here and now, I will do whatever it takes to make this right.”

Gallagher declined to comment to NBC Sports.com during a May 7 test at Charlotte Motor Speedway that he left after learning he wasn’t permitted to attend because of his suspension.

Bump & Run: Our dream scenario for four-man race to Daytona checkers

Getty Images
By NBC SportsJul 4, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If you could bend time … regardless of eras, what four drivers would you like to see race for the win at Daytona?

Nate Ryan: Dale Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt Jr. David Pearson and Richard Petty. When I think of winners in magical moments at Daytona, those are the four names that initially come to mind. The next question would be: Does the race happen with or without restrictor plates?

Dustin Long: Richard Petty, David Pearson, Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Mario Andretti. All Daytona 500 winners and among the greats in racing.

Daniel McFadin: Dale Earnhardt Jr. from 2004, Dale Earnhardt Sr. from 1991, Bill Elliott from 1988 and Brad Keselowski from today. Give them some IROC cars from 1999 and let them loose for 25 laps.

Dan Beaver: Richard Petty, David Pearson, Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Sr. I’m not sure who would win, but it would certainly be spectacular.

What driver currently outside a playoff spot is one you think has the best chance to win Saturday’s race at Daytona (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC)?

Nate Ryan: Jamie McMurray. The two-time winner at Daytona always is a solid driver in plate races if he can avoid the wrecks and getting antsy in the draft.

Dustin Long: Ryan Newman. He’s won at Daytona before and his teammate, Austin Dillon, won the Daytona 500 in February. Richard Childress Racing could make it two in a row there.

Daniel McFadin: I think Paul Menard could be a sleeper. He’s finished in the top six in his last three Daytona starts. He and AJ Allmendinger are the only drivers who have finished in the top 10 in the last three Daytona races.

Dan Beaver: The defending winner of this race, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., has a knack for plate racing and could get into the playoffs this week.

What’s the wildest finish you’ve witnessed?

Nate Ryan: The Oct. 7, 2012 race at Talladega Superspeedway. Tony Stewart attempted to throw a block off Turn 4 on the last lap, and 25 cars wrecked a few hundred yards from the finish line in a massive storm of dirt, sheet metal and smoke

Dustin Long: The finish to the 2007 Daytona 500. It has Kevin Harvick and Mark Martin side-by-side to the checkered flag, cars crashing behind them, Clint Bowyer crossing the finish line on his roof and fire coming from the engine.

Daniel McFadin: In person: Last fall’s Martinsville race. Sure, the Chase Elliott/Denny Hamlin incident was all anyone remembers. But don’t forget the massive pile-up on the frontstretch coming to the checkered flag. Even though it’s a short track, that was out of character for Martinsville. From home: I already used the 2012 Watkins Glen race for an answer a few weeks ago, so I’m going with the Xfinity Series here. The bizarre finish at Iowa in 2011 when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. lost his engine hundreds of feet from the checkered flag and was rammed from behind by teammate Carl Edwards, which pushed him across the finish line for the win.

Dan Beaver: I have to go with one of the greatest finishes from earlier in the week. Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch crashing as they crossed the finish line – and providing a photo finish in the process – has to be one of the best finishes ever.