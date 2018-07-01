Today’s Cup race at Chicago: Start time, lineup and more

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Martin Truex Jr. seeks to win his third consecutive race at Chicagoland Speedway. He’s also one of only six drivers to win a Cup race this season. With 10 races left until the playoffs begin, 10 spots remain open. Will there be a new winner today?

Here is all the information for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Pat Baker, Overton’s director of operations, and Nicolas Goureau, Overton’s vice president of merchandise and business development, will give the command to start engines at 2:23 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:32 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 267 laps (400 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 10:30 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 1:45 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Jim Cornelison will perform the anthem at 2:22 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 2:30 p.m. Coverage begins at noon with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 2 p.m. NBCSN’s coverage continues with Victory Lap after the race. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 92 degrees and a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. won at Chicagoland for the second consecutive year last season. Chase Elliott placed second. Kevin Harvick finished third.

QUALIFYING TIME DISALLOWED: Martin Truex Jr. (36th), Denny Hamlin (37th), Jimmie Johnson (38th) and Chris Buescher (39th) all failed inspection after qualifying and had their qualifying time disallowed.

TO THE REAR: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for unapproved adjustment

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup