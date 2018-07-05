Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

10 drivers top 200 mph in opening Cup practice at Daytona

By Dustin LongJul 5, 2018, 2:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Clint Bowyer paced the opening Cup practice Thursday at Daytona International Speedway with a lap of 200.799 mph.

Bowyer was one of 10 drivers to top 200 mph in the session. Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola was second on the speed chart with a lap of 200.691 mph. He was followed by Brad Keselowski (200.553 mph), Joey Logano (200.539) and Ryan Blaney ((200.530).

Kurt Busch was next at 200.521 mph and Kevin Harvick was seventh at 200.503 mph, as Fords took the top seven spots.

Click here for practice report

There were no incidents in the 50-minute session.

Alex Bowman ran the most laps in the session at 36.

 

Xfinity practice report at Daytona

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 5, 2018, 1:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. —  Only 10 cars were on track for the final Xfinity practice Thursday at Daytona International Speedway.

Chad Finchum posted the fastest lap at 185.567 mph. He was followed by Timmy Hill (185.540 mph), Jeremy Clements (184.896), Alex Labbe (183.135) and Ray Black Jr. (193.016).

There were no incidents in the session.

First practice

Ryan Reed led opening Xfinity practice Friday at Daytona International Speedway with a lap of 196.143 mph. He was followed by Justin Haley (195.869 mph), Ryan Truex (195.831), Austin Cindric (195.520) and Shane Lee (195.312).

Chase Elliott, driving in the No. 23 car for Spencer Gallagher, was sixth on the speed chart with a top lap of 194.801 mph. NASCAR announced Wednesday that it has reinstated Gallagher after he completed the sanctioning body’s Road to Recover program. NASCAR indefinitely suspended Gallagher on May 2 for violating its Substance Abuse Policy .

There were no incidents in the session.

Click here for practice report

Christopher Bell ran the most laps in the session at 25. Tyler Reddick, who won at Daytona in February, was next with 23 laps run.

 

 

 

 

Chase Elliott says he is ready to go after spraining ankle

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 5, 2018, 1:13 PM EDT
2 Comments

Chase Elliott tweeted Thursday that he’s been treated for a sprained ankle that he suffered Wednesday and that “I’m good to go” this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

Elliott has had a top-10 finish in four of the last five races entering Saturday night’s race (7 p.m. ET, NBC). Elliott finished third at Talladega in April in the most recent restrictor-plate points race.

ISC president cites ‘issue with star power’ for attendance drop

Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 5, 2018, 12:38 PM EDT
6 Comments

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — International Speedway Corp. President John Saunders cites “an issue with star power” as a contributing factor to the company’s attendance decline.

“All in all, the attendance was a little softer than expected,” Saunders said Thursday morning during ISC’s conference call with investor analysts to discuss results from the second quarter. “We still have an issue with star power. Hopefully this stable of young drivers coming along will start to win and build their brands.”

Ryan Blaney, 24, says he’s tiring of the discussion.

“This whole young guys need to win now thing is getting old,’’ Blaney said Thursday at Daytona International Speedway. “We’re trying. We’re trying our hardest. It’s not like I go out there and I’m happy for fifth every single week. Every other guy under the age of 25 I’ll just say is the same way.

“It’s not a competition here between young guys and old guys. It’s a competition between 39 other cars and yourself. No matter what your age is, experience level, everyone is trying to accomplish the same goal.

“I think it would be healthy for the sport if we see just more variation in general of winners. How many winners this year? Six. Come on now. You can’t just put that on the young guys for not winning. That’s a lot of other people that aren’t winning too.”

Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon said he’s not bothered by Saunders’ comment but raises a question himself.

“I just want to know what we do about it,” Dillon said Thursday. “How do you move forward with that because the guys that are in this sport are talented enough to win. We haven’t made any changes this year to the packages that we’re running. Each and every week you probably can guess … who the top three guys are probably going to be. I bet if everybody had to bet their house on it, they’d take between three guys right now, maybe four. I bet he would too.”

Bubba Wallace, 24, wasn’t thrilled with Saunders’ comment.

“There’s a lot of boring stuff that we still have that has been the same thing at ISC tracks that we could update to get more fans out,” Wallace said. “It kind of goes hand in hand from us behind the wheel to people that are here hosting us. It’s a group effort.”

ISC stated that attendance for its six Cup weekends in the second quarter was down about 10 percent. Those six events were races at Phoenix, Auto Club Speedway, Martinsville, Richmond, Talladega and Kansas. Other tracks operated by ISC include Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

ISC stated that it had an increase in attendance with the Richmond event.

ISC cited weather, construction at ISM Raceway (Phoenix) and “a general trend of lower sales at live sporting events” for impacting revenue.

Saunders said on the call that “these headwinds are further impacted by recent retirements of star drivers.”

Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Tony Stewart, Carl Edwards and Greg Biffle are among drivers who have exited the car in recent years.

Only two of the first 17 Cup races this season has been won by a driver under the age of 30. Dillon (Daytona 500) and Joey Logano (Talladega) were both 27 when they won. They’ve since had birthdays.

Former champions Kevin Harvick (five wins), Kyle Busch (five) and Martin Truex Jr. (three) have combined to win 76.5 percent of the races this season. They’ve also combined to lead 47.2 percent of the laps this year and won 48.6 percent of the stages.

 and on Facebook

NASCAR America Fantasy League: 10 Best at Daytona in last three seasons

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverJul 5, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Handicapping a restrictor-plate NASCAR race is one of the most difficult things to do. The ever-present threat of the “’Big One” crash is only one of the problems faced. The capriciousness of the draft can play havoc with a fantasy roster just as readily because a driver who makes a move at the wrong time can drop from the top five to outside the top 20.

Still, there are a few drivers who manage to find the front with greater regularity than others, so setting this week’s NASCAR America Fantasy Live roster does not have to be an exercise in frustration.

The biggest thing to note before the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC) is the absence of the Big 3 among the top 10.

Kyle Busch has not scored a top 15 on this track in his last three starts. Martin Truex Jr. has not finished that well in four starts. Kevin Harvick hasn’t cracked the top 20 in four races. The odds are good that at least one of them will be able to reverse that trend, but fantasy owners who like to play the odds, will find some great dark horses in this week’s top-10 list

1. Bubba Wallace (three-season average: 8.50 in two races)
Before fantasy players discount Wallace’s second place in this year’s Daytona 500, they should note that he finished 15th in this race last year driving in relief for Aric Almirola. Occasionally a driver develops an immediate affinity for a course.

2. Aric Almirola (three-season average: 10.50 in four races)
Streaks are hard to maintain on a restrictor-plate track because of the finicky nature of the draft and the prevalence of “Big One” crashes, so when someone has four consecutive top-15 finishes, fantasy players need to pay close attention.

3. Michael McDowell (three-season average: 10.50 in four races)
Ultimately, it is the finish that matters. The majority of points are paid out when the checkered flag waves, so a driver like McDowell – who may spend a large portion of the race in the back half of the lead pack – is often more valuable to the roster than one who spends most of the race in the middle of a volatile pack.

4. Joey Logano (three-season average: 11.00 in four races)
There are not a lot of marquee drivers in the top 10 this week. None of the Big 3 make the list, so Logano stands out. Anyone can get swept into an accident at Daytona – which is what happened to Logano in this race last year – but otherwise, he’s finished sixth or better since the start of 2016.

4. AJ Allmendinger (three-season average: 11.00 in four races)
Allmendinger tends to be crash-prone at Talladega Superspeedway, but he has been able to stay out of trouble at Daytona. One doesn’t need to know the reason behind this, but if the trend continues, he will be one of the greatest difference-makers in the field.

6. Denny Hamlin (three-season average: 12.40 in four races)
Hamlin makes the list this week based on two stellar finishes in the last three seasons. He won the 2016 Daytona 500 and finished third in this year’s 500. He deserves a spot on one’s roster, however, because of top-10 sweeps in 2014 and 2015.

7. Ryan Newman (three-season average: 12.60 in four races)
Newman has three top 15s in the past five Daytona races. Two of these came in back-to-back races last summer and this spring. The best news regarding the No. 31 is that Newman has been able to stay out of trouble recently and that allows him to be in a position to make late-race moves to maximize his finish.

8. Paul Menard (three-season average: 13.60 in four races)
Menard gained some momentum last week with his Chicagoland pole. That might actually carry over to Daytona this week if it adds to his confidence. Of course, a sweep of the top five last year on this track and a sixth in the 2018 Daytona 500 won’t hurt either.

8. Ryan Blaney (three-season average: 13.60 in four races)
Blaney is capable of scoring strong results when he is able to stay out of trouble. Unfortunately, that has not been all that easy for him because he has been involved in at least 11 accidents in his last eight races. He managed to keep his car running on several occasions and score decent results, but starting him is a lot like playing Russian Roulette.

10. Austin Dillon (three-season average: 14.40 in four races)
Dillon’s victory in this year’s Daytona 500 was only his second top five there, but he has been one of the most consistent drivers during his career. Seven of his 10 starts on this track have ended in top 15s and that is about as good as anyone gets on a plate track.

Bonus Picks

Pole Winner: Hendrick Motorsports has always been solid in qualification at Daytona. Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. were perennial threats. Chase Elliott has carried on the tradition.

Segment Winners: Kurt Busch and Blaney won the stages in this year’s Daytona 500, Brad Keselowski and Logano won them in last year’s Coke Zero 400, while Kyle Busch and Harvick won them in last year’s 500. A pattern has failed to emerge about who might repeat, but it seems likely that the stage winner will be a driver with a big name and marquee team.

For more Fantasy NASCAR coverage, check out Rotoworld.com and follow Dan Beaver (@FantasyRace) on Twitter.