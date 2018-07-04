Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Spencer Gallagher reinstated by NASCAR

By Nate RyanJul 4, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT
Two months after he was indefinitely suspended for violating the substance abuse policy, Spencer Gallagher was reinstated Wednesday by NASCAR.

A notice posted to NASCAR’s media website at 2 p.m. on a national holiday announced that the GMS Racing driver had completed NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program that is necessary to be considered for reinstatement.

Gallagher had been suspended since May 2 when NASCAR announced the driver was found to have violated its substance abuse policy a day earlier, three days after he won at Talladega Superspeedway for the first Xfinity Series win of his career.

GMS Racing announced Gallagher will return to the No. 23 Chevrolet next weekend at Kentucky Speedway.

“The whole GMS organization is very proud of Spencer (Gallagher) for getting reinstated after completing NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program after the results we received post-Talladega,” GMS Racing president Mike Beam said in a release. “Spencer will return to the No. 23 at Kentucky Speedway and then again after our agreed contracts are fulfilled.”

Chase Elliott will be driving the No. 23 in Friday’s Coca-Cola 250 Xfinity race at Daytona.

Elliott, Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Alex Bowman have split driving the No. 23 in the six races since Gallagher was sidelined.

Despite his victory, Gallagher is ineligible for the Xfinity Series playoffs because he hasn’t attempted to start every race this season.

In announcing substance abuse violations, NASCAR doesn’t disclose details, and Gallagher hasn’t revealed what caused his positive test.

In his only public comments about the violation, Gallagher said in a May 2 statement that “I recently have had a positive result in a NASCAR drug screen which has violated NASCAR’s substance abuse policy.

“I want to assure everyone in the NASCAR community this one-time error in judgment will never happen again. … I would like to say that I am sorry to all of the GMS organization for my actions, especially my team and team owner, who have worked so hard this year and have put faith in me. I also want to apologize to NASCAR, Chevrolet and my fans for letting them down. I have not upheld the behavior that is expected of me. I promise you all here and know, I will do whatever it takes to make this right.”

Gallagher declined to comment to NBC Sports.com during a May 7 test at Charlotte Motor Speedway that he left after learning he wasn’t permitted to attend because of his suspension.

Bump & Run: Our dream scenario for four-man race to Daytona checkers

By NBC SportsJul 4, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
If you could bend time … regardless of eras, what four drivers would you like to see race for the win at Daytona?

Nate Ryan: Dale Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt Jr. David Pearson and Richard Petty. When I think of winners in magical moments at Daytona, those are the four names that initially come to mind. The next question would be: Does the race happen with or without restrictor plates?

Dustin Long: Richard Petty, David Pearson, Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Mario Andretti. All Daytona 500 winners and among the greats in racing.

Daniel McFadin: Dale Earnhardt Jr. from 2004, Dale Earnhardt Sr. from 1991, Bill Elliott from 1988 and Brad Keselowski from today. Give them some IROC cars from 1999 and let them loose for 25 laps.

Dan Beaver: Richard Petty, David Pearson, Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Sr. I’m not sure who would win, but it would certainly be spectacular.

What driver currently outside a playoff spot is one you think has the best chance to win Saturday’s race at Daytona (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC)?

Nate Ryan: Jamie McMurray. The two-time winner at Daytona always is a solid driver in plate races if he can avoid the wrecks and getting antsy in the draft.

Dustin Long: Ryan Newman. He’s won at Daytona before and his teammate, Austin Dillon, won the Daytona 500 in February. Richard Childress Racing could make it two in a row there.

Daniel McFadin: I think Paul Menard could be a sleeper. He’s finished in the top six in his last three Daytona starts. He and AJ Allmendinger are the only drivers who have finished in the top 10 in the last three Daytona races.

Dan Beaver: The defending winner of this race, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., has a knack for plate racing and could get into the playoffs this week.

What’s the wildest finish you’ve witnessed?

Nate Ryan: The Oct. 7, 2012 race at Talladega Superspeedway. Tony Stewart attempted to throw a block off Turn 4 on the last lap, and 25 cars wrecked a few hundred yards from the finish line in a massive storm of dirt, sheet metal and smoke

Dustin Long: The finish to the 2007 Daytona 500. It has Kevin Harvick and Mark Martin side-by-side to the checkered flag, cars crashing behind them, Clint Bowyer crossing the finish line on his roof and fire coming from the engine.

Daniel McFadin: In person: Last fall’s Martinsville race. Sure, the Chase Elliott/Denny Hamlin incident was all anyone remembers. But don’t forget the massive pile-up on the frontstretch coming to the checkered flag. Even though it’s a short track, that was out of character for Martinsville. From home: I already used the 2012 Watkins Glen race for an answer a few weeks ago, so I’m going with the Xfinity Series here. The bizarre finish at Iowa in 2011 when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. lost his engine hundreds of feet from the checkered flag and was rammed from behind by teammate Carl Edwards, which pushed him across the finish line for the win.

Dan Beaver: I have to go with one of the greatest finishes from earlier in the week. Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch crashing as they crossed the finish line – and providing a photo finish in the process – has to be one of the best finishes ever.

Weekend Schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Daytona

By Dustin LongJul 4, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
NASCAR returns to Daytona International Speedway for Friday night’s Xfinity race (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and Saturday night’s Cup race (7 p.m., ET, NBC).

William Byron won last year’s Xfinity race, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won last year’s Cup race.

Here is the track schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

WEDNESDAY, July 4

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Xfinity garage open (no track activity)

THURSDAY, July 5

10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. — Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

FRIDAY, July 6

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cup garage open

Noon – Xfinity garage opens

2:10 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (NBCSN)

3:45 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

4:10 p.m. — Cup qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (NBCSN, MRN)

7 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

7:30 p.m. — Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 Xfinity race; 100 laps/250 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

SATURDAY, July 7

3:30 p.m. — Cup garage opens

5:15 p.m. — Driver/crew chief meeting

6:20 p.m. — Driver introductions

7 p.m. — Coke Zero Sugar 400; 160 laps/400 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: The Art of the Slide Job

By Daniel McFadinJul 4, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
If you didn’t know about the term “slide job” before Sunday, you are now well aware of it thanks to the final lap of the Overton’s 400 and Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s enthusiastic use of it.

On NASCAR America, Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill broke down Kyle Larson‘s failed slide job attempt on Kyle Busch and how Larson successfully executed one earlier this season at Kansas Speedway.

“The whole point of a slide job is to get in front of him,” Cassill explained. “You want to clear the guy, clear his bumper, and you kind of have to slow down your momentum and back up to them. We’ve seen Kyle Larson do some perfect slide jobs.”

Kligerman further explained what goes into executing the maneuver.

“That’s what’s so key, driving it off into the corner with way more speed than you would ever take to go in the bottom and letting that car slide up in front of the car behind you and breaking their momentum,” Kligerman said.

Watch the above video for more.

Kyle Larson wins Pennsylvania sprint car race; Kasey Kahne third

By Dustin LongJul 3, 2018, 11:26 PM EDT
Kyle Larson won the A feature of the Pennsylvania Speedweek race at Grandview Speedway on Tuesday night.

Greg Hodnett was second. He was followed by Kasey Kahne and Tony Stewart. Former Truck series racer Rico Abreu was 11th. Christopher Bell placed 17th.