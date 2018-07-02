Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at Daytona International Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 2, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
NASCAR makes its second visit to Daytona International Speedway this weekend with the Cup and Xfinity Series.

Cup teams will hold the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday and the Xfinity Series precedes them Friday night.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for both races.

Cup – Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7 p.m. ET on Saturday on NBC)

There are 41 entries for the race. One car will not make the race.

Timothy Peters is entered in the No. 92 Ford owned by Ricky Benton Racing. It would be his second career Cup start.

Joey Gase is entered in StarCom Racing’s No. 00 Chevrolet. Landon Cassill is in the team’s No. 99 Chevrolet.

Brendan Gaughan is entered in Beard Motorsports’ No. 62 Chevrolet.

Last year Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won this race over Clint Bowyer and Paul Menard. In February, Austin Dillon won the Daytona 500 over Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 (7:30 p.m. ET on Friday on NBCSN)

There are 41 cars entered for the race, meaning one team will not qualifying.

Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are the only full-time Cup drivers entered.

Ryan Preece is entered in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota. Preece has not competed since his win at Bristol on April 14.

William Byron won this race last year over Elliott Sadler and Dakoda Armstrong. Tyler Reddick won at Daytona in February over Sadler in the closest finish in national NASCAR history.

Click here for the entry list.

Long: Kyle Larson’s last-lap effort didn’t lead to win but served notice

By Dustin LongJul 2, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Questioned two years ago for a lack of aggression in a late-race duel, Kyle Larson showed how far he’ll go for a Cup victory Sunday.

The rest of the garage likely took notice that Larson can no longer be viewed as just a highly talented, hard-charging, high-line racer. The book on Larson will include a notation that he isn’t afraid to make contact on the last lap to win a race.

Larson did that once. He spun leader C.E. Falk on the final lap to win the “Battle at the Beach” short-track race in 2013 at Daytona. The negative reverberations from fans and competitors afterward stung Larson.

Through the years, Larson has said he didn’t want to be known as a dirty driver and didn’t want to be involved in the drama that goes with such incidents. He wanted to race clean and hard.

He faced a choice on what to do Sunday as he closed on Busch in the final laps.

Busch wasn’t close enough for a slide job — diving down into the corner and letting the car climb the banking and drift in front.

Larson had to be more aggressive.

“I wanted to slide in front of him,” Larson said. “But I knew I would be too tight and have to slow down too much to where he would just probably cross over and drive away from me.

“I did plan to go into there and get into the side of him and slow him down, which I did, but I really didn’t want to clear him before (Turn) 3 because I knew that would give him the opportunity to do that into 3.”

Busch expected a slide job, something that has become more prevalent in NASCAR as the difficulty in passing increases and the top groove becomes the preferred line. Such a maneuver, in its most exaggerated sense often is described as a video game move, a phrase coined after Carl Edwards’ bold attempt to beat Jimmie Johnson sent Edwards speeding by and then up into the wall as Johnson drove by to win at Kansas in 2008

Noah Gragson, running second to Brett Moffitt in a Truck race at Iowa last month, tried the same move. Just like Edwards, Gragson was so fast that after he cut to the bottom of the corner he took the lead but shot up the track and hit the wall, allowing Moffitt back by for the win.

That Busch expected only a slide job from Larson and not contact likely would have been a viewpoint shared by about all the competitors before Sunday’s race.

Larson is respected in the Cup garage for how cleanly he races. After his first Cup win in 2014 at Michigan, Busch was in Victory Lane before Larson exited his car to congratulate him. Others who visited Larson in Victory Lane that day included close friend Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson.

“It just shows that I have the respect and I raced them well, they enjoy racing with me,” Larson explained on NASCAR America a day after his win.

That respect remained a key point in 2016 when Larson dueled Matt Kenseth for the win at Dover. Larson raced Kenseth clean. Kenseth won.

Asked about how rough he would have been with Kenseth had he gotten closer, Larson said that day: “I didn’t want to do anything dirty. I respect Matt Kenseth a lot. He’s definitely in my eyes the cleanest racer out there. He always races me with respect.”

Asked if he might have been rougher with another competitor in that situation, Larson said then: “I try to race everybody with respect. Feel like I do a good job of that.”

To suggest that Larson has changed with his actions against Busch would not be accurate. This is a moment. Larson will determine if it becomes the norm in future instances.

Understand, there is a history with Larson and Busch and that could have made Larson feel it was OK to be more aggressive in this instance.

Twice Busch has been physical with Larson to win. It happened in what is now the Xfinity Series in March 2013 at Bristol. As Busch and Larson dueled for the win, they came upon lapped traffic in Turn 3 of the last lap. Busch went low and Larson went high. In Turn 4, Busch shot up the track to block Larson. Busch’s right rear forced Larson into the wall. Busch bounced off Larson, Busch’s car crossed the finish line askew while Larson scrapped the wall.

In April at Bristol, Busch did a bump-and-run with six laps to go to take the lead. Larson didn’t get close enough to retaliate. Busch won.

Sunday, Busch got close enough to Larson in Turn 3 to bump him and send him into a slide. Busch’s car rebounded off the wall and went on to win.

Larson wasn’t upset. He called it an “awesome finish” and understood that hitting Busch meant that it was fair for Busch to do the same. That the cars started the lap first and second and finished that way despite the contact made this beating and banging OK. Had one not finished, feelings might have been different.

But one thing is clear, Larson showed what he’ll do for a win.

This time, no one questioned his tactics.

NASCAR America live at 5 p.m. ET: Chicagoland recap

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinJul 2, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks back at all the crazy action from the start of the NBC portion of the NASCAR schedule at Chicagoland Speedway.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton joins them from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s show:

  • NASCAR on NBC is off to a strong start after Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson’s paint-swapping duel for the win Sunday at Chicagoland. Their duel capped a great race that offered everything a fan can hope for. But where does Sunday’s race stack up among the best races in NASCAR history?
  • We’ll break down the highlights from Sunday and listen in as Dale Earnhardt Jr. made his debut in the broadcast booth – and provided the quote of the day. Can you say ‘Slide job’?
  • Lapped traffic played a big role in setting up Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson’s frantic finish. But were they right to race the leaders as hard as they did in the final laps? And was it worth it?
  • The NASCAR America Fantasy League returned for another 10-week run, starting at Chicagoland. We’ll show you where some of our analysts came out after Sunday. And if you haven’t registered for our league, you can be ‘fashionably late’ and do so NOW at NASCAR.com/nbcsportsfantasy.
If can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Bobby Labonte places second in Whelen Euro Series race in France

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 2, 2018, 4:03 PM EDT
While most of the NASCAR world’s eyes were on an instant classic unfolding in Chicago on Sunday, there was other NASCAR action going on involving 2000 Cup champion Bobby Labonte.

Labonte hasn’t competed in a NASCAR race on American soil since 2016, but he’s now competing full-time in the Whelen Euro Series and he’s not doing too bad driving the No. 18 he helped make famous in the Cup Series.

On Sunday, Labonte placed second behind Alon Day in the ELITE 1 Round 8 Final at Tours Speedway in Tours, France.

Labonte was unable to find a way around Day in a four-lap shootout to end the race. His podium finish came after he spun early in the race and a clutch issue forced him out of the ELITE 1 Round 7 race on Saturday.

“It was such a hard race because of the grip level and the degradation of the tires,” Labonte said. “The car changed a lot and the bottom line was always the groove. Alon did a great job holding his line. I got to his bumper but you don’t crash people to win a race. He didn’t do anything wrong. I tried to get him and maybe there was a chance with a few more laps. My team did a great job and today was a good day but first would have been better.”

The only American competing in the series, Labonte is 12th in points with one top five and three top 10s.

The series’ 12-race season is divided into six weekends with races held on back-to-back days.

The season’s last two weekends are Sept. 15-16 (Hockenheim, Germany) and Oct. 20-21 (Zolder, Belgium).

Watch the race’s conclusion below.

Kaz Grala, Fury Race Cars secure sponsorship for Xfinity race at Daytona

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 2, 2018, 3:02 PM EDT
Kaz Grala announced on Twitter he and Fury Race Cars have obtained sponsorship for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN), giving him and the team a sixth race together.

Grala’s No. 61 Ford will again be sponsored by Kiklos Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil in addition to Marlow’s Tavern.

Kiklos was on Grala’s car Saturday at Chicagoland Speedway when an electrical issue ended his day after just one lap, giving him a last-place finish and his third DNF of the year.

Marlow’s Tavern sponsored Grala in the Feb. 24 race at Atlanta.

Fury had to scramble to find sponsorship after its deal with NETTTS ended following the June 17 race at Iowa Speedway. NETTTS sponsored the No. 61 in the team’s first four races after Grala’s departure from JGL Racing following the May 5 race at Dover.

Kiklos has been a frequent sponsor of Grala’s since he competed in the K&N Pro Series East and the Camping World Truck Series. It sponsored Grala when he won the Trucks 2017 season opener at Daytona. At 18, the victory made him the youngest Daytona winner in NASCAR national series history.

This weekend’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 will be the first restrictor-plate race for Fury Race Cars, which is co-owned by Grala’s father, Darius Grala.

With chassis and team members from JGL Racing and support from Roush Fenway Racing and Roush Yates Engines, Grala has two top 10s in his five starts for Fury. His last-place finish Saturday was his first finish worse than 16th with Fury.

In the season opener at Daytona, Grala finished fourth for JGL Racing giving him top fives in both of his NASCAR starts at Daytona.

Grala enters this weekend 17th in points.

 