Four cars have qualifying time disallowed

JOLIET, Ill. — Four Cup cars, including Martin Truex Jr.‘s car, failed inspection after qualifying and had their times disallowed for Sunday’s race at Chicagoland Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).
Truex, who has won the past two Cup races at Chicagoland will start 36th. Truex was to have started 12th before failing inspection. Also failing inspection were the cars of Denny Hamlin, Jimmie Johnson and Chris Buescher.
Hamlin, who was to have started fourth, now starts 37th for failing inspection. Johnson starts 38th. Buescher starts 39th. Johnson was to have started 22nd and Buescher was to have started 23rd.
With Cup teams on track two days this weekend, there was no inspection done before qualifying. Inspection was done after qualifying and that also served as pre-race inspection since this is an impound event.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s car passed inspection but the team discovered a pinched brake line and made repairs. Stenhouse will move to the rear from his 20th starting spot on the pace lap for the unapproved adjustment.
Paul Menard will lead the field to green Sunday after winning his first since July 2008 at Daytona. Ryan Blaney starts second.
