Brad Keselowski fastest in final Chicagoland practice

Kyle Larson won the pole for the Overton’s 300 at Chicagoland Speedway, but he had to drop to the back of the pack to start the race after changing a right front tire that went flat after qualification. Undeterred, he climbed back into the lead to win by more than eight seconds over Kevin Harvick.

This is Larson’s 10th career victory in the Xfinity series in his 105th start.

Harvick was fast on short runs, but had to settle for second.

Cole Custer also had to come from the back of the pack with a tire change. He finished third and took the points lead. This is his fifth consecutive top-five – his longest streak of his career.

Daniel Suarez and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top five.

Hemric earned his fourth straight top-five, which is also a career-best streak.

Chase Briscoe finished ninth to score his first top 10 of his career.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Tyler Reddick

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Larson

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Cole Custer had a flat tire before the third round of qualification and was forced to start at the back with an unapproved tire change; he drove to the front and finished third. … Daniel Hemric climbed from 10th to fifth despite battling a greasey track.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Kaz Grala‘s Ford developed an electrical issue on lap one; he retired in last place (40th) … Reddick was involved in a three-car accident when Jeb Burton cut across Ryan Reed‘s nose. All three sustained heavy damage, but Reed remained on track.

NOTABLE: Reddick scored his first career stage win before losing 10 spots on pit road with a slow stop on the left side. Reddick climbed back to fifth exiting the pits at the end of stage two, but was penalized for an uncontrolled tire and dropped to the back of the lead lap.

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “There’s always hope with this team. There’s been a lot times I’ve felt like I’m not good in practice and then Shiflett and all the guys make it a lot better in the race. So, hat’s off to them. … It’s extremely hot in the car, so thanks for bringing me water.” – Kyle Larson on the frontstretch on NBCSN

WHAT’S NEXT: Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET on July 6 on NBCSN