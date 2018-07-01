Kyle Busch wins at Chicago after last-lap spin of Kyle Larson, contact with wall

Kyle Busch won Sunday’s Cup race at Chicagoland Speedway after contact that spun Kyle Larson in Turn 4 on the last lap and put Busch into the wall.

Larson had passed Busch on the backstretch after a first round of contact forced Busch into the wall.

Busch won over Larson, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Clint Bowyer.

Busch took the lead during the last caution on pit road and led the final 59 laps, only losing the lead when Larson passed him on the backstretch.

“I got really boxed in behind some lapped cars and got really slow and was just trying to get all I could there the last couple of laps,” Busch told NBCSN. “Larson tried to pull his slider (in Turn 2), didn’t quite complete it, slid up into me, used me. I kind of used him as a little bit of a brake getting into (Turn) 3. Was able to come back for the victory.”

Busch, Harvick and Truex have combined to win the last 12 races at 1.5-mile tracks since the Kentucky race last July.

Larson placed second for the fourth time this season. He gave Busch a thumbs up out his car window after the finish and told him in Victory Lane he had fun.

“I’m not upset,” Larson told NBCSN. “I had an opportunity there to slide in front of (Busch). I figured I wouldn’t clear him or I would allow him to drive back underneath me. I tried to get to his door, I opened the door for him to retaliate in (Turn) 3. I thought it was free game. I ran into him first. He got me after that, maybe a little worse than I got him. That’s all right. I love racing Kyle. … We put on a hell of show for you guys. That was a blast. … That’s gotta be one of the best NASCAR finishes of all time.”

During his interview at the start-finish line fans rained a mixture of boos and cheers on Busch, who has won five times this season.

“If it wasn’t for lapped traffic it wouldn’t even have been a race, I don’t know ya’ll are whining about,” Busch said. “If you don’t like that kind of racing, don’t even watch.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Aric Almirola led the final 21 laps to earn his first career stage win.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kevin Harvick passed Kurt Busch coming out of Turn 4 to claim the stage win.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: After starting from the rear for unapproved adjustments, Daniel Suarez suffered two pit road penalties but managed to finish 11th … Clint Bowyer earned his third straight top five after being three laps down at one point due to two speeding penalties during the first round of green flag pit stops … Denny Hamlin was able to finish seventh after he spun exiting Turn 2 on Lap 177.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Aric Almirola led a career-best 70 laps but finished 25th after having to pit twice for loose wheels … Paul Menard started on the pole, but never contended. He placed 13th after receiving one pit penalty.

NOTABLE: Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson have finished 1-2 eight times between Cup and Xfinity, with Busch winning all eight times.

WHAT’S NEXT: Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway at 7 p.m. ET on July 7 on NBC.