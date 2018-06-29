Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Truck results, points report from Chicago

By Dustin LongJun 29, 2018, 11:56 PM EDT
Brett Moffitt used a last-lap pass to score his third consecutive Camping World Truck Series win of the season Friday night at Chicagoland Speedway.

Moffitt took the lead from John Hunter Nemechek, who ran out of fuel on the final lap. Nemechek finished seventh

Moffitt won by 5.09 seconds. Ben Rhodes was second. Johnny Sauter placed third.

Sauter remains the points leader. He has a 65-point lead on Noah Gragson and an 85-point lead on Moffitt.

By Daniel McFadinJun 29, 2018, 11:10 PM EDT
On Monday, Hattori Racing Enterprises’ Competition Director Mike Greci told NBC Sports its chances of making Friday’s race at Chicagoland Speedway were slim due to a lack of sponsorship.

“We’re looking at all our options and none of them are good,” he said.

A day later, Fr8Auctions.com boarded Brett Moffitt‘s No. 16 truck.

Friday night, Moffitt passed John Hunter Nemechek on the last lap of the Overton’s 225 as Nemechek ran out of gas to score his third win of the season.

“Man, this is great, this is awesome,” Moffitt told Fox Sports 1. “We didn’t know if we were coming. … To be here in Victory Lane it’s an honor and a blessing. These guys work hard, I feel like we threw away a couple of wins earlier this season. I hate it for (Nemechek) whatever happened to him. … But we’ll take them anyway we can get them now.”

Moffitt was followed by Ben Rhodes, Johnny Sauter, Noah Gragson and Brandon Jones.

Moffitt said the teams still needs sponsorship for races at Bristol, Eldora and Homestead.

Nemechek had led a career-best 64 laps upon taking the white flag but finished seventh.

Nemechek, who competes for points in the Xfinity Series, exited his truck and walked around it a few times before finally talking to the media.

“Just don’t have luck on our side right now,” an emotional Nemechek told Fox Sports 1. “Overall, it’s a good showing. The last three weeks they knew that we were here.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: John Hunter Nemechek won after a last-lap pass of Noah Gragson.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Noah Gragson

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Johnny Sauter bounced back to finish third after a jack issue under the final caution and having to pit a second time to tighten a wheel … Ben Rhodes earned his fifth top five, but earned his first finish better than 16th in his last four races.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Dalton Sargeant, who started second, finished 20th, three laps down after spinning from contact with Stewart Friesen with 10 laps to go in Stage 2 … Friesen finished 19th after being involved in a wreck with Jordan Anderson with 29 laps to go. He was running fifth.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: “We’re not even supposed to be here.” – Scott Zipadelli, crew chief for Brett Moffitt to FS1.

WHAT’S NEXT: Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET on July 12 on FS1.

Noah Gragson wins Truck Series pole at Chicagoland

By Daniel McFadinJun 29, 2018, 6:44 PM EDT
Noah Gragson qualified first for tonight’s Overton’s 225 at Chicagoland Speedway, claiming his third Camping World Truck Series pole of the season.

Gragson recorded a top speed of 175.131 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

Gragson qualified ahead of Dalton Sargeant (174.543 mph), John Hunter Nemechek (174.531), Todd Gilliland (174.436) and Stewart Friesen (174.194).

The pole is the sixth of Gragson’s career. His only win this season (Kansas) came from the pole.

The Overton’s 225 is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Wendell Chavous will start last after spinning during his qualifying run in Round 1.

Attorneys for Chip Ganassi Racing deny ‘nefarious plot’ vs. Brennan Poole

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 29, 2018, 5:35 PM EDT
JOLIET, Ill. — The attorneys representing Chip Ganassi Racing say that Brennan Poole’s lawsuit is “long on conspiracy” and “woefully short on the relevant facts.”

The attorneys also deny Poole’s claim in his lawsuit that Ganassi conspired to take sponsor DC Solar.

The attorneys also noted Poole’s inability to win an Xfinity Series race with the team, stating: “CGR regrets that Mr. Poole refuses to accept that his three-year run with CGR and DC Solar came to an end not because of some nefarious plot against him, but because he never won a race despite the advantages of the best equipment in the garage. CGR will vigorously defend against these frivolous claims, and looks forward to presenting evidence that will set the record straight.”

Here is the full statement attributed to Cary B. Davis of Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson and James H. Voyles, Jr. of Voyles Vaiana Lukemeyer Baldwin & Webb, the attorneys representing Chip Ganassi Racing in the Brennan Poole matter:

“Brennan Poole’s lawsuit, like so many based on so-called ‘information and belief,’ is long on conspiracy and insinuation and woefully short on the relevant facts. As will be shown by actual evidence, nobody conspired to steal a sponsor away from Brennan Poole.

“First, DC Solar’s 2017 sponsorship agreement for the No. 48 Xfinity car was with Chip Ganassi Racing, not Mr. Poole.

“Second, after three years of generously supporting the No. 48 Xfinity team, DC Solar unilaterally decided it no longer wanted to spend its motorsports sponsorship dollars on a race car driven by Brennan Poole. DC Solar decided to move its sponsorship up to the Monster Energy Cup Series and informed Mr. Poole that its future plans did not include him.

“Third, DC Solar discussed potential sponsorship packages with several Cup Series teams before ultimately deciding – well after deciding to move on from Brennan Poole – to sponsor the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing car driven by one of the sport’s brightest stars, Kyle Larson.

“Finally, throughout the 2017 racing campaign Mr. Poole was kept fully informed of DC Solar’s concerns about his performance and its plans to move up to the Cup Series.

“It is true that Mr. Poole’s driver agreement contains a non-solicitation provision. However, once there was no longer a relationship between Mr. Poole and DC Solar left to protect, Mr. Poole lost any right he arguably may have had to stop DC Solar from continuing its sponsorship of CGR, or for that matter spending its money any place it saw fit.

“CGR regrets that Mr. Poole refuses to accept that his three-year run with CGR and DC Solar came to an end not because of some nefarious plot against him, but because he never won a race despite the advantages of the best equipment in the garage. CGR will vigorously defend against these frivolous claims, and looks forward to presenting evidence that will set the record straight.”

The attorneys for Spire Sports & Entertainment – Cindy Van Horne & Lee Spinks from Poyner Spruill LLP, also issued a statement Friday.

“Spire considers it extremely unfortunate that Brennan Poole has chosen this course of action in light of the strong support he received from Spire, DC Solar and CGR. Although Spire has not been served, it understands the general nature of the allegations, denies them, and intends to vigorously defend these unfounded claims.

“Spire is gratified to be an active contributor to the success of many drivers, sponsors, race teams and manufacturers in NASCAR.  Spire is particularly proud of its success securing for Brennan an Xfinity ride for the past three years with an excellent team, CGR, and in assuring that DC Solar, his former sponsor, continued its support for Brennan throughout that time.

“While Spire defends this action in the courts, it remains committed to the success of not only those it represents, but to the entire racing community.”

Xfinity Series practice report from Chicagoland Speedway

By Daniel McFadinJun 29, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Christopher Bell was fastest Friday’s final Xfinity Series practice at Chicagoland Speedway.

Bell posted a top speed of 173.784 mph.

He was followed by Daniel Suarez (172.117 mph), Paul Menard (172.068), Cole Custer (171.597) and Matt Tifft (171.554).

Kaz Grala was sixth fastest at 171.461 mph.

Daniel Hemric, who was 10th fastest, recorded the most laps with 48.

Kevin Harvick had the best 10-lap average at 169.512 mph.

The session was stopped once for a spin by Suarez in Turn 2 as he exited pit road. He didn’t make any contact.

First practice

Bell was also fastest in the first practice session.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver posted a top speed of 172.359 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

Bell was followed by Austin Cindric (171.767 mph), Tyler Reddick (171.756), Chase Briscoe (171.543) and Tifft (171.298).

Cindric recorded the most laps in the session with 41.

Reddick had the best 10-lap average at 169.749 mph.

The second practice session is scheduled for 7:35 – 8:20 p.m ET on NBCSN.

