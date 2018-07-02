Updated entry lists for NASCAR at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR makes its second visit to Daytona International Speedway this weekend with the Cup and Xfinity Series.
Cup teams will hold the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday and the Xfinity Series precedes them Friday night.
Here are the preliminary entry lists for both races.
Cup – Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7 p.m. ET on Saturday on NBC)
There are 41 entries for the race. One car will not make the race.
Timothy Peters is entered in the No. 92 Ford owned by Ricky Benton Racing. It would be his second career Cup start.
Joey Gase is entered in StarCom Racing’s No. 00 Chevrolet. Landon Cassill is in the team’s No. 99 Chevrolet.
Brendan Gaughan is entered in Beard Motorsports’ No. 62 Chevrolet.
Ray Black Jr. is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Ford. It would be Black’s fourth career Cup start and his first this season.
JJ Yeley is listed in the No. 23 for BK Racing. Gray Gaulding had run every race for the team this season.
Last year Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won this race over Clint Bowyer and Paul Menard. In February, Austin Dillon won the Daytona 500 over Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin.
Click here for the entry list.
Xfinity – Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 (7:30 p.m. ET on Friday on NBCSN)
There are 41 cars entered for the race, meaning one team will not qualifying.
Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are the only full-time Cup drivers entered.
Ryan Preece is entered in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota. Preece has not competed since his win at Bristol on April 14.
William Byron won this race last year over Elliott Sadler and Dakoda Armstrong. Tyler Reddick won at Daytona in February over Sadler in the closest finish in national NASCAR history.