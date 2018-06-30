Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Saturday schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Chicagoland

By Dustin LongJun 30, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
A busy day is ahead for Cup teams, as they practice twice and qualify at Chicagoland Speedway Xfinity teams also will be busy with qualifying and then their race on NBCSN. Cup teams will qualify after the Xfinity race.

Here is today’s schedule:

(ALL TIMES EASTERN)

8 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

8:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. — Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. — Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

12:40 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN)

1:45 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

2 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. — Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

3 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

3:30 p.m. — Overton’s 300 Xfinity race; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:05 p.m. — Cup qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds, impound (NBCSN, MRN)

Dale Jr. Download: Denny Hamlin found a new path to happiness

By Dan BeaverJun 30, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
NASCAR’s current ladder system is designed to soften the transition from unsanctioned or regional stock car racing to an eventual ride in the Cup series. But when Denny Hamlin broke into the top tier in 2006, he had minimal experience at this level.

Hamlin won twice at Pocono in 2006 as a rookie, but that was far from what he expected.

“When I came into this sport, it was so hard because I came from winning almost every week in late model stocks,” Hamlin said. “One year later, I went from late models full time to Cup full time – in one year. And that was a different transition from being able to just show up and beat up on everyone to just – I considered running top 10 not good.”

Hamlin spent one full season in the Xfinity series – or the Busch series as it was known then – while running seven races in Cup in 2005. Getting tossed into the deep end of the pool like that, one of the most difficult things he had to face was readjusting his attitude.

“I remember Mike Forde sitting me down one time and saying ‘you’re gonna have to find happiness in a different way than just winning. You’re gonna have to find a way to be satisfied on good days that you might not think are good days.’ That was really good advice.”

Fast forward through 13 full time seasons, 31 victories and 138 top fives – and Hamlin has gained a greater appreciation for his successes.

“Later in my career, you cherish the wins more so now than ever because I believe the competition is as strong as it’s ever been and it’s tougher now to win than it’s ever been.”

For more, watch the video above.

Truck results, points report from Chicago

By Dustin LongJun 29, 2018, 11:56 PM EDT
Brett Moffitt used a last-lap pass to score his third consecutive Camping World Truck Series win of the season Friday night at Chicagoland Speedway.

Moffitt took the lead from John Hunter Nemechek, who ran out of fuel on the final lap. Nemechek finished seventh

Moffitt won by 5.09 seconds. Ben Rhodes was second. Johnny Sauter placed third.

Sauter remains the points leader. He has a 65-point lead on Noah Gragson and an 85-point lead on Moffitt.

Brett Moffitt passes John Hunter Nemechek on last lap to win

By Daniel McFadinJun 29, 2018, 11:10 PM EDT
On Monday, Hattori Racing Enterprises’ Competition Director Mike Greci told NBC Sports its chances of making Friday’s race at Chicagoland Speedway were slim due to a lack of sponsorship.

“We’re looking at all our options and none of them are good,” he said.

A day later, Fr8Auctions.com boarded Brett Moffitt‘s No. 16 truck.

Friday night, Moffitt passed John Hunter Nemechek on the last lap of the Overton’s 225 as Nemechek’s truck suddenly lost power.

“Man, this is great, this is awesome,” Moffitt told Fox Sports 1 after his third win of the year. “We didn’t know if we were coming. … To be here in Victory Lane it’s an honor and a blessing. These guys work hard, I feel like we threw away a couple of wins earlier this season. I hate it for (Nemechek) whatever happened to him. … But we’ll take them anyway we can get them now.”

Moffitt was followed by Ben Rhodes, Johnny Sauter, Noah Gragson and Brandon Jones.

Moffitt said the teams still needs sponsorship for races at Bristol, Eldora and Homestead.

Nemechek had led a career-best 64 laps upon taking the white flag but finished seventh.

Nemechek, who competes for points in the Xfinity Series, exited his truck and walked around it a few times before finally talking to the media.

“Just don’t have luck on our side right now,” an emotional Nemechek told Fox Sports 1. “Overall, it’s a good showing. The last three weeks they knew that we were here.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: John Hunter Nemechek won after a last-lap pass of Noah Gragson.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Noah Gragson

MORE: Race results and points

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Johnny Sauter bounced back to finish third after a jack issue under the final caution and having to pit a second time to tighten a wheel … Ben Rhodes earned his fifth top five, but earned his first finish better than 16th in his last four races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Dalton Sargeant, who started second, finished 20th, three laps down after spinning from contact with Stewart Friesen with 10 laps to go in Stage 2 … Friesen finished 19th after being involved in a wreck with Jordan Anderson with 29 laps to go. He was running fifth.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: “We’re not even supposed to be here.” – Scott Zipadelli, crew chief for Brett Moffitt to FS1.

WHAT’S NEXT: Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET on July 12 on FS1.

Noah Gragson wins Truck Series pole at Chicagoland

By Daniel McFadinJun 29, 2018, 6:44 PM EDT
Noah Gragson qualified first for tonight’s Overton’s 225 at Chicagoland Speedway, claiming his third Camping World Truck Series pole of the season.

Gragson recorded a top speed of 175.131 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

Gragson qualified ahead of Dalton Sargeant (174.543 mph), John Hunter Nemechek (174.531), Todd Gilliland (174.436) and Stewart Friesen (174.194).

The pole is the sixth of Gragson’s career. His only win this season (Kansas) came from the pole.

The Overton’s 225 is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Wendell Chavous will start last after spinning during his qualifying run in Round 1.

