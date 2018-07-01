Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Daniel Suarez details ‘long, expensive process’ to obtain U.S. residency

By Nate RyanJul 1, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
JOLIET, Ill. – When Daniel Suarez officially is granted U.S. residency, the arduous, long process will have been worth every penny, because he will have spent many of them.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver from Monterrey, Mexico, estimates the cost of application, attorney and filing fees at $15,000 since he began his journey 18 months ago to obtain U.S. residency (also known as a green card, it allows for living and residing permanently in the country).

“I think now that I’m living that process, I understand why a lot of people don’t do it and do it the difficult way because it’s extremely expensive, extremely long,” Suarez said Saturday morning at Chicagoland Speedway. “A lot of people will imagine that for me — I’m here and I pay taxes and everything — that it would be easier, but it’s a pain in the butt to do it, and it’s extremely expensive. I can guarantee a lot of people cannot pay for that and cannot afford it.”

Suarez, 26, began racing in the United States in 2011, making seven K&N East starts after starting 14 races in the NASCAR Mexico Series from 2009-10.

He said he had a visa for “special talents” that required renewal every three years in his hometown, so he elected to pursue the green card. Suarez said he couldn’t leave the United States for six months while awaiting final approval and described it as in “the last details of the process. I don’t know if it’s been like that forever or not, honestly I don’t know, but at least today it’s long and expensive.

“Just a rough number, I’ve spent around $13-14,000 counting attorneys that have been helping me. I’ve paid extra in a couple things to actually make it faster, but it wasn’t maybe another thousand dollars and even with that it’s been over a year. I don’t think the average people coming to this country has just $10,000 to spend in (getting) a green card. I feel like it’s a lot of money, but I guess that’s why a lot of people don’t do it because it’s just too expensive and a long process.”

According to the Department of Homeland Security website, among those eligible to apply for green cards are “first preference immigrant workers” with “extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business or athletics.”

Green card holders are eligible to apply for U.S. citizenship after five years.

Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell to race sprint cars again this week

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 1, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
JOLIET, Ill. — Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell both will strap into sprint cars just days after a driver was killed in a similar series.

“I think the normal person out there would probably think like ‘Wow why does Christopher and Kyle still go do that when things like that happen?’ Larson said. “And honestly, I don’t think about the bad stuff that could happen when I’m strapping into a race car. I just love sprint car racing so much.’’ 

Jason Johnson, who won the 2016 Knoxville Nationals — the pinnacle of sprint car racing — died from injuries suffered in a crash at Beaver Dam (Wisconsin) Raceway on June 23.

Bell and Kahne both plan to join Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek. Bell will race Sunday at Path Valley Speedway and be joined by Larson on Monday at Lincoln Speedway and Tuesday at Grandview Speedway. They’ll leave to head to Daytona for next weekend’s Xfinity and Cup races.

“We’re race car drivers,” Bell said of why he’ll continue to race sprint cars even as his NASCAR career blossoms in the Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing.

“Racing’s not a safe sport unfortunately. NASCAR has done a great job making it a lot safer and so have sprint cars. … I think bottom line is just we love it.”

Kasey Kahne, who also has run some sprint car races season, also plans to be back in a sprint car soon.

“It’s what we do for years and years,’’ Kahne said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio earlier this week. “I don’t know. It’s tough to think about it that way for sure. Definitely when these things happen it makes you think about those things, you think about your family and loved ones, people close to you. But it is what I’ve always done. It’s what so many racers have ever done and for whatever reason we just keep doing it because of the passion and thrill and love we have for racing.”

But when these drivers go to dirt track races there isn’t the level of safety seen at a NASCAR track.

“A lot of the race tracks we go to are pretty nice facilities, but there are definitely some that need some work and there are areas that you see would need work,” Larson said. “I think that comes down to the series whether it’s World of Outlaws or All Stars or USAC or whatever could do a better job of not necessarily demanding that the track become safer, but I feel like sprint cars a lot of times people look at them as being unsafe race cars. But, NASCAR … they have made the tracks a lot safer, which has made the race cars seem a lot safer, which the race cars are a lot safer than they were a decade and a half ago. I think they have made just as many improvements to the race tracks as they have the race cars. 

“Where I think sprint cars, we have continued to somewhat make the race cars safer with tethers and straps and safety bars and stuff like that, but I don’t really feel like we have done a whole lot to make the track safer. The tracks that have become safer I feel like are tracks where they have had issues at.  … I just wish the tracks would be a little more proactive or the series to be more proactive in making sure that the facilities they are going to are safer.”

Today’s Cup race at Chicago: Start time, lineup and more

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 1, 2018, 6:30 AM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. seeks to win his third consecutive race at Chicagoland Speedway. He’s also one of only six drivers to win a Cup race this season. With 10 races left until the playoffs begin, 10 spots remain open. Will there be a new winner today?

Here is all the information for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Pat Baker, Overton’s director of operations, and Nicolas Goureau, Overton’s vice president of merchandise and business development, will give the command to start engines at 2:23 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:32 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 267 laps (400 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 10:30 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 1:45 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEMJim Cornelison will perform the anthem at 2:17 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 2:30 p.m. Coverage begins at noon with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 2 p.m. NBCSN’s coverage continues with Victory Lap after the race. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 89 degrees and a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. won at Chicagoland for the second consecutive year last season. Chase Elliott placed second. Kevin Harvick finished third.

QUALIFYING TIME DISALLOWED: Martin Truex Jr. (36th), Denny Hamlin (37th), Jimmie Johnson (38th) and Chris Buescher (39th) all failed inspection after qualifying and had their qualifying time disallowed.

TO THE REAR: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for unapproved adjustment

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup

Four cars have qualifying time disallowed

Photo by Dustin Long
By Dustin LongJun 30, 2018, 10:32 PM EDT
JOLIET, Ill. — Four Cup cars, including Martin Truex Jr.‘s car, failed inspection after qualifying and had their times disallowed for Sunday’s race at Chicagoland Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Truex, who has won the past two Cup races at Chicagoland will start 36th. Truex was to have started 12th before failing inspection. Also failing inspection were the cars of Denny Hamlin, Jimmie Johnson and Chris Buescher.

Hamlin, who was to have started fourth, now starts 37th for failing inspection. Johnson starts 38th. Buescher starts 39th. Johnson was to have started 22nd and Buescher was to have started 23rd.

With Cup teams on track two days this weekend, there was no inspection done before qualifying. Inspection was done after qualifying and that also served as pre-race inspection since this is an impound event.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s car passed inspection but the team discovered a pinched brake line and made repairs. Stenhouse will move to the rear from his 20th starting spot on the pace lap for the unapproved adjustment.

Paul Menard will lead the field to green Sunday after winning his first since July 2008 at Daytona. Ryan Blaney starts second.

Click here for Cup starting lineup

 

NASCAR broadcaster hit by car is now back home

Photo: Performance Racing Network
By Dustin LongJun 30, 2018, 9:13 PM EDT
Performance Racing Network broadcaster Wendy Venturini, who was struck by a car while running June 23 in Novato, California, returned home to North Carolina on Saturday. Her husband Jarrad Egert posted the update on Facebook.

Venturini suffered a skull fracture and a concussion when she was hit by a car. She was released from Marin General Hospital on Wednesday. She could not fly home so Toyota arranged for a motorhome that had been at Sonoma Raceway to drive her and her husband home. Venturini was in California to be a pit reporter for PRN’s broadcast of last weekend’s Cup race.

In the Facebook update, Jarrad Egert wrote: “We made it home safely! Thank you to everyone for the warm welcome home. We follow up with nuero specialist, ortho doc and further audio testing this week. Prayers for Wendy’s patience, her friends know how to make her smile!”

Jarrad had previously stated on Facebook that Venturini had hearing impairment in her left ear due to nerve damage. Jarrad also stated that they were “hopeful for a full recovery in six weeks.”

