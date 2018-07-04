Xfinity teams to honor military units, installations at Daytona with car decals

For the third consecutive year Xfinity Series teams will honor military units and installations in their July race at Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on Friday on NBCSN) with decals on their windshields.
The effort is part of the NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola program.
Xfinity teams were given the opportunity to identify a unit or installation to honor, while NASCAR worked with Comcast’s Military and Veteran Affairs team to match units with remaining teams for the tribute.
Among the units and installations being honored are the USS Arizona Ship-14, the 701st Military Police Battalion and Nellis Air Force Base.
“The tradition of honoring the U.S. Armed Forces on Independence Day Weekend is something our fans have always taken pride in,” said Jill Gregory, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer in a press release. “All across the world, U.S. military units and bases are working around the clock to protect our country’s freedom and this is the NASCAR industry’s way of showing appreciation for that commitment and sacrifice.”
Members from the military bases and installations honored on the cars will be hosted throughout the race weekend through the NASCAR Troops to the Track presented by Coca-Cola program. In attendance will be service members from U.S. Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral in Cape Canaveral, Florida; U.S. Coast Guard Station Mayport in Atlantic Beach, Florida; the USS Georgia and the USS Maryland.
Additionally, Comcast will host 25 service members and their families from Fort Stewart USO, Central Florida USO and Jacksonville USO. Coca-Cola will host USO guests from Joint Base Lewis-McChord inTacoma, Washington and Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Other military tributes this weekend include:
- Joe Gibbs Racing’s Brandon Jones driving the No. 19 Comcast NBCUniversal Salute to Service Toyota.
- Fans will “Rise to Honor” service members during the pace laps Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7 p.m. ET on NBC).