Social Roundup: Dale Jr.’s ‘Slide Job!’ takes over the Internet

Sunday saw Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s debut as an analyst for NBC and NBCSN’s coverage of the Cup Series with the Overton’s 400.
Just as Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson left marks on each other’s car from their last-lap battle for the win, Earnhardt left his mark on the broadcast, to be enjoyed via highlight reels, memes and bits on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive” from now until the end of time (Or Friday, whichever comes first.).
When Larson made his attempt to pass Busch in Turn 2 on the final lap, Earnhardt let loose two excited cries of “Slide Job!” in-between Rick Allen’s play-by-play call.
Two thoughts: 1). @DaleJr did amazing in the booth. The energy, excitement and fandom will help connect new fans to the sport. Jr. is possibly the biggest and greatest ambassador of the sport all-time.
“It was a battle to get what we should’ve got, but we ended up getting it,” Martin Truex Jr. told NBCSN on pit road after the Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway – and that fairly well summed up his race.
He was in the top 10 by lap 20 and kept coming – ending Stage 1 in third place.
“Early on, we were really strong, drove up to the front really quick,” Truex said. “I thought we were really going to have something for these guys. We lost it in that second run. We lost front turn. It just got tighter consistently throughout the day. We just could never get it to turn again.”
Despite battling a tight condition, Truex still managed to finish fourth at the end of Stage 2.
But it was the problem from Saturday that plagued him most. When he was forced to give up his qualification time, his pit stall was assigned by NASCAR (per the rule book) among those available pit stalls.
“We fought track position really bad,” Truex said. “Our pit stall was absolutely horrendous with (Larson) behind us. … We kind of got that spot by default.”
On the heels of back-to-back wins at Chicagoland, Truex had to settle for his third consecutive top-five finish on this track.
“Ultimately we got back to fourth and we were a fourth-place car.”
JOLIET, Ill. — Kyle Larson didn’t make the last-lap move on Kyle Busch as he hoped Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway.
Oh, yes, Larson planned to hit Busch.
Larson just didn’t want to get in front of Busch so quickly.
“I wanted to slide in front of him,” Larson said. “But I knew I would be too tight and have to slow down too much to where he would just probably cross over and drive away from me.
“I did plan to go into there and get into the side of him and slow him down, which I did, but I really didn’t want to clear him before (Turn) 3 because I knew that would give him the opportunity to do that into 3.”
The result was NASCAR’s most exciting finish of the season. Busch repaid Larson for the Turn 2 contact on the final lap by shoving Larson in the rear bumper in Turn 3. That sent Larson into a sprint car slide and Busch into the wall.
Busch recovered, straightened his car and drove to the finish line to earn his fifth win of the year. Larson skidded to the grass, regained control of his car and finished second for the fourth time this season.
“I thought he was going to pull a slide job,’’ Busch said of Larson’s move in Turn 2. “When he didn’t try to do a slider, then I wasn’t sure what his next move was going to be.
“I was like, ‘Surely he’s not going to drive into the side of me.’ Then he did. After that point … all bets are off.”
Busch bounced off the wall in Turn 2, lost the lead down the backstretch and chased Larson. Busch’s plan was to cut under Larson when Larson slid up in Turn 3. Larson stayed on the bottom.
Busch went to his next option.
“I drove off in there as far as I could and I got into the back of him,” Busch said. “Once I did that, he was kind of sliding loose. I was just trying to get back to the start/finish line after that. It’s kind of a product of once it’s done to you, it’s fair game.”
Larson knew what he was doing when he hit Busch in Turn 2.
“I moved him first,” Larson said. “I can’t be too upset about the move into 3. I opened the door for that. I waved the green flag to run into each other. That was just a fun finish.”
Busch and Larson have had their duels — Busch and Larson have finished 1-2 eight times in Cup and Xfinity with Busch winning each time. The most recent time came in April at Bristol when Busch used a bump-and-run move to get by Larson with six laps to go and win.
“Maybe that’s what he kind of thought he had on me in Turn 2,” Busch said for Larson’s physical move. “If he would have been able to be alongside of me and raced me clean, we would have just raced through 3 and 4 and seen who could have got back to the start/finish line first.
“Once contact is made in a race, it’s kind of like OK, it’s every man for himself. Even me, when we had that race at Bristol and I got into him with (six) to go, I was like, ‘Man I thought I did that too early because he could get back to me.’ He never could get back to me.”
Larson reached Busch on Sunday at Chicagoland with help.
Both he and Busch admit that if it hadn’t been for lapped cars slowing Busch, Larson likely would not have gotten close enough to challenge for the win.
“I don’t know what position they were racing for, but they were racing very hard for it,” Busch said of the lapped cars in the final laps. “They were just side‑by‑side. When that happens, there’s just nowhere for me to go. There’s no clean air.
“One was on the bottom. I think there was a middle lane kind of open, two on the top. I got by (Ryan) Newman, I got plugged up off of (Turn) 2, lost my momentum. Newman came to the bottom.We were three‑wide with lapped cars in the backstretch.
“I couldn’t turn off 3 to the bottom like I would have if he wasn’t there. I don’t think (Ricky) Stenhouse knew that. Stenhouse kind of right reared me, got me steering up the racetrack towards the wall. That killed my rear tires for the next two laps. I was just sliding for dear life. I don’t know if anybody really did anything wrong, let’s say. But there was an awful lot of lap cars that were way more gracious, let’s go with that.”
Larson put himself in position to take advantage of the lapped traffic by running the high line, as he so often does, but with a precision not always seen. While he did clip the wall once late, he constantly ran inches — “a half inch probably at times,” he quipped — without leaving a trace.
“It’s super impressive how close he can enter on the wall and how quickly he can get back to the throttle and have complete control of his car so close to the wall lap after lap,” said Busch’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, about Larson.
“I don’t think there’s ever been anybody that I can recall that’s been able to do that.I’m sure it’s the dirt track skills and the way he grew up, what he raced growing up. It just speaks to his talent.”
As Larson closed on Busch, car owner Joe Gibbs watched helplessly.
“This is a problem,” Gibbs said watching from pit road.
But in this matchup of among the sport’s most talented drivers, Busch prevailed.
After Larson finished describing the “awesome finish,” he walked to the garage stall where the makeshift Victory Lane moved to because of impending rain.
He and Busch talked.
Busch told Larson: “I thought you were going to slide me. I was all ready for that.”
“No, I didn’t have enough room. By the time you got back to my outside, I had no other choice, stall you out, I hit you.”
“You knew it was fair game after that?”
“Yeah, I knew.”
That was a fun race today. Hope you fans enjoyed that exciting finish. Some good ole stockcar fender bangin!
Clint Bowyer‘s day at Chicagoland Speedway started off great and nose-dived before he recovered for his third consecutive top-five finish.
Bowyer had been leading the Overton’s 400 when he pitted for the first time on Lap 39.
But the No. 14 Ford was called for speeding, resulting in a pass thru penalty.
However, Bowyer was caught speeding again as he exited pit road.
After not having any speeding penalties in the first 16 races, Bowyer had two in a matter of minutes.
“The guys work very hard on making sure that they are pushing the envelope, which you have to do in this world and against this competition,” Bowyer said. “You have to push everything. Certainly pit road is a big part of that. You are splitting hairs out there on the race track down to the tenths of a second and you can gain seconds on pit road. Obviously our pit road speed was just a little too fast. We practiced it yesterday and the guys even made some adjustments but that tight section down there was just too fast.”
The second time speeding is supposed to result in a stop-and-go penalty. But while serving the second penalty on Lap 48, Bowyer did not stop.
Bowyer then had to make a third visit to pit road after his initial stop. Afterward he was two laps down.
“The first time you second-guess yourself,” Bowyer said. “You come down the second time and you are cautious and speed again so now you know you’ve got a problem. Then it was just confusion on my part. I wasn’t listening and made a mistake and cost us a third time down. We got good at pitting today, unfortunately.”
But through stage cautions and natural cautions, the free pass put Bowyer back on the lead lap once the caution came out for debris on Lap 129.
Bowyer, who won two races ago at Michigan, powered his way to a fifth-place finish, his third in as many races. The only other time he has had three consecutive top fives was in 2013 (Sonoma, Kentucky and Daytona).
“Add a fast car and a bit of a pissed-off attitude and it is amazing what you can do,” said Bowyer, who led twice for 21 laps.
Bowyer now has six top fives, matching his total from last season.
“The capabilities there to run with these three guys (Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr.),” Bowyer said. “Our race team is young and making some mistakes but we have time to gain on those and build on those. You hate to give away those stage points. I think we could have won both those stages and maybe been in contention for a win.”
Aric Almirola’s speed neutralized by loose wheels, pit gun problems
JOLIET, Ill. – The best car of Aric Almirola’s NASCAR career resulted in his second-worst finish of the 2018 season.
The Stewart-Haas Racing driver led a race-high 70 laps but finished 25th Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway, victimized by two loose rear wheels that his team believes apparently happened because of a pit gun problem.
“That’s the best car I’ve ever had compared to the competition,” said Almirola, who also won the first stage after starting sixth. “It was just so fast. Our Smithfield Ford Fusion was excellent, especially out in clean air. It was just incredibly fast. We’ve just got to execute. We’ve got to put a whole race together. That’s the difference between being good and being great.
“We’re capable of winning. We showed it today. We’re capable. We’ve got speed. We’re bringing incredible race cars to the race track, and we’ve just got to put a whole day together. We’ve got to be flawless on pit road.”
It was a left-rear wheel that forced Almirola to pit from the lead on Lap 122 of 267. After cycling into the lead on Lap 135 because of being off-sequence, Almirola pitted from the lead under green on Lap 142 with a right-rear wheel that was loose.
Both times, he stayed on track a few laps after the vibration began, but “it was getting so violent, I couldn’t ride it out. It was really, really bad. I went a couple of extra laps hoping and praying for a caution, but it was getting so violent, I had to come.”
Crew chief Johnny Klausmeier said the team had no loose wheels on the No. 10 Ford during the first 16 races this season.
“It was ultimately our rear gun,” he said. “We had our backup gun on the front, and the RPMs kind of fluctuated in the race. We thought we had it fixed. The changer didn’t feel he was going fast. We have to figure out what went wrong and why it is. There’s nothing conclusive right now.
“I feel we gave up a ton of points. I feel like we could have been there right at the end. It just stinks.”
Almirola remains winless since joining SHR this season despite two agonizing near-misses at the second victory of his career. He was a half-lap from winning the Daytona 500 before being bumped from the lead by Austin Dillon.
“Really, really frustrated, but the good news is our cars are fast,” said Almirola, who is 11th in the points standings and 126 points ahead of the current cut line for the playoffs. “We can build on that.
“We’re going to win a race. I guarantee we’re going to win a race. We just got to be perfect to do it.”
Today was frustrating. We have incredibly fast cars week in and week out. We just have to put an entire race together. I know our time will come. We will get to victory lane. We just have to be perfect to do it. And we will be…#SmithfieldRacingpic.twitter.com/XAPf4FAGEn