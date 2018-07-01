Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kyle Busch wins at Chicago after last-lap spin of Kyle Larson, contact with wall

By Daniel McFadinJul 1, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT
4 Comments

Kyle Busch won Sunday’s Cup race at Chicagoland Speedway after contact that spun Kyle Larson in Turn 4 on the last lap and put Busch into the wall.

Larson had passed Busch on the backstretch after a first round of contact forced Busch into the wall.

Busch won over Larson, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Clint Bowyer.

Busch took the lead during the last caution on pit road and led the final 59 laps, only losing the lead when Larson passed him on the backstretch.

“I got really boxed in behind some lapped cars and got really slow and was just trying to get all I could there the last couple of laps,” Busch told NBCSN. “Larson tried to pull his slider (in Turn 2), didn’t quite complete it, slid up into me, used me. I kind of used him as a little bit of a brake getting into (Turn) 3. Was able to come back for the victory.”

Busch, Harvick and Truex have combined to win the last 12 races at 1.5-mile tracks since the Kentucky race last July.

Larson placed second for the fourth time this season. He gave Busch a thumbs up out his car window after the finish and told him in Victory Lane he had fun.

“I’m not upset,” Larson told NBCSN. “I had an opportunity there to slide in front of (Busch). I figured I wouldn’t clear him or I would allow him to drive back underneath me. I tried to get to his door, I opened the door for him to retaliate in (Turn) 3. I thought it was free game. I ran into him first. He got me after that, maybe a little worse than I got him. That’s all right. I love racing Kyle. … We put on a hell of show for you guys. That was a blast. … That’s gotta be one of the best NASCAR finishes of all time.”

During his interview at the start-finish line fans rained a mixture of boos and cheers on Busch, who has won five times this season.

“If it wasn’t for lapped traffic it wouldn’t even have been a race, I don’t know ya’ll are whining about,” Busch said. “If you don’t like that kind of racing, don’t even watch.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Aric Almirola led the final 21 laps to earn his first career stage win.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kevin Harvick passed Kurt Busch coming out of Turn 4 to claim the stage win.

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: After starting from the rear for unapproved adjustments, Daniel Suarez suffered two pit road penalties but managed to finish 11th … Clint Bowyer earned his third straight top five after being three laps down at one point due to two speeding penalties during the first round of green flag pit stops … Denny Hamlin was able to finish seventh after he spun exiting Turn 2 on Lap 177.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Aric Almirola led a career-best 70 laps but finished 25th after having to pit twice for loose wheels … Paul Menard started on the pole, but never contended. He placed 13th after receiving one pit penalty.

NOTABLE: Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson have finished 1-2 eight times between Cup and Xfinity, with Busch winning all eight times.

WHAT’S NEXT: Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway at 7 p.m. ET on July 7 on NBC.

NASCAR America: Driver-to-Driver with Chase Elliott

By Daniel McFadinJul 1, 2018, 2:11 PM EDT
2 Comments

The sons of two famous NASCAR champions sat down in the latest edition of NASCAR America’s Driver-to-Driver.

NBC Sports analysts Kyle Petty talked with Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott.

Petty asked about the pressure of being the son of Hall of Famer Bill Elliott and driving his iconic No. 9.

“What your last name is isn’t going to make you go faster or slower once that race starts, it’s not going to help me drive better” Elliott said. “I have some great supporters. People that don’t like me too aren’t going to hurt my feelings by not liking me.”

Elliott said there’s no pressure to drive the No. 9 since he associates it with his own racing career, from go-karts all the way to the Xfinity Series.

“It’s not because of his past history, though that is why I chose it when I started racing go karts, but since then I feel like I’ve grown with it myself,” Elliott said.

Watch the above video for more, including their discussion about Elliott’s run-in with Denny Hamlin last October at Martinsville Speedway.

Dale Tales: Dale Earnhardt Jr. remembers 2005 win at Chicagoland Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJul 1, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ahead of Sunday’s Cup race at Chicagoland Speedway, Dale Earnhardt Jr. sat down with NBC Sports’ Nate Ryan to look back on his 2005 win at the track.

The victory snapped a 20-race winless streak for Earnhardt, who was in his sixth year driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for Dale Earnhardt, Inc. He was on his second crew chief of the year with Steve Hmiel after having parted ways with Tony Eury Sr. after 2004.

“That was a long year for us,” Earnhardt said. “You got to remember this was Michael Waltrip‘s team. … I had never worked with most of these guys before I had been with the same team out of the Xfinity Series into the Cup Series with Tony Eury Sr. and Tony (Eury) Jr. Then I moved over to an entirely different group of guys. Not only a new crew chief, everybody was new.”

Earnhardt had only seven top fives in 2005 and only two of them would come after the win at Chicago, which was the 18th race of the season.

“I don’t even remember how the rest of that season went, but I know this was pretty much the highlight of the year,” Earnhardt said.

Watch the above video for more.

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Chicago

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 1, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Busch. During final practice Saturday, he was among the fastest deepest into a run.

Dustin Long

Brad Keselowski scores his first win of the season today.

Daniel McFadin

Daniel Suarez said this weekend he’ll make the playoffs. He backs it up with his first career Cup win.

Dan Beaver

Kevin Harvick has won three of the first five races on 1.5 milers and finished second another time. He has to be the favorite until someone consistently beats him.

Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell to race sprint cars again this week

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 1, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

JOLIET, Ill. — Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell both will strap into sprint cars just days after a driver was killed in a similar series.

“I think the normal person out there would probably think like ‘Wow why does Christopher and Kyle still go do that when things like that happen?’ Larson said. “And honestly, I don’t think about the bad stuff that could happen when I’m strapping into a race car. I just love sprint car racing so much.’’ 

Jason Johnson, who won the 2016 Knoxville Nationals — the pinnacle of sprint car racing — died from injuries suffered in a crash at Beaver Dam (Wisconsin) Raceway on June 23.

Bell and Kahne both plan to join Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek. Bell will race Sunday at Path Valley Speedway and be joined by Larson on Monday at Lincoln Speedway and Tuesday at Grandview Speedway. They’ll leave to head to Daytona for next weekend’s Xfinity and Cup races.

“We’re race car drivers,” Bell said of why he’ll continue to race sprint cars even as his NASCAR career blossoms in the Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing.

“Racing’s not a safe sport unfortunately. NASCAR has done a great job making it a lot safer and so have sprint cars. … I think bottom line is just we love it.”

Kasey Kahne, who also has run some sprint car races season, also plans to be back in a sprint car soon.

“It’s what we do for years and years,’’ Kahne said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio earlier this week. “I don’t know. It’s tough to think about it that way for sure. Definitely when these things happen it makes you think about those things, you think about your family and loved ones, people close to you. But it is what I’ve always done. It’s what so many racers have ever done and for whatever reason we just keep doing it because of the passion and thrill and love we have for racing.”

But when these drivers go to dirt track races there isn’t the level of safety seen at a NASCAR track.

“A lot of the race tracks we go to are pretty nice facilities, but there are definitely some that need some work and there are areas that you see would need work,” Larson said. “I think that comes down to the series whether it’s World of Outlaws or All Stars or USAC or whatever could do a better job of not necessarily demanding that the track become safer, but I feel like sprint cars a lot of times people look at them as being unsafe race cars. But, NASCAR … they have made the tracks a lot safer, which has made the race cars seem a lot safer, which the race cars are a lot safer than they were a decade and a half ago. I think they have made just as many improvements to the race tracks as they have the race cars. 

“Where I think sprint cars, we have continued to somewhat make the race cars safer with tethers and straps and safety bars and stuff like that, but I don’t really feel like we have done a whole lot to make the track safer. The tracks that have become safer I feel like are tracks where they have had issues at.  … I just wish the tracks would be a little more proactive or the series to be more proactive in making sure that the facilities they are going to are safer.”

 and on Facebook