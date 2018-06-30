Today’s Xfinity race at Chicagoland: Start time, lineup and more

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Xfinity Series competes in the (very hot) Windy City today with the Overton’s 300 at Chicagoland Speedway.

Illinois native Justin Allgaier will try to defend his win in last year’s race while also seeking his second-consecutive victory of the season.

Here’s all the info you need ahead of today’s race on NBCSN.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Overton’s Vice President of Merchandise & Business Development, Nicolas

Goureau, will give the command to start engines at 3:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:46 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45 Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 2 p.m. Qualifying is at 12:40 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3:05 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Nashville Recording Artist and “The Voice” contestant Josh Gallagher will perform the anthem at 3:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 3:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 3 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 94 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Justin Allgaier led the final 15 laps to score his second win of the year. He beat Kyle Larson and Elliott Sadler.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. ET on NBCSN