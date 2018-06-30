Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kyle Larson wins Xfinity race at Chicagoland

By Dan BeaverJun 30, 2018, 6:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Larson won the pole for the Overton’s 300 at Chicagoland Speedway, but he had to drop to the back of the pack to start the race after changing a right front tire that went flat after qualification. Undeterred, he climbed back into the lead to win by more than eight seconds over Kevin Harvick.

This is Larson’s 10th career victory in the Xfinity series in his 105th start.

Harvick was fast on short runs, but had to settle for second.

Cole Custer also had to come from the back of the pack with a tire change. He finished third and took the points lead. This is his fifth consecutive top-five – his longest streak of his career.

Daniel Suarez and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top five.

Hemric earned his fourth straight top-five, which is also a career-best streak.

Chase Briscoe finished ninth to score his first top 10 of his career.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Tyler Reddick

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Larson

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Cole Custer had a flat tire before the third round of qualification and was forced to start at the back with an unapproved tire change; he drove to the front and finished third. … Daniel Hemric climbed from 10th to fifth despite battling a greasey track.

WHO HAD A BAD DAYKaz Grala‘s Ford developed an electrical issue on lap one; he retired in last place (40th) … Reddick was involved in a three-car accident when Jeb Burton cut across Ryan Reed‘s nose. All three sustained heavy damage, but Reed remained on track.

NOTABLE: Reddick scored his first career stage win before losing 10 spots on pit road with a slow stop on the left side. Reddick climbed back to fifth exiting the pits at the end of stage two, but was penalized for an uncontrolled tire and dropped to the back of the lead lap.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “There’s always hope with this team. There’s been a lot times I’ve felt like I’m not good in practice and then Shiflett and all the guys make it a lot better in the race. So, hat’s off to them. … It’s extremely hot in the car, so thanks for bringing me water.” – Kyle Larson on the frontstretch on NBCSN

WHAT’S NEXT: Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET on July 6 on NBCSN

 

Race results, Xfinity Series point standings after Chicagoland

By Dan BeaverJun 30, 2018, 6:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Larson passed Kevin Harvick on a long green flag run to win his 10th career Xfinity in his 105th start in the Overton’s 300 at Chicagoland Speedway.

Harvick finished second, eight seconds in arrears.

Cole Custer came from the back of the field to finish third and was the highest finishing Xfinity regular.

Daniel Suarez and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top five.

Click here for complete race results.

Custer’s third-place finish elevated him to the points lead by only three points over fifth-place finisher Hemric.

With a sixth-place finish at Chicagoland, Elliott Sadler fell to third in the standings, but is only one point behind Hemric.

Rookies Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick round out the top five.

Click here for the full points report.

Brad Keselowski fastest in final Chicagoland practice

Getty Images
By Dan BeaverJun 30, 2018, 3:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brad Keselowski posted the fastest single lap in final practice for Sunday’s Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) with a speed of 180.826 mph. His average speed was sixth quickest at 170.369 mph during a 30-lap run.

He beat last year’s Chicagoland winner Martin Truex Jr. (180.656 mph) by .028 seconds. Truex had the quickest average speed of 170.887 mph that was set during a 25-lap run.

Joey Logano (180.288 mph), Kurt Busch (179.671) and Aric Almirola (178.832) rounded out the top five.

Chase Elliott had the second quickest average speed of 170.668 mph that was set during a 15-lap run.

Kevin Harvick (170.625) was third in regard to average speed during a 28-lap run.

Click here for complete practice results.

Kyle Larson wins Xfinity pole at Chicagoland

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverJun 30, 2018, 1:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cup regular Kyle Larson will lead the field to green in today’s Xfinity race at Chicagoland Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) after posting a speed of 173.796 mph.

It is Larson’s fourth career pole in the Xfinity series.

Tyler Reddick (173.438 mph) will line up on the outside of the front row for the Overton’s 300.

Austin Cindric (173.349), Daniel Suarez (173.082) and Paul Menard (172.800) round out the top five.

Cole Custer advanced to the final round of qualification, but was unable to run a lap in that session after losing air in the right front tire. He will need to replace that tire and drop to the back of the field to start the race.

Chase Elliott will also do double duty this week and advanced to the final round. He will line up ninth.

Morgan Shepherd and Mike Harmon failed to qualify.

Click here for the complete starting lineup.

Ryan Blaney wins Chicagoland practice one

Getty Images
By Dan BeaverJun 30, 2018, 12:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ryan Blaney posted the fastest single lap in the first practice session for the Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway with a speed of 178.992 mph.  Blaney also had the quickest average speed of 175. 620 mph set in a 14-lap run.

He beat Jimmie Johnson (178.861 mph) by .022 seconds. Johnson’s lap was set early in the session,

Johnson’s teammates Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott landed third and fourth on the grid respectively with identical speeds of 178.749 mph.

Daniel Suarez (177.725 mph) rounded out the top five.

Kevin Harvick posted the second quickest 10-lap average of 173.703 mph during a 20-lap run.

Click here for complete practice results.