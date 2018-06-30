Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Truck championship contender still hunting for money this season

By Nate RyanJun 30, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
JOLIET, Ill. – Brett Moffitt continued the feel-good story of the 2018 Camping World Truck Series, winning Friday night’s Overton’s 225 at Chicagoland Speedway.

The victory happened when leader John Hunter Nemechek lost power on the final lap, but Moffitt’s chances of taking the checkered flag for the third time this year were uncertain long before that.

With Hattori Racing still struggling to secure sponsorship, the team considered parking early in Friday’s race.

“We have discussed many, many scenarios,” crew chief Scott Zipadelli said. “That was probably the least favorable one.

“But at the end of the day there was probably a good chance that we would have to do something like that. It’s never good to be in a position to where you don’t know if you’re going to go race or you had the funding for this week or next week, but we did talk about that. … I hope we don’t have to have that conversation again.”

The team picked up a last-minute sponsorship deal with Fr8Auction to race at Chicagoland. Moffitt said the No. 16 Toyota still needs money to run Bristol Motor Speedway, Eldora Speedway and at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Per NASCAR rules, the team must attempt to qualify for every regular-season race to maintain its playoff berth (with three wins ranking second on the circuit, Moffitt is a virtual lock to contend for the championship.

Team owner Shige Hattori said the team was getting closer to being funded for the season finale.

“Every win definitely helps,” he said. “We’re working really hard to find more money. It’s tough. We’re a really good team. We want to keep going. Definitely, Moffitt is a really good driver and racer. That’s a big help for sponsorships.”

Moffitt is a 25-year-old from Grimes, Iowa, who has 71 starts across the Cup, Xfinity and truck series but is in the midst of what would be his first full-time shot at a title in NASCAR’s top three national series.

He said the key to Hattori Racing’s success is “badass people. That’s the truth. We didn’t start the race that good tonight. I gave the team one adjustment, and we were great. It goes all the way from the bottom up in our shop and we have quality people. Quality pit crew.

“And we’re all passionate and work really hard. That’s all that matters.”

Ryan Blaney wins Chicagoland practice one

Getty Images
By Dan BeaverJun 30, 2018, 12:29 PM EDT
Ryan Blaney posted the fastest single lap in the first practice session for the Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway with a speed of 178.992 mph.  Blaney also had the quickest average speed of 175. 620 mph set in a 14-lap run.

He beat Jimmie Johnson (178.861 mph) by .022 seconds. Johnson’s lap was set early in the session,

Johnson’s teammates Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott landed third and fourth on the grid respectively with identical speeds of 178.749 mph.

Daniel Suarez (177.725 mph) rounded out the top five.

Kevin Harvick posted the second quickest 10-lap average of 173.703 mph during a 20-lap run.

Today’s Xfinity race at Chicagoland: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 30, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
The Xfinity Series competes in the (very hot) Windy City today with the Overton’s 300 at Chicagoland Speedway.

Illinois native Justin Allgaier will try to defend his win in last year’s race while also seeking his second-consecutive victory of the season.

Here’s all the info you need ahead of today’s race on NBCSN.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Overton’s Vice President of Merchandise & Business Development, Nicolas
Goureau, will give the command to start engines at 3:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:46 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45 Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 2 p.m. Qualifying is at 12:40 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3:05 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Nashville Recording Artist and “The Voice” contestant Josh Gallagher will perform the anthem at 3:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 3:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 94 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier led the final 15 laps to score his second win of the year. He beat Kyle Larson and Elliott Sadler.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Two Cup cars docked practice time at Chicago

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 30, 2018, 9:51 AM EDT
The cars of Landon Cassill and BJ McLeod both will be penalized 15 minutes of practice Saturday for being late to inspection before last weekend’s race at Sonoma Raceway, NASCAR announced.

They will serve the penalty in the final 15 minutes of the session.

The opening practice session is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

 

Dale Jr. Download: Denny Hamlin found a new path to happiness

By Dan BeaverJun 30, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
NASCAR’s current ladder system is designed to soften the transition from unsanctioned or regional stock car racing to an eventual ride in the Cup series. But when Denny Hamlin broke into the top tier in 2006, he had minimal experience at this level.

Hamlin won twice at Pocono in 2006 as a rookie, but that was far from what he expected.

“When I came into this sport, it was so hard because I came from winning almost every week in late model stocks,” Hamlin said. “One year later, I went from late models full time to Cup full time – in one year. And that was a different transition from being able to just show up and beat up on everyone to just – I considered running top 10 not good.”

Hamlin spent one full season in the Xfinity series – or the Busch series as it was known then – while running seven races in Cup in 2005. Getting tossed into the deep end of the pool like that, one of the most difficult things he had to face was readjusting his attitude.

“I remember Mike Forde sitting me down one time and saying ‘you’re gonna have to find happiness in a different way than just winning. You’re gonna have to find a way to be satisfied on good days that you might not think are good days.’ That was really good advice.”

Fast forward through 13 full time seasons, 31 victories and 138 top fives – and Hamlin has gained a greater appreciation for his successes.

“Later in my career, you cherish the wins more so now than ever because I believe the competition is as strong as it’s ever been and it’s tougher now to win than it’s ever been.”

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter.