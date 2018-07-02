Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Updated entry lists for NASCAR at Daytona International Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 2, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
NASCAR makes its second visit to Daytona International Speedway this weekend with the Cup and Xfinity Series.

Cup teams will hold the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday and the Xfinity Series precedes them Friday night.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for both races.

Cup – Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7 p.m. ET on Saturday on NBC)

There are 41 entries for the race. One car will not make the race.

Timothy Peters is entered in the No. 92 Ford owned by Ricky Benton Racing. It would be his second career Cup start.

Joey Gase is entered in StarCom Racing’s No. 00 Chevrolet. Landon Cassill is in the team’s No. 99 Chevrolet.

Brendan Gaughan is entered in Beard Motorsports’ No. 62 Chevrolet.

Ray Black Jr. is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Ford. It would be Black’s fourth career Cup start and his first this season.

JJ Yeley is listed in the No. 23 for BK Racing. Gray Gaulding had run every race for the team this season.

Last year Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won this race over Clint Bowyer and Paul Menard. In February, Austin Dillon won the Daytona 500 over Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 (7:30 p.m. ET on Friday on NBCSN)

There are 41 cars entered for the race, meaning one team will not qualifying.

Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are the only full-time Cup drivers entered.

Ryan Preece is entered in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota. Preece has not competed since his win at Bristol on April 14.

William Byron won this race last year over Elliott Sadler and Dakoda Armstrong. Tyler Reddick won at Daytona in February over Sadler in the closest finish in national NASCAR history.

Click here for the entry list.

Who’s hot, who’s not in Cup Series heading to Daytona

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 3, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
A look at some of the drivers who are streaking or reeling heading into Saturday’s Cup race at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC).

HOT

Kevin Harvick 

• Finished 3rd at Chicagoland (5th in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 39 laps led)

• Finished 4th or better in four straight races

• In 17 races in 2018, 14 finishes of 7th or better (including five wins) & three finishes of 31st or worse

• Finished in the top five in 16 of the last 21 races, dating back to last season

• Finished 22nd or worse in four straight Daytona races

• DNF accident in three of the last four Daytona races

Denny Hamlin

• Finished 7th at Chicagoland (11th in Stage 1, 9th in Stage 2); started 37th after qualifying time disallowed in post-qualifying inspection; spun off Turn 2 on lap 177 while running 9th

• Finished in the Top 10 in five of the last seven races, including the last two 

• Finished 6th or better in six of last nine Daytona races, including win in 2016 Daytona 500

• Only two DNFs for accident in 25 career Daytona starts

Clint Bowyer

• Finished 5th at Chicagoland (30th in Stage 1, 8th in Stage 2, 21 laps led); penalized for speeding in pits on Lap 39 (was leading before stops); penalized for speeding in pits on lap 43 while serving previous penalty; came in to serve stop-and-go penalty on lap 48, but did not stop and had to pit again

• Finished in the yop five in the last three races

• Led 329 laps in 2018, more than he had in the previous 4 seasons combined (145)

• Finished in the top 10 in six of the last 10 Daytona races

Kyle Busch

• Won at Chicagoland (12th in Stage 1, 11th in Stage 2, 59 laps led); made contact with Kyle Larson twice on final lap while battling for lead

• Won five of the last 11 races

• Finished in the top five in five straight races and in the Top 10 in six straight races

• Finished in the top five in 12 of 17 races this season

• Two top fives in the last 12 Daytona races, all other finishes have been 12th or worse

Erik Jones

• Finished 6th at Chicagoland (10th in Stage 1, 12th in Stage 2)

• Top 10 in the last two races of 2018

• Finished 7th or better in three of the last six races, but 13th or worse in seven of the last 10

• One top 10 in three career Daytona starts and two finishes of 36th or worse (two DNFs)

NOT

Jamie McMurray

• Finished 12th at Chicagoland (15th in Stage 1, 15th in Stage 2)

• Finished 15th or worse in 13 of 17 races this season

• 14th or worse in the last nine Daytona races

• One Top 10 in the last 16 Daytona races (7th – July 2013)

• DNF accident in two of the last four Daytona races

Austin Dillon

• Finished 37th at Chicagoland (19th in Stage 1, 20th in Stage 2, 13 laps led); DNF (wheel hub) – pit from 26th with brakes smoking on lap 190

• Finished 12th or worse in 12 straight races

• Finished outside Top 10 in 15 of 16 races since Daytona 500 win

• Won the Daytona 500 in February

• Finished in the Top 10 in six of 10 career starts at Daytona

Ryan Blaney

• Finished 18th at Chicagoland (7th in Stage 1, 5th in Stage 2, 19 laps led); pit from 14th with a loose wheel on lap 194

• Finished 18th or worse in last two races

• Won four stages in 17 races in 2018, one more than he had all of 2017

• Led 463 laps in 2018, more than he led from 2014-2017 combined (332)

• Top 10 in two of the last three Daytona races

• Led laps in three straight Daytona races, including 118 of 200 in the Daytona 500 this year

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

• Finished 16th at Chicagoland (18th in Stage 1, 21st in Stage 2); started in the rear due to unapproved adjustments before the race

• Finished 11th or worse in six of the last seven races

• Has finished 14th or worse in 13 of 17 races in 2018

• Three top 10s in 12 career Daytona starts, two have come in the last four races

NASCAR fines three crew chiefs for lug nut violations

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 3, 2018, 11:38 AM EDT
NASCAR announced $10,000 fines Tuesday to crew chiefs Paul Wolfe (Brad Keselowski) and Mike Wheeler (Denny Hamlin) for their cars each having one lug nut unsecured at the end of last weekend’s Cup race at Chicagoland Speedway.

In the Xfinity Series, crew chief Chris Gabehart (Brandon Jones) was fined $5,000 for having one lug nut unsecured after that race.

NASCAR America: Breaking down the final skirmish between Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson

By Dan BeaverJul 3, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
To some, it may have appeared that Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson were just running into one another on the final lap of the Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway, but a lot more was happening than met the eye.

“I don’t think that (Larson) meant to just wreck Kyle Busch to win the race,” Jeff Burton said. “Once he got into him, could he have done something different? Could he have overdriven (Turn) 3 and kept Kyle from getting into him?”

Maybe, but Larson had only seconds to think before Busch was back on him.

“You drive into the corner. You know you’ve overdriven the corner. You’re hoping something’s going to happen. So what happens is you make contact with Kyle Busch. So a little bit of you is, ‘oh no I’m gonna wreck him.’ So now … you’ve gotta process all that quickly. And then he’s diving into Turn 3 and he’s gotta devise a plan. He doesn’t have a lap to devise a plan, because he didn’t know what was gonna happen on the exit of Turn 2.”

And once that initial contact was made, the car control of both drivers was incredible.

Larson dove hard into Turn 3. Busch came in even harder. The No. 18 banged into the rear bumper of the 42 and sent it sideways. Busch also slipped up the groove and hit the wall.

Both drivers saved their cars. Busch kept his straight. Larson had a lot more work to do in order to get his Chevrolet pointed in the right direction.

“(Larson) was calm and composed as he’s going through that spin there,” Parker Kligerman said. “He’s getting spun from the lead. You see him get nailed by Kyle Busch here going through the middle of 3 and 4. And we have that onboard shot, you can actually see him downshifting in the car very calmly down to third gear. He gets back in the throttle basically to drive the car off the banking so he doesn’t go into the outside wall. He gathers it up and is able to go on to finish second. That is incredible car control.”

But in order to even get to the back bumper of Larson, Busch had to drive deeper into the corner than he had all day.

“I’d like to go back if we can,” Burton said. “If we can pull that video back to Kyle Busch getting into the back of Kyle Larson because if Kyle Larson was a half a car length further away, Kyle Busch doesn’t get to him. Kyle (Busch) drove into the corner so far that he’s coming off the bottom when he makes contact with Kyle Larson.”

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter.

NASCAR America: Lapped traffic contributes to exciting Overton’s 400 finish

By Dan BeaverJul 3, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The thrilling end of the Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway was made all the more exhilarating because of heavy traffic in the closing laps.

When Kyle Busch ran into a three-way scrum for 15th between Ryan Newman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kurt Busch, he had a decision to make. Should he allow those drivers to sort it out before going around them – a move that would allow second place Kyle Larson to get to his back bumper – or should he thread the needle and become part of their battle.

Busch chose the latter.

Newman fought hard to stay on the lead lap – a trait for which Newman is famously known – and that slowed Kyle Busch enough to force him to race in close proximity to Stenhouse and Kurt Busch. Stenhouse bumped the No. 18 in the right rear and slowed him enough to allow the No. 42 of Larson to close – and create the last-lap fireworks that have been part the highlight reel ever since.

On Monday, NASCAR America analysts Parker Kligerman and Jeff Burton discussed how much should be expected from drivers who are in the process of getting lapped.

“Towards the end of the race, when it really makes a difference, that’s when you’re supposed to be hard to pass,” Newman told NASCAR America last year.

Newman’s attitude was infectious.

“In Stenhouse’s position especially, he had every right to race Newman as hard as he could and Kurt Busch was in that group there. And he actually beat Kurt Busch, so that was one point – more valuable to him in making the playoffs,” Parker Kligerman said.

Stenhouse is currently 23 points below the cutline for making the playoffs.

“I’m conflicted on this,” Jeff Burton said. “I think the leaders deserve a chance to get – this late in the race – a chance to get themselves a little bit of a free pathway, but at the same time these guys are racing for position. The thing that gets me is … Stenhouse gets into the quarterpanel of the leader of the race.”

Stenhouse also held up Larson as he tried to navigate traffic, but they did not make contact.

“I’ve been in Kyle’s position too and when you’re in his position,” Kligerman said, “you are screaming, do whatever you can to get those guys out of your way because whatever they are racing for is not nearly worth as much as what you’re racing for.”

In the end, Burton summed up the experience best. “Selfishly, as a race fan? It was awesome.”

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter.