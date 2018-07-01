Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Driver-to-Driver with Chase Elliott

By Daniel McFadinJul 1, 2018, 2:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The sons of two famous NASCAR champions sat down in the latest edition of NASCAR America’s Driver-to-Driver.

NBC Sports analysts Kyle Petty talked with Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott.

Petty asked about the pressure of being the son of Hall of Famer Bill Elliott and driving his iconic No. 9.

“What your last name is isn’t going to make you go faster or slower once that race starts, it’s not going to help me drive better” Elliott said. “I have some great supporters. People that don’t like me too aren’t going to hurt my feelings by not liking me.”

Elliott said there’s no pressure to drive the No. 9 since he associates it with his own racing career, from go-karts all the way to the Xfinity Series.

“It’s not because of his past history, though that is why I chose it when I started racing go karts, but since then I feel like I’ve grown with it myself,” Elliott said.

Watch the above video for more, including their discussion about Elliott’s run-in with Denny Hamlin last October at Martinsville Speedway.

Dale Tales: Dale Earnhardt Jr. remembers 2005 win at Chicagoland Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 1, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ahead of Sunday’s Cup race at Chicagoland Speedway, Dale Earnhardt Jr. sat down with NBC Sports’ Nate Ryan to look back on his 2005 win at the track.

The victory snapped a 20-race winless streak for Earnhardt, who was in his sixth year driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for Dale Earnhardt, Inc. He was on his second crew chief of the year with Steve Hmiel after having parted ways with Tony Eury Sr. after 2004.

“That was a long year for us,” Earnhardt said. “You got to remember this was Michael Waltrip‘s team. … I had never worked with most of these guys before I had been with the same team out of the Xfinity Series into the Cup Series with Tony Eury Sr. and Tony (Eury) Jr. Then I moved over to an entirely different group of guys. Not only a new crew chief, everybody was new.”

Earnhardt had only seven top fives in 2005 and only two of them would come after the win at Chicago, which was the 18th race of the season.

“I don’t even remember how the rest of that season went, but I know this was pretty much the highlight of the year,” Earnhardt said.

Watch the above video for more.

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Chicago

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 1, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Busch. During final practice Saturday, he was among the fastest deepest into a run.

Dustin Long

Brad Keselowski scores his first win of the season today.

Daniel McFadin

Daniel Suarez said this weekend he’ll make the playoffs. He backs it up with his first career Cup win.

Dan Beaver

Kevin Harvick has won three of the first five races on 1.5 milers and finished second another time. He has to be the favorite until someone consistently beats him.

Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell to race sprint cars again this week

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 1, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

JOLIET, Ill. — Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell both will strap into sprint cars just days after a driver was killed in a similar series.

“I think the normal person out there would probably think like ‘Wow why does Christopher and Kyle still go do that when things like that happen?’ Larson said. “And honestly, I don’t think about the bad stuff that could happen when I’m strapping into a race car. I just love sprint car racing so much.’’ 

Jason Johnson, who won the 2016 Knoxville Nationals — the pinnacle of sprint car racing — died from injuries suffered in a crash at Beaver Dam (Wisconsin) Raceway on June 23.

Bell and Kahne both plan to join Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek. Bell will race Sunday at Path Valley Speedway and be joined by Larson on Monday at Lincoln Speedway and Tuesday at Grandview Speedway. They’ll leave to head to Daytona for next weekend’s Xfinity and Cup races.

“We’re race car drivers,” Bell said of why he’ll continue to race sprint cars even as his NASCAR career blossoms in the Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing.

“Racing’s not a safe sport unfortunately. NASCAR has done a great job making it a lot safer and so have sprint cars. … I think bottom line is just we love it.”

Kasey Kahne, who also has run some sprint car races season, also plans to be back in a sprint car soon.

“It’s what we do for years and years,’’ Kahne said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio earlier this week. “I don’t know. It’s tough to think about it that way for sure. Definitely when these things happen it makes you think about those things, you think about your family and loved ones, people close to you. But it is what I’ve always done. It’s what so many racers have ever done and for whatever reason we just keep doing it because of the passion and thrill and love we have for racing.”

But when these drivers go to dirt track races there isn’t the level of safety seen at a NASCAR track.

“A lot of the race tracks we go to are pretty nice facilities, but there are definitely some that need some work and there are areas that you see would need work,” Larson said. “I think that comes down to the series whether it’s World of Outlaws or All Stars or USAC or whatever could do a better job of not necessarily demanding that the track become safer, but I feel like sprint cars a lot of times people look at them as being unsafe race cars. But, NASCAR … they have made the tracks a lot safer, which has made the race cars seem a lot safer, which the race cars are a lot safer than they were a decade and a half ago. I think they have made just as many improvements to the race tracks as they have the race cars. 

“Where I think sprint cars, we have continued to somewhat make the race cars safer with tethers and straps and safety bars and stuff like that, but I don’t really feel like we have done a whole lot to make the track safer. The tracks that have become safer I feel like are tracks where they have had issues at.  … I just wish the tracks would be a little more proactive or the series to be more proactive in making sure that the facilities they are going to are safer.”

 and on Facebook

Daniel Suarez details ‘long, expensive process’ to obtain U.S. residency

Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Nate RyanJul 1, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

JOLIET, Ill. – When Daniel Suarez officially is granted U.S. residency, the arduous, long process will have been worth every penny, because he will have spent many of them.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver from Monterrey, Mexico, estimates the cost of application, attorney and filing fees at $15,000 since he began his journey 18 months ago to obtain U.S. residency (also known as a green card, it allows for living and residing permanently in the country).

“I think now that I’m living that process, I understand why a lot of people don’t do it and do it the difficult way because it’s extremely expensive, extremely long,” Suarez said Saturday morning at Chicagoland Speedway. “A lot of people will imagine that for me — I’m here and I pay taxes and everything — that it would be easier, but it’s a pain in the butt to do it, and it’s extremely expensive. I can guarantee a lot of people cannot pay for that and cannot afford it.”

Suarez, 26, began racing in the United States in 2011, making seven K&N East starts after starting 14 races in the NASCAR Mexico Series from 2009-10.

He said he had a visa for “special talents” that required renewal every three years in his hometown, so he elected to pursue the green card. Suarez said he couldn’t leave the United States for six months while awaiting final approval and described it as in “the last details of the process. I don’t know if it’s been like that forever or not, honestly I don’t know, but at least today it’s long and expensive.

“Just a rough number, I’ve spent around $13-14,000 counting attorneys that have been helping me. I’ve paid extra in a couple things to actually make it faster, but it wasn’t maybe another thousand dollars and even with that it’s been over a year. I don’t think the average people coming to this country has just $10,000 to spend in (getting) a green card. I feel like it’s a lot of money, but I guess that’s why a lot of people don’t do it because it’s just too expensive and a long process.”

According to the Department of Homeland Security website, among those eligible to apply for green cards are “first preference immigrant workers” with “extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business or athletics.”

Green card holders are eligible to apply for U.S. citizenship after five years.