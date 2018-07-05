Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
10 drivers top 200 mph in opening Cup practice at Daytona

By Dustin LongJul 5, 2018, 2:56 PM EDT
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Clint Bowyer paced the opening Cup practice Thursday at Daytona International Speedway with a lap of 200.799 mph.

Bowyer was one of 10 drivers to top 200 mph in the session. Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola was second on the speed chart with a lap of 200.691 mph. He was followed by Brad Keselowski (200.553 mph), Joey Logano (200.539) and Ryan Blaney ((200.530).

Kurt Busch was next at 200.521 mph and Kevin Harvick was seventh at 200.503 mph, as Fords took the top seven spots.

There were no incidents in the 50-minute session.

Alex Bowman ran the most laps in the session at 36.

Final practice was canceled because of rain. No cars turned a lap at speed.

 

The Xfinity Series competes under the lights for the annual summertime classic with the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway.

William Byron beat Elliott Sadler to the line last year in a race extended by four laps when an 11-car accident on the backstretch brought out a yellow on the final lap.

Here’s all the info you need ahead of today’s race on NBCSN.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Winn-Dixie District Manager Greg Sanford will give the command to start engines at 7:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:49 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 100 laps (250 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30 Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at noon. Qualifying is at 2:10 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 3:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 7 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Anthem will be performed at 7:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 7:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 7 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for scattered thunderstorms with a high of 80 degrees and a 38 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: William Byron took the lead on lap 98 and survived a green-white-checkered finish to beat Elliott Sadler to the line as the caution waved a final time over the field for a five-car accident on the backstretch.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Ryan Preece will lead the field to green for tonight’s Xfinity race after rain canceled qualifying Friday afternoon.

The starting lineup was set by owner points. Ryan Blaney will start second.

NBCSN’s coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green, followed by race coverage at 7:30 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:49 p.m. ET

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kyle Busch says the reason he gets along with Kyle Larson even after their physical last-lap tussle at Chicagoland Speedway is because of the respect he has for Larson.

Busch says he can’t say the same thing about every driver.

“See, the reason why Larson and I get along, and the reason why Larson and I can have a relationship and have respect for one another is because at Bristol I bumped him with five to go, he had a chance to come back and get me back,” Busch said of the April Cup race he won. “(Larson) didn’t get there.

“At Chicago, he bumped me, gave me an opportunity to come back for him, right?

“Brad (Keselowski) and I can’t absolutely stand one another, hate each other, because every time he runs into me, he wrecks me and I’m out, right? Like Watkins Glen that time. There was not a chance for rebuttal.

“The reason why that was a great race to the end with him and (Marcos) Ambrose is because they battled it out. But every time he just runs over me and wrecks me so there’s never a chance for that rebuttal. There’s never that camaraderie with racing. It’s just wrecking.”

Watkins Glen has been particularly troublesome for Busch and Keselowski.

Last year, the two spun after colliding in the bus stop when Busch made a move to pass off a restart.

In 2012, the race Busch noted, Busch spun after contact with Keselowski in the esses on the last lap. Keselowski went on to finish second to Ambrose while Busch finished seventh.

In 2013, Keselowski wrecked after contact from Busch in an Xfinity race at Kansas.

In 2016, Busch hit the wall after contact from Keselowski at Bristol in the Xfinity race. Busch had just passed Keselowski with five laps to go.

Busch spun at the start of the Xfinity race at Michigan in June 2017 after contact from Keselowski. 

Busch and Keselowski have a long history. In 2010 at Bristol, Brad Keselowski said on the microphone during driver introductions: “Kyle Busch is an ass.”

Last November at the press conference for the four championship drivers before the Miami race, Busch said of Keselowski: “Sometimes you just don’t like a guy. I never ran into Matt Kenseth. I don’t think Matt Kenseth ever ran into me. There is a respect factor out there on the race track and you can certainly do a better job sometimes when you’re around some of those guys that you may or may not necessarily like.”

Cup and Xfinity teams both qualify today and the action ends with the Xfinity race tonight (7:30 ET on NBCSN).

Here is today’s track schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cup garage open

Noon – Xfinity garage opens

2:10 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (NBCSN)

3:45 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

4:10 p.m. — Cup qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (NBCSN, MRN)

7 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

7:30 p.m. — Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 Xfinity race; 100 laps/250 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)