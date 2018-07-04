Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: The Art of the Slide Job

By Daniel McFadinJul 4, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
If you didn’t know about the term “slide job” before Sunday, you are now well aware of it thanks to the final lap of the Overton’s 400 and Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s enthusiastic use of it.

On NASCAR America, Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill broke down Kyle Larson‘s failed slide job attempt on Kyle Busch and how Larson successfully executed one earlier this season at Kansas Speedway.

“The whole point of a slide job is to get in front of him,” Cassill explained. “You want to clear the guy, clear his bumper, and you kind of have to slow down your momentum and back up to them. We’ve seen Kyle Larson do some perfect slide jobs.”

Kligerman further explained what goes into executing the maneuver.

“That’s what’s so key, driving it off into the corner with way more speed than you would ever take to go in the bottom and letting that car slide up in front of the car behind you and breaking their momentum,” Kligerman said.

Kyle Larson wins Pennsylvania sprint car race; Kasey Kahne third

By Dustin LongJul 3, 2018, 11:26 PM EDT
Kyle Larson won the A feature of the Pennsylvania Speedweek race at Grandview Speedway on Tuesday night.

Greg Hodnett was second. He was followed by Kasey Kahne and Tony Stewart. Former Truck series racer Rico Abreu was 11th. Christopher Bell placed 17th.

Kevin Harvick on stage race with Kurt Busch: ‘Every point matters’

By Dustin LongJul 3, 2018, 9:01 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick explained Tuesday night on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show why he raced Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kurt Busch so hard at the end of stage 2 at Chicagoland Speedway and his reaction to Busch’s radio rant.

Harvick passed Busch on the outside coming to the line to win the stage Sunday and score 10 points — and most importantly — one playoff point.

Busch went on a profanity-laced tirade on his radio before saying: “That’s a teammate right there everybody. That’s what a teammate does. Never expected that from a teammate.”

On his show “Happy Hours,” Harvick said:

“For us and the No. 4 team, I mean, every point matters. Honestly, I didn’t hit him. I didn’t run into him. Didn’t move him out of the way. So, he kind of has those tirades on the radio quite a bit.

“I think for me, it’s really about the (playoff) point. When you look at the weekend, we felt like we were not where we wanted to be from a car standpoint and were able to get a good points weekend out of it and a stage win. I hate that it hurt his feelings, but that’s the way it goes sometimes.”

Harvick agreed that a teammate is given more respect on the track but said it’s still racing.

“It’s a situation where (at Stewart-Haas Racing) you are expected to race hard,” Harvick said. “There are no team orders. Everybody wants you to go out and race as hard as you can, and they want you to race each other as hard as you can without tearing up your race cars.

“For me, I didn’t see anything that was out of bounds. When (NBC Sports’) Dave (Burns) asked me that question after the race (about Busch), I didn’t, obviously, hear the radio communication and the things out of Kurt’s mouth. But for me in the car, I thought it was a good race, gave him thumbs up down the backstraightaway and he gave me the thumbs up back.

“I thought all was good. Like I say, those meltdowns are not uncommon from that particular radio.”

By winning the stage, Harvick increased his total to 27 playoffs points. Kyle Busch has a series-high 30 playoff points. Kurt Busch has two playoff points.

“Right now you want to try to win every stage, you want to try to win every race and everything you can because you never know what’s going to happen,” Harvick said. “You look at Kyle Larson last year. Everybody thought Kyle Larson was a lock to the end of the year because of the bonus points he had. Well, guess what, he blew a motor and wrecked, all in one (round). … Anything can happen, no matter how many bonus points you have. But the more that you can gather, the more cushion that you give yourself against as many mistakes.”

This isn’t the first difference of opinion between the two former champions at SHR.

They had issues after the race at Talladega Superspeedway in the 2016 playoffs. Busch hit Harvick’s car on the cool-down lap. After they parked on pit road, Harvick went to Busch’s car, reached in with his right hand and leaned into the car.

Here is the video of what happened in that 2016 race and what both said afterward:

NASCAR America: Overlooked performances from Chicagoland

By Daniel McFadinJul 3, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
Every week on NASCAR America, Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill discuss overlooked performances from the previous Cup race.

This week, they looked at how Bubba Wallace and Kasey Kahne did in the Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.

Wallace finished 23rd in the race, but Kligerman said this is notable after how poorly Wallace fared the previous week at Sonoma Raceway.

“They were terrible, I know because I actually out qualified Bubba Wallace and he ran behind me the whole time and I just knew he was struggling,” Kligerman said. “To go to a track he’s a little more comfortable at and get a solid top-25 finish, this is what you want to see out of this race team.”

Wallace and the No. 43 team head to Daytona this weekend where Wallace finished second in February’s Daytona 500. Since the 500, he was only one finish better than 16th (eighth at Texas).

“The expectations for this team have to be when they are on their best days they’re fighting for a top 15 and a top 20,” Kligerman said.

Watch the above video for more on Kahne and his crew chief, Jon Leonard.

 

NASCAR America: Scan All from Chicagoland Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 3, 2018, 6:16 PM EDT
It was very hot Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway and there were fireworks on the track and on team radios.

The Overton’s 400 will be remembered for the last-lap battle between Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson.

See how the race and that battle played out via the best radio traffic in the latest Scan All.

Here are some of the highlights.

— “What a (expletive) nightmare” – Clint Bowyer after his series of visits to pit road for speeding penalties in Stage 1.

— “I don’t really care. It’s almost like we’re designing these cars to see how slow we can run.” – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. venting frustration to crew chief Brian Pattie.

— “Holy (expletive), he put him in the wall. We’re still going, right?” – Bowyer’s spotter, Brett Griffin, after Larson made contact with Busch exiting Turn 2 on the last lap.

— “That’s why you never give up guys, never give up.” – Busch’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, after Busch took the checkered flag and the win.

Watch the above video for the full Scan All feature.