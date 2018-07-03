Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Breaking down the final skirmish between Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson

By Dan BeaverJul 3, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

To some, it may have appeared that Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson were just running into one another on the final lap of the Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway, but a lot more was happening than met the eye.

“I don’t think that (Larson) meant to just wreck Kyle Busch to win the race,” Jeff Burton said. “Once he got into him, could he have done something different? Could he have overdriven (Turn) 3 and kept Kyle from getting into him?”

Maybe, but Larson had only seconds to think before Busch was back on him.

“You drive into the corner. You know you’ve overdriven the corner. You’re hoping something’s going to happen. So what happens is you make contact with Kyle Busch. So a little bit of you is, ‘oh no I’m gonna wreck him.’ So now … you’ve gotta process all that quickly. And then he’s diving into Turn 3 and he’s gotta devise a plan. He doesn’t have a lap to devise a plan, because he didn’t know what was gonna happen on the exit of Turn 2.”

And once that initial contact was made, the car control of both drivers was incredible.

Larson dove hard into Turn 3. Busch came in even harder. The No. 18 banged into the rear bumper of the 42 and sent it sideways. Busch also slipped up the groove and hit the wall.

Both drivers saved their cars. Busch kept his straight. Larson had a lot more work to do in order to get his Chevrolet pointed in the right direction.

“(Larson) was calm and composed as he’s going through that spin there,” Parker Kligerman said. “He’s getting spun from the lead. You see him get nailed by Kyle Busch here going through the middle of 3 and 4. And we have that onboard shot, you can actually see him downshifting in the car very calmly down to third gear. He gets back in the throttle basically to drive the car off the banking so he doesn’t go into the outside wall. He gathers it up and is able to go on to finish second. That is incredible car control.”

But in order to even get to the back bumper of Larson, Busch had to drive deeper into the corner than he had all day.

“I’d like to go back if we can,” Burton said. “If we can pull that video back to Kyle Busch getting into the back of Kyle Larson because if Kyle Larson was a half a car length further away, Kyle Busch doesn’t get to him. Kyle (Busch) drove into the corner so far that he’s coming off the bottom when he makes contact with Kyle Larson.”

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter.

NASCAR America: Lapped traffic contributes to exciting Overton’s 400 finish

By Dan BeaverJul 3, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The thrilling end of the Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway was made all the more exhilarating because of heavy traffic in the closing laps.

When Kyle Busch ran into a three-way scrum for 15th between Ryan Newman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kurt Busch, he had a decision to make. Should he allow those drivers to sort it out before going around them – a move that would allow second place Kyle Larson to get to his back bumper – or should he thread the needle and become part of their battle.

Busch chose the latter.

Newman fought hard to stay on the lead lap – a trait for which Newman is famously known – and that slowed Kyle Busch enough to force him to race in close proximity to Stenhouse and Kurt Busch. Stenhouse bumped the No. 18 in the right rear and slowed him enough to allow the No. 42 of Larson to close – and create the last-lap fireworks that have been part the highlight reel ever since.

On Monday, NASCAR America analysts Parker Kligerman and Jeff Burton discussed how much should be expected from drivers who are in the process of getting lapped.

“Towards the end of the race, when it really makes a difference, that’s when you’re supposed to be hard to pass,” Newman told NASCAR America last year.

Newman’s attitude was infectious.

“In Stenhouse’s position especially, he had every right to race Newman as hard as he could and Kurt Busch was in that group there. And he actually beat Kurt Busch, so that was one point – more valuable to him in making the playoffs,” Parker Kligerman said.

Stenhouse is currently 23 points below the cutline for making the playoffs.

“I’m conflicted on this,” Jeff Burton said. “I think the leaders deserve a chance to get – this late in the race – a chance to get themselves a little bit of a free pathway, but at the same time these guys are racing for position. The thing that gets me is … Stenhouse gets into the quarterpanel of the leader of the race.”

Stenhouse also held up Larson as he tried to navigate traffic, but they did not make contact.

“I’ve been in Kyle’s position too and when you’re in his position,” Kligerman said, “you are screaming, do whatever you can to get those guys out of your way because whatever they are racing for is not nearly worth as much as what you’re racing for.”

In the end, Burton summed up the experience best. “Selfishly, as a race fan? It was awesome.”

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter.

NASCAR America: NASCAR’s best finishes

By Dan BeaverJul 2, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Where does the Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway fit among NASCAR’s best finishes?

Somewhere close to the top of the list, according to NASCAR America’s analysts. But it is not the only exciting finish seen in the past couple of decades.

Richard Petty and David Pearson’s accident coming to the finish line in the 1976 Daytona 500 ranks at the top.

“They both blamed each other for this wreck. Imagine that, things never change,” Jeff Burton said of the incident.

Pearson won over Petty.

The 2001 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 500 featured a win by Kevin Harvick “in a photo finish over Jeff Gordon in a very emotional victory for everyone in NASCAR,” according to Parker Kligerman.

Burton described a race in which he watched the finish from the cockpit: the 2003 Carolina Dodge Dealers 400 at Darlington Raceway in which Ricky Craven and Kurt Busch wrecked as they took the checkers.

“These guys, off turn 4 at Darlington. Just unbelievable contact, side-by-side,” Burton said. “And they kept wrecking. The race is over and they’re still wrecking. What I love about this race is the same thing we saw this past week. Both of these guys recognized they were part of an unbelievable experience.”

Kyle Busch factored into the last lap of the 2012 Finger Lakes 355 at the Glen, but he would not be part of the race to the checkers. With oil on the track from a blown engine by Bobby Labonte, Brad Keselowski ran into the back of Busch and sent him spinning. Keselowski and Marcos Ambrose battled to the checkers with Ambrose scoring his second Cup win.

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter.

NASCAR America: Battling teammates, Harvick versus Busch

By Dan BeaverJul 2, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
2 Comments

The final lap of the Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway was certainly exciting when Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson traded paint in a race to the checkers that may go down as one of the best finishes ever. But it wasn’t the only battle for the lead in Sunday’s race that deserved notice.

On the final lap of Stage 2, Kevin Harvick squeezed between his teammate Kurt Busch and the wall coming out of turn four to grab the bonus point that goes along with a stage win.

Busch was not happy about getting passed.

“Never expected that from a teammate. Never expected it. Wow,” Busch said over the radio.

“You’re racing,” Jeff Burton replied during the race broadcast. “It’s a stage win, man. You’re racing.”

With a day to reflect on his comments, Burton’s opinion did not change.

“If stage racing matters – if points matter, then there are no teammates when it comes to the finish of the race or the finish of the stage.”

The dramatic last lap of Stage 2 did precisely what NASCAR hoped it would when they implemented the rule. It made racing during the middle stages of the race relevant.

“Why are we gonna watch? If Kevin Harvick is gonna let someone win the race or a stage, then why are you gonna sit in 95 degree temperature and watch that? Fans deserve to see drivers going at it.

“If you’re expecting that much from a teammate – to let you win – your expectations are way too high.”

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter.

Long: Kyle Larson’s last-lap effort didn’t lead to win but served notice

By Dustin LongJul 2, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

Questioned two years ago for a lack of aggression in a late-race duel, Kyle Larson showed how far he’ll go for a Cup victory Sunday.

The rest of the garage likely took notice that Larson can no longer be viewed as just a highly talented, hard-charging, high-line racer. The book on Larson will include a notation that he isn’t afraid to make contact on the last lap to win a race.

Larson did that once. He spun leader C.E. Falk on the final lap to win the “Battle at the Beach” short-track race in 2013 at Daytona. The negative reverberations from fans and competitors afterward stung Larson.

Through the years, Larson has said he didn’t want to be known as a dirty driver and didn’t want to be involved in the drama that goes with such incidents. He wanted to race clean and hard.

He faced a choice on what to do Sunday as he closed on Busch in the final laps.

Busch wasn’t close enough for a slide job — diving down into the corner and letting the car climb the banking and drift in front.

Larson had to be more aggressive.

“I wanted to slide in front of him,” Larson said. “But I knew I would be too tight and have to slow down too much to where he would just probably cross over and drive away from me.

“I did plan to go into there and get into the side of him and slow him down, which I did, but I really didn’t want to clear him before (Turn) 3 because I knew that would give him the opportunity to do that into 3.”

Busch expected a slide job, something that has become more prevalent in NASCAR as the difficulty in passing increases and the top groove becomes the preferred line. Such a maneuver, in its most exaggerated sense often is described as a video game move, a phrase coined after Carl Edwards’ bold attempt to beat Jimmie Johnson sent Edwards speeding by and then up into the wall as Johnson drove by to win at Kansas in 2008

Noah Gragson, running second to Brett Moffitt in a Truck race at Iowa last month, tried the same move. Just like Edwards, Gragson was so fast that after he cut to the bottom of the corner he took the lead but shot up the track and hit the wall, allowing Moffitt back by for the win.

That Busch expected only a slide job from Larson and not contact likely would have been a viewpoint shared by about all the competitors before Sunday’s race.

Larson is respected in the Cup garage for how cleanly he races. After his first Cup win in 2014 at Michigan, Busch was in Victory Lane before Larson exited his car to congratulate him. Others who visited Larson in Victory Lane that day included close friend Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson.

“It just shows that I have the respect and I raced them well, they enjoy racing with me,” Larson explained on NASCAR America a day after his win.

That respect remained a key point in 2016 when Larson dueled Matt Kenseth for the win at Dover. Larson raced Kenseth clean. Kenseth won.

Asked about how rough he would have been with Kenseth had he gotten closer, Larson said that day: “I didn’t want to do anything dirty. I respect Matt Kenseth a lot. He’s definitely in my eyes the cleanest racer out there. He always races me with respect.”

Asked if he might have been rougher with another competitor in that situation, Larson said then: “I try to race everybody with respect. Feel like I do a good job of that.”

To suggest that Larson has changed with his actions against Busch would not be accurate. This is a moment. Larson will determine if it becomes the norm in future instances.

Understand, there is a history with Larson and Busch and that could have made Larson feel it was OK to be more aggressive in this instance.

Twice Busch has been physical with Larson to win. It happened in what is now the Xfinity Series in March 2013 at Bristol. As Busch and Larson dueled for the win, they came upon lapped traffic in Turn 3 of the last lap. Busch went low and Larson went high. In Turn 4, Busch shot up the track to block Larson. Busch’s right rear forced Larson into the wall. Busch bounced off Larson, Busch’s car crossed the finish line askew while Larson scrapped the wall.

In April at Bristol, Busch did a bump-and-run with six laps to go to take the lead. Larson didn’t get close enough to retaliate. Busch won.

Sunday, Busch got close enough to Larson in Turn 3 to bump him and send him into a slide. Busch’s car rebounded off the wall and went on to win.

Larson wasn’t upset. He called it an “awesome finish” and understood that hitting Busch meant that it was fair for Busch to do the same. That the cars started the lap first and second and finished that way despite the contact made this beating and banging OK. Had one not finished, feelings might have been different.

But one thing is clear, Larson showed what he’ll do for a win.

This time, no one questioned his tactics.

 and on Facebook