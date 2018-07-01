Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Today’s Cup race at Chicago: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongJul 1, 2018, 6:30 AM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. seeks to win his third consecutive race at Chicagoland Speedway. He’s also one of only six drivers to win a Cup race this season. With 10 races left until the playoffs begin, 10 spots remain open. Will there be a new winner today?

Here is all the information for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Pat Baker, Overton’s director of operations, and Nicolas Goureau, Overton’s vice president of merchandise and business development, will give the command to start engines at 2:23 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:32 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 267 laps (400 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 10:30 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 1:45 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEMJim Cornelison will perform the anthem at 2:22 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 2:30 p.m. Coverage begins at noon with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 2 p.m. NBCSN’s coverage continues with Victory Lap after the race. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 92 degrees and a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. won at Chicagoland for the second consecutive year last season. Chase Elliott placed second. Kevin Harvick finished third.

QUALIFYING TIME DISALLOWED: Martin Truex Jr. (36th), Denny Hamlin (37th), Jimmie Johnson (38th) and Chris Buescher (39th) all failed inspection after qualifying and had their qualifying time disallowed.

TO THE REAR: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for unapproved adjustment

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup

Four cars have qualifying time disallowed

By Dustin LongJun 30, 2018, 10:32 PM EDT
JOLIET, Ill. — Four Cup cars, including Martin Truex Jr.‘s car, failed inspection after qualifying and had their times disallowed for Sunday’s race at Chicagoland Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Truex, who has won the past two Cup races at Chicagoland will start 36th. Truex was to have started 12th before failing inspection. Also failing inspection were the cars of Denny Hamlin, Jimmie Johnson and Chris Buescher.

Hamlin, who was to have started fourth, now starts 37th for failing inspection. Johnson starts 38th. Buescher starts 39th. Johnson was to have started 22nd and Buescher was to have started 23rd.

With Cup teams on track two days this weekend, there was no inspection done before qualifying. Inspection was done after qualifying and that also served as pre-race inspection since this is an impound event.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s car passed inspection but the team discovered a pinched brake line and made repairs. Stenhouse will move to the rear from his 20th starting spot on the pace lap for the unapproved adjustment.

Paul Menard will lead the field to green Sunday after winning his first since July 2008 at Daytona. Ryan Blaney starts second.

Click here for Cup starting lineup

 

NASCAR broadcaster hit by car is now back home

By Dustin LongJun 30, 2018, 9:13 PM EDT
Performance Racing Network broadcaster Wendy Venturini, who was struck by a car while running June 23 in Novato, California, returned home to North Carolina on Saturday. Her husband Jarrad Egert posted the update on Facebook.

Venturini suffered a skull fracture and a concussion when she was hit by a car. She was released from Marin General Hospital on Wednesday. She could not fly home so Toyota arranged for a motorhome that had been at Sonoma Raceway to drive her and her husband home. Venturini was in California to be a pit reporter for PRN’s broadcast of last weekend’s Cup race.

In the Facebook update, Jarrad Egert wrote: “We made it home safely! Thank you to everyone for the warm welcome home. We follow up with nuero specialist, ortho doc and further audio testing this week. Prayers for Wendy’s patience, her friends know how to make her smile!”

Jarrad had previously stated on Facebook that Venturini had hearing impairment in her left ear due to nerve damage. Jarrad also stated that they were “hopeful for a full recovery in six weeks.”

Paul Menard wins second career Cup pole at Chicagoland

By Dan BeaverJun 30, 2018, 8:04 PM EDT
Paul Menard scored his first Cup pole in nearly 10 years Saturday, taking the top spot with a lap of 180.012 mph Saturday at Chicagoland Speedway.

Menard’s last pole came 358 races ago at Daytona International Speedway on July 5, 2008.

“My guys did a hell of a job today,” Menard said after his qualification run. “We weren’t very good in practice. We did a mock run that was so loose that we had to abort it and never really got a true mock run. We had speed and all through those rounds we got a little too loose in round two and we adjusted for it. Round three drove like rails. It was good.”

Menard beat the former driver of the No. 21 Wood Bros. car Ryan Blaney by .022 seconds. Blaney qualified at 179.880 mph. Menard and Blaney create an all-Ford front row for Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Chase Elliott took two bags of IV fluid following the Overton’s 300 Xfinity race. He advanced to the final round of qualification and will line up third.

Denny Hamlin (179.736) and Kurt Busch (179.545 mph) rounded out the top five.

Rookie William Byron posted a lap of 179.057 mph and will start ninth.

The sophomore Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Erik Jones (178.826) and Daniel Suarez (176.315) qualified 10th and 11th respectively.

The two drivers who have dominated the 1.5-mile tracks so far in 2018 failed to advance to the final round of qualification. Kevin Harvick (178.761) will start 13th. Kyle Busch (177.684) will start 18th. Busch won last year’s pole for this race.

Harvick told reporters after the race that he missed the final round partly because of this is an impound race.

With the impound stuff it is a little more difficult to hit the qualifying stuff than what it was when it is a whole qualifying setup,” Harvick said. We were just too loose. We made a lot of changes to our car for tomorrow and the impound does make it a little difficult to his the setup sometimes.

Click here for Cup starting lineup

Chase Elliott gets two bags of IVs after Xfinity race

By Dustin LongJun 30, 2018, 7:25 PM EDT
JOLIET, Ill. — After spending about 30 minutes in the infield care center to receive two bags of IV, Chase Elliott said he felt “a lot better” and will be fine for Sunday’s Cup race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Elliott soon was back in his Cup car qualifying after exiting the infield care center. He qualified third.

Elliott drove the No. 23 for GMS Racing Saturday in place of Spencer Gallagher, who remains under indefinite suspension for violating NASCAR’s Substance Abuse Policy. Elliott finished 10th on a steamy day. Kyle Larson won

Temperatures were in the 90s Saturday and a temperature gauge in Justin Allagier’s car got so hot it quit working. NASCAR had extra bottles of water and medics on pit road for drivers who needed it.

Elliott’s team alerted NASCAR that he might need medical attention after the race.

After parking the car on pit road, Elliott sat up on the door and leaned over the roof. He eventually climbed out and sat on the ground, leaning against his car as medics were with him. After a few minutes, he walked to a nearby ambulance.

Elliott said after exiting the infield care center that he received two bags of IVs.

“Those IVs make you feel like a million bucks,” Elliott said. “Just really hot this afternoon. Those cars seem to always be a little bit hotter than the Cup cars. Just working hard, I guess. It was a rough one.”

Does Elliott wish he hadn’t of run the Xfinity race?

“I don’t question running it,” he said. “That stuff happens. We sign up for this stuff. It’s hot and not easy. The good news is we have places like this (infield care center) to come to get bags of IVs and get going.”

Elliott said he was not using a cool suit in the race.

“I still don’t really care for it,” he said. “I think there are other ways to do it and go that route but we’ll see.”

